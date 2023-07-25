« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1360 on: July 25, 2023, 07:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 21, 2023, 11:17:20 am
In was just reading that a 42 year-old Abu Dhabi 'fan' has just been fined and given a three year banning order for making Hillsborough disaster gestures towards Liverpool fans at the Emptyhad last season with his 10 year-old son stood at his side.

The coward tried to lie his way out of it by claiming he was just doing the ''calm down" gesture.

Anyway, another tragic gobshite identified and dealt with. Keep it up...

The echo only 4 days late with the story he has been named & shamed & the moron lives in Frodsham too, :butt 


Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1361 on: July 25, 2023, 07:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 25, 2023, 07:34:48 pm
The echo only 4 days late with the story he has been named & shamed & the moron lives in Frodsham too, :butt 

Can Cisse not order him to be put in the stocks.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1362 on: July 25, 2023, 08:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 25, 2023, 07:34:48 pm
The echo only 4 days late with the story he has been named & shamed & the moron lives in Frodsham too, :butt
Typical Echo.  ::)

Yep, I saw in the original story that he was from Frodsham. Part of his defence was he "has a Liverpool accent and friends from Liverpool."  ::)

Anyway, it's good to see another moron named and shamed. Hopefully this trend continues in the coming season.


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1363 on: July 31, 2023, 03:32:34 pm »
'Clear message being sent on tragedy chanting'


The new charter says those who commit the "vile form of abuse" of tragedy chanting will "face stadium bans and potential criminal prosecution".

There will also be resources put in place "to educate adults and children alike about the hurt tragedy chanting causes".

In November 2022, the FA expressed concerns over the rise of "abhorrent chants" related to the Hillsborough disaster.

A man who wore a Manchester United shirt which made an offensive reference to the Hillsborough tragedy at the FA Cup final against Manchester City in June was banned from all regulated football games in the UK for four years.

Manchester United also said it had issued an indefinite club ban to the person.

"We are sending a clear message that we call on so-called fans to stop this vile behaviour of a minority which has a terrible impact on the bereaved and communities," said deputy chief crown prosecutor and sports national lead prosecutor Douglas Mackay.

"If they do not then they face the risk of being excluded from the game they claim to love."

Manchester United and Leeds United also "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies when they met at Elland Road in February.

For those who engage "in negative matchday behaviour", a new pilot scheme will be introduced to "inform and educate about the impact of their behaviour on others".

In July, a Fulham fan was banned from football for three years after admitting a public order offence relating to homophobic chanting during the Cottagers' game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in February.

The prosecution followed a January 2022 decision by the Crown Prosecution Service to define a chant which has often been aimed at Chelsea players and supporters as a homophobic slur.

Wolves were also recently fined £100,000 by the FA for homophobic chanting by their fans in a game against Chelsea in April.


oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1364 on: August 13, 2023, 05:42:10 pm »

''Always the victim,' chant a section of Chelsea fans. It took 15mins into the first game of the season':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1690751547414597632




Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1365 on: August 13, 2023, 06:11:27 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August 13, 2023, 05:42:10 pm
''Always the victim,' chant a section of Chelsea fans. It took 15mins into the first game of the season':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1690751547414597632


The Mirror have picked it up too. Lets hope it does more than just kick off tiresome old debates, with fans of other clubs claiming the song is about Suarez or Klopp or Van Dijks injury, and professing that the use of the word Always unambiguously excludes the most prominent example of Liverpool fans being victims of something.
DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1366 on: August 14, 2023, 07:06:43 am »
From the Guardian:

The Metropolitan polices football unit reported that two men had been identified after engaging in tragedy chanting at the match. It tweeted: One was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and the other was ejected.
bird_lfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1367 on: August 14, 2023, 07:18:16 am »
We all know the source of the Chants, which is obviously a lot of bollocks, but considering how long this is going on and the age of the match going fan nowadays, half probably dont even know why they are singing it

Its just not good enough
Cafe De Paris

  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1368 on: August 14, 2023, 11:44:41 am »
Are we surprised with the MET Police response Most incompetent police force in the country. Just ahead of south yorks and GMP.  Thing is the Premier Legue or FA will have to start to take action and put in place closures in parts of the ground. That will stop them but it will never happen as they havent got the balls to do it.
ianburns252

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1369 on: August 14, 2023, 11:58:54 am »
Tangential to the chants - I thought the Guardian's written comms about the delays at Arsenal before kick off were pretty shocking (at a minimum in poor taste).

"Tick-tock: More seats still look unoccupied than occupied at the Emirates as the players of both teams return to their dressing-rooms. Arsenal have a big decision to make as starting the game with thousands of fans locked outaside the stadium could prompt all sorts of unsavoury scenes outside the stadium. Heres hoping everyone gets in safely ahead of kick-off."

What the fuck are "all sorts of unsavoury scenes" and we all know what they mean and it is at best poorly worded, at worse an allusion to events such as Hillsborough and Paris.

Needs call out with the comms team there and they need educating about this shit
Cafe De Paris

  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1370 on: August 14, 2023, 12:56:50 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on August 14, 2023, 11:58:54 am
Tangential to the chants - I thought the Guardian's written comms about the delays at Arsenal before kick off were pretty shocking (at a minimum in poor taste).

"Tick-tock: More seats still look unoccupied than occupied at the Emirates as the players of both teams return to their dressing-rooms. Arsenal have a big decision to make as starting the game with thousands of fans locked outaside the stadium could prompt all sorts of unsavoury scenes outside the stadium. Heres hoping everyone gets in safely ahead of kick-off."

What the fuck are "all sorts of unsavoury scenes" and we all know what they mean and it is at best poorly worded, at worse an allusion to events such as Hillsborough and Paris.

Needs call out with the comms team there and they need educating about this shit
I agree.
Its such lazy journalism. So I suppose unsavoury scenes he means fans being treated with disdain by authorities and police.
oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1371 on: August 16, 2023, 08:59:32 am »

From the Manchester Utd vs Wolves match...


'Your season is about to start and youre playing a team from Wolverhampton

So what do you do as a Man Utd fan? Sing Hillsborough songs because Scousers live in your head rent free of course

Strange bunch.'


^ https://twitter.com/TheKopWatch/status/1691373811017388032 (with 6 second video clip of the 'Murderers' chant)
ScottScott

  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1372 on: August 16, 2023, 10:57:28 am »
It'll never go away. Not in our lifetime anyway. Too many happy to keep it going. That was very audible in that clip so would have been even louder in person. At that point, the game should be called off and both teams get 0 points. Actual fucking punishments instead of constantly letting them get away with it

Would it be harsh on Wolves? Yes, but it'd make them think about it and hopefully put a stop to them doing it when they come to Anfield or we go there. Imagine if that was a stand shouting racist chants
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1373 on: August 16, 2023, 11:01:28 am »
Quote from: oojason on August 16, 2023, 08:59:32 am
From the Manchester Utd vs Wolves match...


'Your season is about to start and youre playing a team from Wolverhampton

So what do you do as a Man Utd fan? Sing Hillsborough songs because Scousers live in your head rent free of course

Strange bunch.'


^ https://twitter.com/TheKopWatch/status/1691373811017388032 (with 6 second video clip of the 'Murderers' chant)
They really are such a weird bunch, aren't they. Absolutely obsessed with our city and our club. I'm embarrassed for them.
sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1374 on: August 16, 2023, 11:32:42 am »
Honestly the mindset to go to the first game of the season playing another team and think I know it's time for that chant.

Walshy nMe®

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1375 on: August 16, 2023, 11:51:03 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on August 14, 2023, 11:58:54 am
Tangential to the chants - I thought the Guardian's written comms about the delays at Arsenal before kick off were pretty shocking (at a minimum in poor taste).

"Tick-tock: More seats still look unoccupied than occupied at the Emirates as the players of both teams return to their dressing-rooms. Arsenal have a big decision to make as starting the game with thousands of fans locked outaside the stadium could prompt all sorts of unsavoury scenes outside the stadium. Heres hoping everyone gets in safely ahead of kick-off."

What the fuck are "all sorts of unsavoury scenes" and we all know what they mean and it is at best poorly worded, at worse an allusion to events such as Hillsborough and Paris.

Needs call out with the comms team there and they need educating about this shit

And you've got Andy Gray saying on TV just to open the gates and let them all flood in!  Can't make it up.
jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1376 on: August 16, 2023, 12:09:50 pm »
Lets remember the Chelsea fans as well on Sunday. Has their awful football club even commented on it. According to Pearce it started inside 15 minutes!
Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1377 on: August 17, 2023, 01:19:57 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on August 16, 2023, 12:09:50 pm
Lets remember the Chelsea fans as well on Sunday. Has their awful football club even commented on it. According to Pearce it started inside 15 minutes!

They had no bother getting rid of clubs doing a chant about them they didnt enjoy a few years ago. Funny how they cant sew, to grasp it the other way round
Rob K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 08:35:53 pm »
as stupid as it is offensive, Considering where she committed her crimes.  :no :butt

https://news.sky.com/story/amp/chester-fc-condemns-lucy-letby-chant-as-appalling-with-club-reviewing-cctv-to-find-fans-responsible-12956838

A football club has condemned an "appalling chant" from its fans making reference to the serial killer nurse Lucy Letby.

Chester FC said it was "ashamed" to be associated with those behind the chant - which was made during the club's National League North match against Hereford on Tuesday night.

The chant made reference to Letby being from the town of Hereford.

The 33-year-old was jailed for life last month after being found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others while working at a neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby - the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history - was sentenced to 14 whole-life orders - meaning she will never be released from prison.

Chester FC's vice chairman, Jim Green, said: "The club condemns the appalling chant heard during our match with Hereford.

"We are ashamed to be associated with anyone responsible for the chant.

"It is reprehensible behaviour and demonstrates a deeply concerning lack of compassion, understanding and decency.

"The impact of Lucy Letby's horrifying crimes continues to be felt throughout our community and the collective thoughts of the football club, our staff and supporters remain with the families and loved ones of the babies."

Mr Green said the club would review CCTV footage to identify those involved and take "appropriate action".

Last month, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) updated its guidance in relation to "tragedy-related abuse" - when fans chant or gesture offensive messages about disasters or accidents involving players or fans.

They warned fans faced being banned from games if they mocked tragedies such as the Hillsborough disaster, the Munich air crash or the Bradford City fire.

