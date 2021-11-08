I remember some lanky twat of a host on that dreadful show Family Fortunes had a go at us. This was prime time TV and a family from Liverpool were on with a chance to 'steal the money' from their opponents (or something along those lines, I was in my Mums watching it)



The c*nt couldn't resist the obvious 'gag' with the follow up 'being from Liverpool that shouldn't be difficult'



Hated him ever since, whoever the prick is.



That unfunny fucker Bradley Walsh also thought it was ok to respond to a contestant's remark of being from the posh area of Liverpool with 'what, there's no such thing'



Proud to be born and bred Scouse, the rest of the Country can fuck off as far as I'm concerned, sick and tired of their constant snide, unfunny and hurtful digs at us, jealous bastards that's what it boils down to!