These recent things just make me despair. How do people think going to a football match allows them to do these things?



The saddest part about the Newcastle one was the man was with his kid, who was obviously joining in with the Munich jibe. What hope is there for this kind of thing going away if young kids are being taught that these things are ok to joke about?



Hopefully the fallout from that and the Wednesday twats shows kids that these things are going to be called out more and arent acceptable. These people deserve everything thats coming to them.