Christ, they are 31 and 27 :o

BBC News - Bradley Lowery: Two held over 'taunts' aimed at Sunderland fans
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-66972872
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  1, 2023, 10:13:03 am
Christ, they are 31 and 27 :o

BBC News - Bradley Lowery: Two held over 'taunts' aimed at Sunderland fans
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-66972872

Wednesday fans have raised over £12,000 for charity since this happened, the 2 c**ts have been named and shamed
Fucking prick's famous, but sadly for him everybody now knows where he lives.

Bants mate, was just bants.


Quote
During a police interview Houghton described his behaviour as "enjoyable banter" and said he had "found it funny," prosecutor Jade Scott told the court.

Bradley's mother Gemma Lowery, who saw the picture of Houghton on Facebook the day after the match, said his actions were "unforgivable" and "disrespectful" not only to her son but also other children suffering from cancer.

In a handwritten statement read out in court, she said: "This image has made me feel so many emotions, I find it hard to put into words."

She added she had "nothing but loving memories" of her son and felt "upset" that his image had been used "in order to get a reaction".
These recent things just make me despair.  How do people think going to a football match allows them to do these things? 

The saddest part about the Newcastle one was the man was with his kid, who was obviously joining in with the Munich jibe.  What hope is there for this kind of thing going away if young kids are being taught that these things are ok to joke about?

Hopefully the fallout from that and the Wednesday twats shows kids that these things are going to be called out more and arent acceptable.  These people deserve everything thats coming to them.
Grimsby Town FC have contacted police to report a number of their 'fans' singing "most appalling" Hillsborough chants on a train after their trip to Tranmere on October 7th.

Hopefully these cretins are now identified and dealt with.

Apologies for the Echo link, I know their website is dreadful to negotiate.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/grimsby-fans-accused-most-appalling-27881078

Quote from: Son of Spion on October 10, 2023, 08:31:35 pm
Grimsby Town FC have contacted police to report a number of their 'fans' singing "most appalling" Hillsborough chants on a train after their trip to Tranmere on October 7th.

Hopefully these cretins are now identified and dealt with.

Apologies for the Echo link, I know their website is dreadful to negotiate.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/grimsby-fans-accused-most-appalling-27881078


Use his link instead:

https://www.liverpoolgecko.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/grimsby-fans-accused-most-appalling-27881078
Who'd have thought there's a crossover between Hillsborough chanting and the far right? Colour me shocked!  ::)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67231215

Quote
Manchester City ban two minors for 'vile chanting' after Sir Bobby Charlton's death

I don't for a single second believe there were only 2 kids involved in this chanting.

However, can we not do the same with away fans? We've got names of each person in the ground (Or at least names of people that have bought the tickets), CCTV showing every single person's face. So why can't each and every person that sings their vile songs or chants their vile chants be immediately banned from entering our stadium once identified like Abu Dhabi have done here?
Wonder will anything be done about those Tory c*nts. I won't hold my breath. Hopefully they're never seen again in the league when they go down this season.
Mongrels living in Luton abusing us?  ;D
Always the victims coming from Luton, shortly followed by Feed the Scousers. Fucking Luton.

Theyve got no reason for animosity towards us, theyre singing that utter shite because its the done thing and its a novelty to them. Fuck them, hope they go down miserably and take their shite ground with them  :wanker
Luton town, Fuckin horrible bunch of imbeciles...

Heard a few horrible chants from them today...

they wont be a problem next season , going down with the blueshite!
This is the only fuckin' game they seem to be up for. The mutants will wave the white flag to evrey other big team they play.
From the town that gave us the EDL. Nasty bunch.
