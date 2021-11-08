« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 99028 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,486
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 04:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:46:16 pm
I meant his granddad had one too many kids!
D'oh missed that sorry! ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,633
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 04:23:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:12:26 pm
Claire Sweeney is going in Corrie as Maureen Lipmans smackhead daughter, I wait with bated breath at what accent she has.

They already have a Manc smack head dont they?
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:18:15 pm
D'oh missed that sorry! ;D

Haha, no worries, I should have worded it better  ;D
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,487
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 04:26:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 25, 2023, 11:33:12 am
Surely the problem is the law, and that needs changing.  You can't ask the police to remove away fans for doing something that doesn't break the law.  It needs to be highlighted as an issue first, it needs to be on a par with the rent boys chant, and then the police can act.

Quote from: rob1966 on January 25, 2023, 11:50:34 am
There is a section under the Public Order act that covers this, its about causing alarm and distress. When you think about how Hillsborough still affects survivors now and the ones who knew the dead, then these chants do cause distress. My younger brother was 19 at the time of the disaster, Kev Williams worked with him in the Bay Horse and he still cries on the Anniversary and couldn't watch the drama Anne as he saw first hand what she went through, we all know how much it still hurts 34 years later.

Imagine the reaction at O/T if the away fans gave it the full Munich rendition, there'd be arrests all over the place, it'd be chaos inside and outside and GMP would stand back and let it happen, yet Hillsborough chants don't even get a single line in the media. Sickening.

I posted the above in reply to a post from Tubby in January this year and what fucks me off is that this c*nt has been done under the EXACT section of the law that I was talking about, so, as I said back then, the Police have always had the powers to go into the away end and arrest people and them get dragged to court :no

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,487
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 04:27:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:23:04 pm
They already have a Manc smack head dont they?

No idea mate, don't watch it, the missus just told me Claire was joining the show
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,633
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 04:40:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:27:34 pm
No idea mate, don't watch it, the missus just told me Claire was joining the show

Nor do I, obviouslybusted.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,940
  • kopite
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 04:57:13 pm »
I remember some lanky twat of a host on that dreadful show Family Fortunes had a go at us. This was prime time TV and a family from Liverpool were on with a chance to 'steal the money' from their opponents (or something along those lines, I was in my Mums watching it)

The c*nt couldn't resist the obvious 'gag' with the follow up 'being from Liverpool that shouldn't be difficult'

Hated him ever since, whoever the prick is.

That unfunny fucker Bradley Walsh also thought it was ok to respond to a contestant's remark of being from the posh area of Liverpool with 'what, there's no such thing'

Proud to be born and bred Scouse, the rest of the Country can fuck off as far as I'm concerned, sick and tired of their constant snide, unfunny and hurtful digs at us, jealous bastards that's what it boils down to!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,487
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 05:01:51 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:57:13 pm
I remember some lanky twat of a host on that dreadful show Family Fortunes had a go at us. This was prime time TV and a family from Liverpool were on with a chance to 'steal the money' from their opponents (or something along those lines, I was in my Mums watching it)

The c*nt couldn't resist the obvious 'gag' with the follow up 'being from Liverpool that shouldn't be difficult'

Hated him ever since, whoever the prick is.

That unfunny fucker Bradley Walsh also thought it was ok to respond to a contestant's remark of being from the posh area of Liverpool with 'what, there's no such thing'

Proud to be born and bred Scouse, the rest of the Country can fuck off as far as I'm concerned, sick and tired of their constant snide, unfunny and hurtful digs at us, jealous bastards that's what it boils down to!

Did he have a Lancashire accent? Sounds like Vernon Kay to me

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,940
  • kopite
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 05:12:41 pm »
^^

Yeah...think so, epecially if he's as I described in stature.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 05:15:15 pm »
He hit on my Mrs at a Richard Ashcroft gig.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,487
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 05:26:06 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:12:41 pm
^^

Yeah...think so, epecially if he's as I described in stature.

He's about 6ft 4
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 05:43:08 pm »
Do people think whining about people taking the piss out of scouse accent/stereotypes is distracting from the issue at hand?
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
  • IFWT
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 05:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:43:08 pm
Do people think whining about people taking the piss out of scouse accent/stereotypes is distracting from the issue at hand?

"Whining"". Really?  Do you have any clue what it's like to be on the end of having where you come from being brought into question, and being ridiculed for it?

Not it isn't distracting at all, in fact it is entirely relevant to the issue at hand.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,327
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 05:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:43:08 pm
Do people think whining about people taking the piss out of scouse accent/stereotypes is distracting from the issue at hand?
Nope, because it's prevalence leads to acceptance.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,961
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 05:51:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:15:31 pm
So he has been rewarded  :no

The next stage is a Goodison season ticket, but that would be a cruel and unusual punishment.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,271
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 06:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:43:08 pm
Do people think whining about people taking the piss out of scouse accent/stereotypes is distracting from the issue at hand?
Wow. Really? If you genuinely mean that, just wow....
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 06:42:53 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 06:40:26 pm
Wow. Really? If you genuinely mean that, just wow....

Mate i was asking a question.Y'all want the thread to carry on like it is cool beans.Out.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,271
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 06:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:42:53 pm

Mate i was asking a question.Y'all want the thread to carry on like it is cool beans.Out.
Good. Cos you clearly don't get it.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,022
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 06:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:43:08 pm
Do people think whining about people taking the piss out of scouse accent/stereotypes is distracting from the issue at hand?
Absolutely not. What starts out as stereotyping evolves into dehumanisation, which ends up with people believing that abusing people over their grief and loss is acceptable.

The issue at hand has a number of important contributing factors. These entrenched stereotypes are one such factor, and one which the hatred and abuse is built upon.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,961
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm »
This buffoon makes the Manc twat look like a saint.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-hereford-worcester-65951684

Trolling a Hillsborough survivor!
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,653
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 08:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 01:55:53 pm
What an interesting character James White is. Hopefully someone will sit him down and show him the error of his ways soon.





No surprise he's a fash.

Bet he couldn't care less about the football ban, he only went to be an offensive arsehole.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,022
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 08:10:21 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:49:28 pm
This buffoon makes the Manc twat look like a saint.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-hereford-worcester-65951684

Trolling a Hillsborough survivor!
I saw that on Granada Reports tonight. The amount of worthless vermin around these days is depressing. I'm sure karma will pay him and the other scumbag a visit very soon.

The sentencing hasn't been strong enough, but at least these pathetic creatures are now being identified and publicly shamed.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,876
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 08:28:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:01:51 pm
Did he have a Lancashire accent? Sounds like Vernon Kay to me



There Greater Manchester don't put them in with us  ;)
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,487
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 08:31:34 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 08:28:06 pm
There Greater Manchester don't put them in with us  ;)

;D

Such a strong Manc accent Vernon Kay has ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 