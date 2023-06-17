« previous next »
Online ianburns252

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1280 on: June 17, 2023, 05:16:33 pm »
I get a fair share of it - although sometimes I am quite quick with the dripping in sarcasm and that "now now, watch your wallets wahey" if I think someone is going to launch into it as it ruins the joke for them and makes clear that it isn't funny anyway.

Thing is, and you see it on this board and in society in general, everyone has something they are known for and the way it is expressed can be really quite vitriolic - the difference is what the stereotype is about and I think other than maybe Essex and the way women from there are all classed as easy etc I can't think of another UK stereotype that is as harmful as ours or that is so quickly brought up.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1281 on: June 17, 2023, 05:32:45 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on June 17, 2023, 05:16:33 pm
I get a fair share of it - although sometimes I am quite quick with the dripping in sarcasm and that "now now, watch your wallets wahey" if I think someone is going to launch into it as it ruins the joke for them and makes clear that it isn't funny anyway.

Thing is, and you see it on this board and in society in general, everyone has something they are known for and the way it is expressed can be really quite vitriolic - the difference is what the stereotype is about and I think other than maybe Essex and the way women from there are all classed as easy etc I can't think of another UK stereotype that is as harmful as ours or that is so quickly brought up.

You mention Essex but there are plenty of others such as the Welsh are sheep shaggers, people from Norfolk are all inbred, Glaswegians all die in their 50s, people who speak with a Brummie/Black Country accent are thick, everyone from Brighton is gay, everyone from the West Country is a country bumpkin or a pirate etc. etc.

It's pretty much a staple of British humour to take the piss through regional stereotypes. Sure, none of it is particularly witty or original but it's not usually maliciously intended.
Offline number 168

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1282 on: June 17, 2023, 06:29:28 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June 17, 2023, 05:32:45 pm
You mention Essex but there are plenty of others such as the Welsh are sheep shaggers, people from Norfolk are all inbred, Glaswegians all die in their 50s, people who speak with a Brummie/Black Country accent are thick, everyone from Brighton is gay, everyone from the West Country is a country bumpkin or a pirate etc. etc.

It's pretty much a staple of British humour to take the piss through regional stereotypes. Sure, none of it is particularly witty or original but it's not usually maliciously intended.

All true but do they get actively discriminated against because of their accent and origins?

I was in a nice country pub in Hampshire not too long ago. The landlord was quite pleasant until he heard my accent and said "We have no trouble in this pub, any trouble and you will be chucked out". Doubt many people would get this.
Offline Al 666

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1283 on: June 17, 2023, 07:32:36 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June 17, 2023, 05:32:45 pm
You mention Essex but there are plenty of others such as the Welsh are sheep shaggers, people from Norfolk are all inbred, Glaswegians all die in their 50s, people who speak with a Brummie/Black Country accent are thick, everyone from Brighton is gay, everyone from the West Country is a country bumpkin or a pirate etc. etc.

It's pretty much a staple of British humour to take the piss through regional stereotypes. Sure, none of it is particularly witty or original but it's not usually maliciously intended.

It then raises the question of why the elite send their children to private schools and why they have elocution lessons to remove any hint of an accent. For me, it is all about dividing and conquering and setting the masses against each other.

There is absolutely no reason for such a small country to have so many extreme and distinct accents. On one hand, we are encouraged to protect our regional dialects, whilst it is then weaponised by the right wing media.

Accents are probably the last socially acceptable stereotype.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1284 on: June 17, 2023, 07:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 17, 2023, 02:55:01 pm
Mrs Spion and I were in the Yorkshire village of Haworth a couple of years ago for a break. It's a lovely place and we talked with locals and people from further afield whilst there. All nice and friendly. We've been back since, and found it just as pleasant.

Anyway, one evening we went along to a pub on the road which goes west, out of the village. They had a guy from Bradford comparing a game of 'Play Your Cards Right'. The one Bruce Forsyth used to do on telly. If your ticket number was drawn, you could go up and play. Mrs Spion got called. Her Liverpool accent is quite obvious. Cue the compare making a quip about watching your handbags.  ::)

The groans from the rest of the pub were loud. People cringed. I wouldn't mind but the compare was a gay guy from Bradford with a very camp flamboyance. Imagine if he had been on the receiving end of shite comments about himself if the boot was on the other foot?

Other than the comment he was great, but he badly misjudged there, and his audience made him aware of the fact through their reaction. He further backtracked when he asked what Mrs S and I did for a living. Probably waiting to make a quip about collecting Giros he got his eye wiped when Mrs S told him we were both psychotherapists.

Some people just can't help themselves, but I was pleasantly surprised when pretty much everyone in the pub groaned and visibly cringed when that comment was made by him.

I do think there is a slow wind of change in effect now when it comes to negative comments about people from Liverpool. I believe a lot of it is down to jealousy, especially when it comes to our football team. The sick chants & anti-scouse stuff was nowhere near as bad prior to us becoming very successful under Klopp. It's tribalism at its very worse.
Online ianburns252

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1285 on: June 17, 2023, 07:54:37 pm »
To Shankly Gates point - maybe it is the circles I run in but most of those you mention seem to have died out as being active stereotypes. You wouldn't hear someone these days get a "does your boyfriend know you're here" chant for Brighton, people seem to have grown out of the sheep shagger stuff, etc

My point though was more around the impact and nature of the stereotype in how it impacts perception and how people are treated from it and I'd argue Scousers and people from Essex get it the worst and are impacted the worst by it.

If we are to default to it just being part of the British humour to do so then we are getting into the region (in my opinion) of us having to grow a thicker skin about people making jokes about us being thieves and so on and I don't think that is right - it does seem like there is a genuine perception of the city being that way rather than people just having a laugh.


To Oldmannick's point - I'd say this goes far beyond the being seen through the prism of simple football rivalry as no city in the country (genuinely believe this) has everyday life so intertwined with the sport and has people whose identity is so closely tied to their club (I'm not saying this in a bad way btw). Maybe we have heard more of it at the game due to our success but in day to day life it routinely is brought up and that has nothing to do with football and everything to do with people having underlying prejudice against our city
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1286 on: June 17, 2023, 09:46:12 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on June 17, 2023, 07:54:37 pm
To Shankly Gates point - maybe it is the circles I run in but most of those you mention seem to have died out as being active stereotypes. You wouldn't hear someone these days get a "does your boyfriend know you're here" chant for Brighton, people seem to have grown out of the sheep shagger stuff, etc

My point though was more around the impact and nature of the stereotype in how it impacts perception and how people are treated from it and I'd argue Scousers and people from Essex get it the worst and are impacted the worst by it.

If we are to default to it just being part of the British humour to do so then we are getting into the region (in my opinion) of us having to grow a thicker skin about people making jokes about us being thieves and so on and I don't think that is right - it does seem like there is a genuine perception of the city being that way rather than people just having a laugh.


To Oldmannick's point - I'd say this goes far beyond the being seen through the prism of simple football rivalry as no city in the country (genuinely believe this) has everyday life so intertwined with the sport and has people whose identity is so closely tied to their club (I'm not saying this in a bad way btw). Maybe we have heard more of it at the game due to our success but in day to day life it routinely is brought up and that has nothing to do with football and everything to do with people having underlying prejudice against our city

I would certainly agree with that. I would also add that a lot of the prejudice came about via other sources which created the misconceptions relating to people from Merseyside. Heysel was probably the catalyst that started it all off. Prior to that English football had been blighted by football hooliganism for nearly 15 years. Whilst we had our own fair share of yobs following the club we were small fry compared to the likes of United, Chelsea, West Ham et al, who created havoc week after week, year after year, making the front page headlines for all the wrong reasons whilst we made the back pages for the right reasons. Initially the overall opinion of everyone involved in the game was that the ban had been coming, not because of Liverpool fans but because of the previous actions of supporters from other clubs. Over time though that shared belief slowly changed. Suddenly the memories of all the violence & destruction caused by the supporters of other football clubs seemed to diminish whilst we stood alone to carry the can for everything that was bad in the game. Then we have the social & political aspect which helped fan the flames. Thatcher's insidious attempts to discredit & destroy a once proud city, aided  by a young, scurrilous, Conservative writer who goes by the name Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, who stuck the knife in when we were at our lowest point. Liverpool was on its knees. The Jamie Bulger killing, the death of Ken Bigley, social depravation etc, all prompted Johnson to stick the 'self-pity city' label on us. That label has been very difficult to strip off. 'Always the victim, it's never your fault' they now shout as a reminder to our darkest times. Not seeing the irony in 97 Liverpool fans dying at a football match which as the whole world now knows was not the fault of LFC fans. Nah, sod the truth we'll sing it anyway. & while we're at it we'll sing about poverty, unemployment, & crime, even though such things affects us just as much, if not more. Because of all that our city closed ranks to the rest of the country, which in turn has probably fuelled the fire of contempt for some outsiders. I do believe it is slowly changing though. Lots of young students from other parts of the country, & other parts of the world, have been to university here in Liverpool & have decided it's a great place to live. Our nightlife & culture brings in hundreds of thousands of people every year, & most of them leave with a very strong, positive, opinion of Liverpool. However, because of the tribalism that I mentioned, you're never going to get everyone singing off the same song-sheet. Hating Liverpool & its people is part of who they are. It defines them. We have to accept that unfortunately. But in the meantime we'll continue to embrace the masses that only see the good in our city.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 02:11:37 am »
Class from some of the English cricket 'fans' singing songs about Rolf Harris at the first test. Love how they're supporting the victims by turning a predators name into a jingle.

Offline thejbs

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 09:04:27 am »
Quote from: Lad on June  4, 2023, 05:11:18 pm
Would it be wrong to say I hope someone goes down there and gives him a smack in the mouth before or after the court appearance ?

Yes, completely wrong. I hope no one does anything of the sort - be dignified and let the law deal with them.
Offline kesey

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 09:18:09 pm »
All this stuff about us and how we are perceived is something I've got use to over the years of travelling . You know them old and stereotypical ' jokes ' .

Here's one for youse .  The next time someone tries the old what do you call a Scouser in a suit bollocks. Say a Beatle. It's funny to see their faces change so quickly .
Offline kesey

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 09:21:22 pm »
I'd compare it to a dog that's just been shown a new card trick or something.
Offline El_Macca_17

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 10:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on June 17, 2023, 09:46:12 pm
I would certainly agree with that. I would also add that a lot of the prejudice came about via other sources which created the misconceptions relating to people from Merseyside. Heysel was probably the catalyst that started it all off. Prior to that English football had been blighted by football hooliganism for nearly 15 years. Whilst we had our own fair share of yobs following the club we were small fry compared to the likes of United, Chelsea, West Ham et al, who created havoc week after week, year after year, making the front page headlines for all the wrong reasons whilst we made the back pages for the right reasons. Initially the overall opinion of everyone involved in the game was that the ban had been coming, not because of Liverpool fans but because of the previous actions of supporters from other clubs. Over time though that shared belief slowly changed. Suddenly the memories of all the violence & destruction caused by the supporters of other football clubs seemed to diminish whilst we stood alone to carry the can for everything that was bad in the game. Then we have the social & political aspect which helped fan the flames. Thatcher's insidious attempts to discredit & destroy a once proud city, aided  by a young, scurrilous, Conservative writer who goes by the name Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, who stuck the knife in when we were at our lowest point. Liverpool was on its knees. The Jamie Bulger killing, the death of Ken Bigley, social depravation etc, all prompted Johnson to stick the 'self-pity city' label on us. That label has been very difficult to strip off. 'Always the victim, it's never your fault' they now shout as a reminder to our darkest times. Not seeing the irony in 97 Liverpool fans dying at a football match which as the whole world now knows was not the fault of LFC fans. Nah, sod the truth we'll sing it anyway. & while we're at it we'll sing about poverty, unemployment, & crime, even though such things affects us just as much, if not more. Because of all that our city closed ranks to the rest of the country, which in turn has probably fuelled the fire of contempt for some outsiders. I do believe it is slowly changing though. Lots of young students from other parts of the country, & other parts of the world, have been to university here in Liverpool & have decided it's a great place to live. Our nightlife & culture brings in hundreds of thousands of people every year, & most of them leave with a very strong, positive, opinion of Liverpool. However, because of the tribalism that I mentioned, you're never going to get everyone singing off the same song-sheet. Hating Liverpool & its people is part of who they are. It defines them. We have to accept that unfortunately. But in the meantime we'll continue to embrace the masses that only see the good in our city.

In the mid 80s my mum and dad were visiting some friends in Southampton and they went out shopping. I cant remember if it was us or Everton who were playing Southampton that day but in one shop they put out an announcement on the Tannoy that "customers should be aware that there are people from Liverpool in the store". My dad went and complained and they said, "oh, we didnt mean you - we were talking about the football fans" as if that justified it. Thats what were up against.
Offline kavah

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 04:33:11 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:18:09 pm
All this stuff about us and how we are perceived is something I've got use to over the years of travelling . You know them old and stereotypical ' jokes ' .

Here's one for youse .  The next time someone tries the old what do you call a Scouser in a suit bollocks. Say a Beatle. It's funny to see their faces change so quickly .

Great comeback, love it.

Offline kesey

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 11:41:43 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:33:11 am
Great comeback, love it.


It's a beauty like .
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 12:05:26 pm »
I see the '97 shirt' bloke (James White) has just pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/breaking-man-utd-fan-hillsborough-30267233

(Apologies for the 'Star' link :)  )
Offline Aldo1988

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 12:26:26 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:05:26 pm
I see the '97 shirt' bloke (James White) has just pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/breaking-man-utd-fan-hillsborough-30267233

(Apologies for the 'Star' link :)  )

What lovely tattoos he has, going to be hard recognise him if anyone wanted to teach him a lesson.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 12:30:43 pm »
Dirty fucking rat. Hopefully further "punishment" is meted out at some point!!
Online Koplass

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 12:36:19 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:05:26 pm
I see the '97 shirt' bloke (James White) has just pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/breaking-man-utd-fan-hillsborough-30267233

(Apologies for the 'Star' link :)  )

Looks like such a nice guy, too...
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:05:26 pm
I see the '97 shirt' bloke (James White) has just pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/breaking-man-utd-fan-hillsborough-30267233

(Apologies for the 'Star' link :)  )

Guilty? What? You mean the 97 wasn't in reference to Liverpool finishing on 97 points and not winning the league? I am truly shocked.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 12:42:12 pm »
@GranadaReports
·
44m
James White, 33, of Warwickshire has been banned from all regulated football games in the UK for four years.

He was also fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £400 and £85 in costs.

He smiled and chuckled after the order was made.
Offline 24/007

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 12:43:58 pm »
You can plead guilty and still have absolutely zero contrition. c*nt.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 12:45:58 pm »
Quote from: 24/007 on Today at 12:43:58 pm
You can plead guilty and still have absolutely zero contrition. c*nt.
Smiles for cameras on his way in too, c*nt.
Online newterp

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 12:49:15 pm »
Hope someone finds him.
Online Chakan

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 12:52:17 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 12:42:12 pm
@GranadaReports
·
44m
James White, 33, of Warwickshire has been banned from all regulated football games in the UK for four years.

He was also fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £400 and £85 in costs.

He smiled and chuckled after the order was made.

That'll learn him.

Tired of these soft ass judgements.

Won't change a thing.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 12:58:56 pm »
I hate it when people plead guilty to get a lighter sentence when they clearly have no remorse for their actions. 2 weeks in jail would have made sure he'd never pull this sick shit again.

If he'd worn a shirt saying "6 million not enough" it wouldn't even be up for debate. But it's only football, and it's only Scousers, inni?
Offline El_Macca_17

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 01:00:12 pm »
Offline Aldo1988

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 01:04:15 pm »
After White was arrested at Wembley Stadium, the court heard he was cautioned and told police: "You haven't even asked me what the T-shirt means.

"My grandad died aged 97 and didn't have enough kids."

What a bell end.  He had one too many by the sounds of it.
Offline classycarra

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 01:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:58:56 pm
I hate it when people plead guilty to get a lighter sentence when they clearly have no remorse for their actions. 2 weeks in jail would have made sure he'd never pull this sick shit again.
No it wouldn't.

Surely there's some mechanism for judges to give a greater fine and banning order given the obvious disparity between the defence offering his contrition but his own actions suggesting he's not arsed? Just say 'ok, make that an 8 year ban and a £3,000 fine - thanks, bye, next'

Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:04:15 pm
After White was arrested at Wembley Stadium, the court heard he was cautioned and told police: "You haven't even asked me what the T-shirt means.

"My grandad died aged 97 and didn't have enough kids."

What a bell end.  He had one too many by the sounds of it.
I haven't read any court documents (doubt they're published for a while) but none of the reporting has suggested he was intoxicated. Could have been stone cold sober for all we know.

Fair to assume he wasn't drunk for the entirely of the time from when he prepared the shirt to getting dressed in the morning though
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 01:08:11 pm »
Needs a good beating, dickhead comes across as an absolute clown. Lets hope someone finds him and deals with him properly
Offline Elblanco twatto

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 01:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:52:17 pm
That'll learn him.

Tired of these soft ass judgements.

Won't change a thing.

He's a truly sick individual.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:08:08 pm
No it wouldn't.

Surely there's some mechanism for judges to give a greater fine and banning order given the obvious disparity between the defence offering his contrition but his own actions suggesting he's not arsed? Just say 'ok, make that an 8 year ban and a £3,000 fine - thanks, bye, next'


It would if those two weeks were in HMP Walton. Difficult to chuckle around a broken jaw and several cracked ribs.

Unfortunately, even if a Judge has such leeway, they actually have to be arsed enough to implement it. In many cases, the adjustment to a sentence is automatic with a guilty plea. The judge was clearly acting within guidelines, and I'm not sure they can just call the defendant back into court to chance the sentence if the judge happens to hear them chuckling on the way out the door.

I've mentioned this before, but someone I worked with was killed in a head on car smash, along with her mother, by some selfish, drugged up scrote driving the wrong way. He showed not one ounce of contrition, but because he plead guilty he only got 7 years - for taking two lives. He gave a big cheesy grin and a double thumbs up to his family and mates in the gallery. If a judge wasn't going to immediately double his sentence right there and then for being an outright tw@t, then sadly it wouldn't happen here either.

PS: This happened about 20 years ago, so that cnut has long since been let out.

Offline Dave D

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 01:55:53 pm »
What an interesting character James White is. Hopefully someone will sit him down and show him the error of his ways soon.

Quote
A man who wore an offensive shirt about the Hillsborough disaster to the FA Cup final chuckled in court as he was given a four-year football ban.

Quote
A Britain First activist has been convicted of assaulting a security guard at a hotel housing asylum seekers.

James White, 31, allegedly forced open a door at the Coventry Hill Hotel as members of the far-right group tried to access an area where refugees were staying.

Quote
A YOUTH who petrol-bombed Stockton FC's clubhouse while drunk has been sentenced to 18 months detention.

James White, aged 18, of St Nicholas Crescent, Stockton, near Southam, and William Vaughan, also 18, had both admitted committing arson at Stockton Football Clubs clubhouse on July 5



Online A Red Abroad

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 02:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 01:55:53 pm
What an interesting character James White is. Hopefully someone will sit him down and show him the error of his ways soon.





Doesn't look like he's 'learning' at all (to me) - total wrong 'un.  >:(
Online CraigDS

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 02:23:18 pm »
Looks like a tit, acts like a tit - hardly any surprise.
