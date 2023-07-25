'Clear message being sent on tragedy chanting'





The new charter says those who commit the "vile form of abuse" of tragedy chanting will "face stadium bans and potential criminal prosecution".



There will also be resources put in place "to educate adults and children alike about the hurt tragedy chanting causes".



In November 2022, the FA expressed concerns over the rise of "abhorrent chants" related to the Hillsborough disaster.



A man who wore a Manchester United shirt which made an offensive reference to the Hillsborough tragedy at the FA Cup final against Manchester City in June was banned from all regulated football games in the UK for four years.



Manchester United also said it had issued an indefinite club ban to the person.



"We are sending a clear message that we call on so-called fans to stop this vile behaviour of a minority which has a terrible impact on the bereaved and communities," said deputy chief crown prosecutor and sports national lead prosecutor Douglas Mackay.



"If they do not then they face the risk of being excluded from the game they claim to love."



Manchester United and Leeds United also "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies when they met at Elland Road in February.



For those who engage "in negative matchday behaviour", a new pilot scheme will be introduced to "inform and educate about the impact of their behaviour on others".



In July, a Fulham fan was banned from football for three years after admitting a public order offence relating to homophobic chanting during the Cottagers' game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in February.



The prosecution followed a January 2022 decision by the Crown Prosecution Service to define a chant which has often been aimed at Chelsea players and supporters as a homophobic slur.



Wolves were also recently fined £100,000 by the FA for homophobic chanting by their fans in a game against Chelsea in April.