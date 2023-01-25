« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants

classycarra

Re: Those chants
Reply #1320 on: Today at 04:18:15 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:46:16 pm
I meant his granddad had one too many kids!
D'oh missed that sorry! ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Those chants
Reply #1321 on: Today at 04:23:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:12:26 pm
Claire Sweeney is going in Corrie as Maureen Lipmans smackhead daughter, I wait with bated breath at what accent she has.

They already have a Manc smack head dont they?
Aldo1988

Re: Those chants
Reply #1322 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:18:15 pm
D'oh missed that sorry! ;D

Haha, no worries, I should have worded it better  ;D
rob1966

Re: Those chants
Reply #1323 on: Today at 04:26:35 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 25, 2023, 11:33:12 am
Surely the problem is the law, and that needs changing.  You can't ask the police to remove away fans for doing something that doesn't break the law.  It needs to be highlighted as an issue first, it needs to be on a par with the rent boys chant, and then the police can act.

Quote from: rob1966 on January 25, 2023, 11:50:34 am
There is a section under the Public Order act that covers this, its about causing alarm and distress. When you think about how Hillsborough still affects survivors now and the ones who knew the dead, then these chants do cause distress. My younger brother was 19 at the time of the disaster, Kev Williams worked with him in the Bay Horse and he still cries on the Anniversary and couldn't watch the drama Anne as he saw first hand what she went through, we all know how much it still hurts 34 years later.

Imagine the reaction at O/T if the away fans gave it the full Munich rendition, there'd be arrests all over the place, it'd be chaos inside and outside and GMP would stand back and let it happen, yet Hillsborough chants don't even get a single line in the media. Sickening.

I posted the above in reply to a post from Tubby in January this year and what fucks me off is that this c*nt has been done under the EXACT section of the law that I was talking about, so, as I said back then, the Police have always had the powers to go into the away end and arrest people and them get dragged to court :no

rob1966

Re: Those chants
Reply #1324 on: Today at 04:27:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:23:04 pm
They already have a Manc smack head dont they?

No idea mate, don't watch it, the missus just told me Claire was joining the show
Crosby Nick

Re: Those chants
Reply #1325 on: Today at 04:40:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:27:34 pm
No idea mate, don't watch it, the missus just told me Claire was joining the show

Nor do I, obviouslybusted.
mikeb58

Re: Those chants
Reply #1326 on: Today at 04:57:13 pm
I remember some lanky twat of a host on that dreadful show Family Fortunes had a go at us. This was prime time TV and a family from Liverpool were on with a chance to 'steal the money' from their opponents (or something along those lines, I was in my Mums watching it)

The c*nt couldn't resist the obvious 'gag' with the follow up 'being from Liverpool that shouldn't be difficult'

Hated him ever since, whoever the prick is.

That unfunny fucker Bradley Walsh also thought it was ok to respond to a contestant's remark of being from the posh area of Liverpool with 'what, there's no such thing'

Proud to be born and bred Scouse, the rest of the Country can fuck off as far as I'm concerned, sick and tired of their constant snide, unfunny and hurtful digs at us, jealous bastards that's what it boils down to!
rob1966

Re: Those chants
Reply #1327 on: Today at 05:01:51 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:57:13 pm
I remember some lanky twat of a host on that dreadful show Family Fortunes had a go at us. This was prime time TV and a family from Liverpool were on with a chance to 'steal the money' from their opponents (or something along those lines, I was in my Mums watching it)

The c*nt couldn't resist the obvious 'gag' with the follow up 'being from Liverpool that shouldn't be difficult'

Hated him ever since, whoever the prick is.

That unfunny fucker Bradley Walsh also thought it was ok to respond to a contestant's remark of being from the posh area of Liverpool with 'what, there's no such thing'

Proud to be born and bred Scouse, the rest of the Country can fuck off as far as I'm concerned, sick and tired of their constant snide, unfunny and hurtful digs at us, jealous bastards that's what it boils down to!

Did he have a Lancashire accent? Sounds like Vernon Kay to me

mikeb58

Re: Those chants
Reply #1328 on: Today at 05:12:41 pm
^^

Yeah...think so, epecially if he's as I described in stature.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
Reply #1329 on: Today at 05:15:15 pm
He hit on my Mrs at a Richard Ashcroft gig.
rob1966

Re: Those chants
Reply #1330 on: Today at 05:26:06 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:12:41 pm
^^

Yeah...think so, epecially if he's as I described in stature.

He's about 6ft 4
