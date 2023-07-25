« previous next »
Those chants

Re: Those chants
July 25, 2023, 07:34:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 21, 2023, 11:17:20 am
In was just reading that a 42 year-old Abu Dhabi 'fan' has just been fined and given a three year banning order for making Hillsborough disaster gestures towards Liverpool fans at the Emptyhad last season with his 10 year-old son stood at his side.

The coward tried to lie his way out of it by claiming he was just doing the ''calm down" gesture.

Anyway, another tragic gobshite identified and dealt with. Keep it up...

The echo only 4 days late with the story he has been named & shamed & the moron lives in Frodsham too, :butt 
#Sausages

Re: Those chants
July 25, 2023, 07:36:15 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on July 25, 2023, 07:34:48 pm
The echo only 4 days late with the story he has been named & shamed & the moron lives in Frodsham too, :butt 

Can Cisse not order him to be put in the stocks.
Re: Those chants
July 25, 2023, 08:24:42 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on July 25, 2023, 07:34:48 pm
The echo only 4 days late with the story he has been named & shamed & the moron lives in Frodsham too, :butt
Typical Echo.  ::)

Yep, I saw in the original story that he was from Frodsham. Part of his defence was he "has a Liverpool accent and friends from Liverpool."  ::)

Anyway, it's good to see another moron named and shamed. Hopefully this trend continues in the coming season.
Re: Those chants
July 31, 2023, 03:32:34 pm
'Clear message being sent on tragedy chanting'


The new charter says those who commit the "vile form of abuse" of tragedy chanting will "face stadium bans and potential criminal prosecution".

There will also be resources put in place "to educate adults and children alike about the hurt tragedy chanting causes".

In November 2022, the FA expressed concerns over the rise of "abhorrent chants" related to the Hillsborough disaster.

A man who wore a Manchester United shirt which made an offensive reference to the Hillsborough tragedy at the FA Cup final against Manchester City in June was banned from all regulated football games in the UK for four years.

Manchester United also said it had issued an indefinite club ban to the person.

"We are sending a clear message that we call on so-called fans to stop this vile behaviour of a minority which has a terrible impact on the bereaved and communities," said deputy chief crown prosecutor and sports national lead prosecutor Douglas Mackay.

"If they do not then they face the risk of being excluded from the game they claim to love."

Manchester United and Leeds United also "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies when they met at Elland Road in February.

For those who engage "in negative matchday behaviour", a new pilot scheme will be introduced to "inform and educate about the impact of their behaviour on others".

In July, a Fulham fan was banned from football for three years after admitting a public order offence relating to homophobic chanting during the Cottagers' game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in February.

The prosecution followed a January 2022 decision by the Crown Prosecution Service to define a chant which has often been aimed at Chelsea players and supporters as a homophobic slur.

Wolves were also recently fined £100,000 by the FA for homophobic chanting by their fans in a game against Chelsea in April.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 05:42:10 pm

''Always the victim,' chant a section of Chelsea fans. It took 15mins into the first game of the season':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1690751547414597632
.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 06:11:27 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:42:10 pm
''Always the victim,' chant a section of Chelsea fans. It took 15mins into the first game of the season':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1690751547414597632


The Mirror have picked it up too. Lets hope it does more than just kick off tiresome old debates, with fans of other clubs claiming the song is about Suarez or Klopp or Van Dijks injury, and professing that the use of the word Always unambiguously excludes the most prominent example of Liverpool fans being victims of something.
Re: Those chants
Today at 07:06:43 am
From the Guardian:

The Metropolitan polices football unit reported that two men had been identified after engaging in tragedy chanting at the match. It tweeted: One was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and the other was ejected.
