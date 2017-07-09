« previous next »
Those chants

Re: Those chants
October 1, 2023, 10:13:03 am
Christ, they are 31 and 27 :o

BBC News - Bradley Lowery: Two held over 'taunts' aimed at Sunderland fans
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-66972872
Re: Those chants
October 2, 2023, 09:57:55 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  1, 2023, 10:13:03 am
Christ, they are 31 and 27 :o

BBC News - Bradley Lowery: Two held over 'taunts' aimed at Sunderland fans
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-66972872

Wednesday fans have raised over £12,000 for charity since this happened, the 2 c**ts have been named and shamed
Re: Those chants
October 2, 2023, 10:39:25 pm
Fucking prick's famous, but sadly for him everybody now knows where he lives.

Bants mate, was just bants.


Quote
During a police interview Houghton described his behaviour as "enjoyable banter" and said he had "found it funny," prosecutor Jade Scott told the court.

Bradley's mother Gemma Lowery, who saw the picture of Houghton on Facebook the day after the match, said his actions were "unforgivable" and "disrespectful" not only to her son but also other children suffering from cancer.

In a handwritten statement read out in court, she said: "This image has made me feel so many emotions, I find it hard to put into words."

She added she had "nothing but loving memories" of her son and felt "upset" that his image had been used "in order to get a reaction".
Re: Those chants
October 3, 2023, 11:06:45 am
These recent things just make me despair.  How do people think going to a football match allows them to do these things? 

The saddest part about the Newcastle one was the man was with his kid, who was obviously joining in with the Munich jibe.  What hope is there for this kind of thing going away if young kids are being taught that these things are ok to joke about?

Hopefully the fallout from that and the Wednesday twats shows kids that these things are going to be called out more and arent acceptable.  These people deserve everything thats coming to them.
Re: Those chants
October 10, 2023, 08:31:35 pm
Grimsby Town FC have contacted police to report a number of their 'fans' singing "most appalling" Hillsborough chants on a train after their trip to Tranmere on October 7th.

Hopefully these cretins are now identified and dealt with.

Apologies for the Echo link, I know their website is dreadful to negotiate.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/grimsby-fans-accused-most-appalling-27881078

Re: Those chants
October 11, 2023, 02:21:38 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 10, 2023, 08:31:35 pm
Grimsby Town FC have contacted police to report a number of their 'fans' singing "most appalling" Hillsborough chants on a train after their trip to Tranmere on October 7th.

Hopefully these cretins are now identified and dealt with.

Apologies for the Echo link, I know their website is dreadful to negotiate.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/grimsby-fans-accused-most-appalling-27881078


Use his link instead:

https://www.liverpoolgecko.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/grimsby-fans-accused-most-appalling-27881078
Re: Those chants
October 11, 2023, 07:23:01 am
Who'd have thought there's a crossover between Hillsborough chanting and the far right? Colour me shocked!  ::)
Re: Those chants
October 26, 2023, 03:49:43 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67231215

Quote
Manchester City ban two minors for 'vile chanting' after Sir Bobby Charlton's death

I don't for a single second believe there were only 2 kids involved in this chanting.

However, can we not do the same with away fans? We've got names of each person in the ground (Or at least names of people that have bought the tickets), CCTV showing every single person's face. So why can't each and every person that sings their vile songs or chants their vile chants be immediately banned from entering our stadium once identified like Abu Dhabi have done here?
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 05:49:11 pm
Wonder will anything be done about those Tory c*nts. I won't hold my breath. Hopefully they're never seen again in the league when they go down this season.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 05:49:50 pm
Mongrels living in Luton abusing us?  ;D
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 05:50:43 pm
Always the victims coming from Luton, shortly followed by Feed the Scousers. Fucking Luton.

Theyve got no reason for animosity towards us, theyre singing that utter shite because its the done thing and its a novelty to them. Fuck them, hope they go down miserably and take their shite ground with them  :wanker
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 05:52:48 pm
Luton town, Fuckin horrible bunch of imbeciles...

Heard a few horrible chants from them today...

they wont be a problem next season , going down with the blueshite!
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 05:54:30 pm
This is the only fuckin' game they seem to be up for. The mutants will wave the white flag to evrey other big team they play.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 05:57:06 pm
From the town that gave us the EDL. Nasty bunch.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 06:56:02 pm
It'll never stop until there are real consequences for the clubs whose fans do it.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:37:45 pm
Embarrassing for them and fair play for Carragher calling them out during the game.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm
I am just glad their fans didn't get a win today, they didn't deserve it and Luton need to do something about it.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 07:37:45 pm
Embarrassing for them and fair play for Carragher calling them out during the game.

Thats the cut through needed, sadly. Others wont sit up and take notice until Carragher, Neville or Lineker tell them to. At least its been recognised.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:47:00 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 07:37:45 pm
Embarrassing for them and fair play for Carragher calling them out during the game.

How explicit was his calling out? Glad he did it, but he needs to keep drawing attention to it when he has the opportunity. Honestly think that'll go a long way towards fixing it.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:47:42 pm
Not watching Sky after game chat because I cant listen to them. But given Carra called it out (only thing he said/did right all game) this is the perfect platform to discuss it after the game.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 08:02:28 pm
it was fairly explicit, he stopped and said , this needs to be called out the tragedy chanting....


Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 07:47:00 pm
How explicit was his calling out? Glad he did it, but he needs to keep drawing attention to it when he has the opportunity. Honestly think that'll go a long way towards fixing it.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 08:02:56 pm
They're claiming on a Henry Winter tweet that their chanting is justified because they lost a season in Europe because of Heysel.   ::)
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm
I was driving during the game so had to endure the Radio 5 commentary. All their Always the Victims,  Feed the Scousers etc songs came over loud and proud on national radio.

My question is, who should we be reporting this to? Just in case they want to sweep it under the carpet yet again.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 09:03:26 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 07:37:45 pm
Embarrassing for them and fair play for Carragher calling them out during the game.
Took him fucking long enough. Defo had a text off someone
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 09:16:56 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm
I was driving during the game so had to endure the Radio 5 commentary. All their Always the Victims,  Feed the Scousers etc songs came over loud and proud on national radio.

My question is, who should we be reporting this to? Just in case they want to sweep it under the carpet yet again.

I think we should make a social media campaign of it. Like Spurs and Chelsea both did with the chants they were on the receiving end of. Get Neil Atkinson on the Totally Football and Guardian podcasts.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 09:18:01 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 08:02:56 pm
They're claiming on a Henry Winter tweet that their chanting is justified because they lost a season in Europe because of Heysel.   ::)

Jesus, what can you do with utter idiots like that?  ::)
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm
I was driving during the game so had to endure the Radio 5 commentary. All their Always the Victims,  Feed the Scousers etc songs came over loud and proud on national radio.

My question is, who should we be reporting this to? Just in case they want to sweep it under the carpet yet again.

I have emailed:

press@lutontown.co.uk

I have made reference to:

https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-cracks-down-football-tragedy-abuse

I have given them until Friday to advise me what action they are taking, in conjunction with Bedfordshire Police, to identify and taken action against the individuals who were singing Always the .
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 10:05:30 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 08:02:56 pm
They're claiming on a Henry Winter tweet that their chanting is justified because they lost a season in Europe because of Heysel.   ::)

Theres a few tinpot clubs from the 80s who apparently hate us because of this. Ive had a QPR fan tell me the same, and I think Norwich and Oxford spout similar. They can blame their beloved Thatcher for that I think.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm
Just dont see how this will ever go away, unfortunately. As long as theres tribalism and faux hatred based on what youre told to believe by the media (mainstream or social) then brain dead morons will always think this is fair game.

Ask a Luton fan why they were chanting Always the Victims. Youll probably get some shite about Suarez, or Klopp making excuses, some may mention the real reason for that chant. But hardly any, if any at all, of them will have any genuine grounded dislike of Liverpool - theyre just following the crowd.
Re: Those chants
Today at 12:16:31 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:16:56 pm
I think we should make a social media campaign of it. Like Spurs and Chelsea both did with the chants they were on the receiving end of. Get Neil Atkinson on the Totally Football and Guardian podcasts.

Anyone in the media called it out? Carra of course (fair play to Jamie) but Henry Winter had a tweet I presume that condemns it?

Aside from that, most of the media, and particularly the banter merchant podcasts like Totally Football and Guardian Football Weekly, will no doubt ignore it.

I'll be honest, I didn't watch the highlights after this. This kind of abusive tribalism just demoralises me and I just can't be bothered.
Re: Those chants
Today at 01:35:48 am
What I don't get is... A footballer in Germany got fired for basically saying the same thing as the UN is saying with regards to Palestinian statehood, fans aren't allowed to bring any national flags into Anfield because it "may cause offence" (even fucking Japanese flags), anyone making any movements or sounds focusing on anyone elses ethnic origin might get banned for years, but a 1000+ people shouting  "Hahaha 97 dead, it's all your fault, stop moaning about it" and the reaction is basically "Be nicer. Please don't do that"

How about a club gets a substantial fine the first time, second time bigger fine, third time they play a match without fans, fourth time they play the rest of the season with no home fans. All the fans singing should be fined and banned. Finding them won't be any problem at all if they want to, after all they easily find anyone they want to find...
Re: Those chants
Today at 01:54:32 am
Annoyed me that is wasnt made clear on Sky which set of fans were responsible for the chants, which seemed like a deliberate cop out in my opinion.
Re: Those chants
Today at 02:42:42 am
I'm pleased Carragher said something to be honest. It's not much but it's a step in the right direction. It needs calling out immediately, every time, by commentators. Might go some way to convincing the millions watching that it's not OK.
