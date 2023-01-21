« previous next »
Those chants

ianburns252

Re: Those chants
Reply #1280 on: Today at 05:16:33 pm
I get a fair share of it - although sometimes I am quite quick with the dripping in sarcasm and that "now now, watch your wallets wahey" if I think someone is going to launch into it as it ruins the joke for them and makes clear that it isn't funny anyway.

Thing is, and you see it on this board and in society in general, everyone has something they are known for and the way it is expressed can be really quite vitriolic - the difference is what the stereotype is about and I think other than maybe Essex and the way women from there are all classed as easy etc I can't think of another UK stereotype that is as harmful as ours or that is so quickly brought up.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Those chants
Reply #1281 on: Today at 05:32:45 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:16:33 pm
I get a fair share of it - although sometimes I am quite quick with the dripping in sarcasm and that "now now, watch your wallets wahey" if I think someone is going to launch into it as it ruins the joke for them and makes clear that it isn't funny anyway.

Thing is, and you see it on this board and in society in general, everyone has something they are known for and the way it is expressed can be really quite vitriolic - the difference is what the stereotype is about and I think other than maybe Essex and the way women from there are all classed as easy etc I can't think of another UK stereotype that is as harmful as ours or that is so quickly brought up.

You mention Essex but there are plenty of others such as the Welsh are sheep shaggers, people from Norfolk are all inbred, Glaswegians all die in their 50s, people who speak with a Brummie/Black Country accent are thick, everyone from Brighton is gay, everyone from the West Country is a country bumpkin or a pirate etc. etc.

It's pretty much a staple of British humour to take the piss through regional stereotypes. Sure, none of it is particularly witty or original but it's not usually maliciously intended.
number 168

Re: Those chants
Reply #1282 on: Today at 06:29:28 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:32:45 pm
You mention Essex but there are plenty of others such as the Welsh are sheep shaggers, people from Norfolk are all inbred, Glaswegians all die in their 50s, people who speak with a Brummie/Black Country accent are thick, everyone from Brighton is gay, everyone from the West Country is a country bumpkin or a pirate etc. etc.

It's pretty much a staple of British humour to take the piss through regional stereotypes. Sure, none of it is particularly witty or original but it's not usually maliciously intended.

All true but do they get actively discriminated against because of their accent and origins?

I was in a nice country pub in Hampshire not too long ago. The landlord was quite pleasant until he heard my accent and said "We have no trouble in this pub, any trouble and you will be chucked out". Doubt many people would get this.
Al 666

Re: Those chants
Reply #1283 on: Today at 07:32:36 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:32:45 pm
You mention Essex but there are plenty of others such as the Welsh are sheep shaggers, people from Norfolk are all inbred, Glaswegians all die in their 50s, people who speak with a Brummie/Black Country accent are thick, everyone from Brighton is gay, everyone from the West Country is a country bumpkin or a pirate etc. etc.

It's pretty much a staple of British humour to take the piss through regional stereotypes. Sure, none of it is particularly witty or original but it's not usually maliciously intended.

It then raises the question of why the elite send their children to private schools and why they have elocution lessons to remove any hint of an accent. For me, it is all about dividing and conquering and setting the masses against each other.

There is absolutely no reason for such a small country to have so many extreme and distinct accents. On one hand, we are encouraged to protect our regional dialects, whilst it is then weaponised by the right wing media.

Accents are probably the last socially acceptable stereotype.
Oldmanmick

Re: Those chants
Reply #1284 on: Today at 07:41:31 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:55:01 pm
Mrs Spion and I were in the Yorkshire village of Haworth a couple of years ago for a break. It's a lovely place and we talked with locals and people from further afield whilst there. All nice and friendly. We've been back since, and found it just as pleasant.

Anyway, one evening we went along to a pub on the road which goes west, out of the village. They had a guy from Bradford comparing a game of 'Play Your Cards Right'. The one Bruce Forsyth used to do on telly. If your ticket number was drawn, you could go up and play. Mrs Spion got called. Her Liverpool accent is quite obvious. Cue the compare making a quip about watching your handbags.  ::)

The groans from the rest of the pub were loud. People cringed. I wouldn't mind but the compare was a gay guy from Bradford with a very camp flamboyance. Imagine if he had been on the receiving end of shite comments about himself if the boot was on the other foot?

Other than the comment he was great, but he badly misjudged there, and his audience made him aware of the fact through their reaction. He further backtracked when he asked what Mrs S and I did for a living. Probably waiting to make a quip about collecting Giros he got his eye wiped when Mrs S told him we were both psychotherapists.

Some people just can't help themselves, but I was pleasantly surprised when pretty much everyone in the pub groaned and visibly cringed when that comment was made by him.

I do think there is a slow wind of change in effect now when it comes to negative comments about people from Liverpool. I believe a lot of it is down to jealousy, especially when it comes to our football team. The sick chants & anti-scouse stuff was nowhere near as bad prior to us becoming very successful under Klopp. It's tribalism at its very worse.
