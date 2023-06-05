« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 96147 times)

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1240 on: June 5, 2023, 07:39:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2023, 01:02:28 pm
Reported the vendor and fwded it to the Guardian

I have reported some of the individual shirts as well as the account but there's loads..

Have sent it to Pinterest explaining it is a shirt so offensive it is involved in a court case with a link to the BBC story

Seems to come from moteefee.com too so have flagged it

Would suggest more people contact Pinterest about it

Surely me pointing out it is a legal issue and arrestable offence is enough but yknow
more the 'merrier'

Edit: contacted the Beeb too as a followup to their recent article on the arrest. Let's see what happens. Something BETTER happen

Fair play to you, astounding effort.  :thumbsup
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1241 on: June 5, 2023, 08:05:38 pm »
Great work ToneLa.  :wellin
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,319
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1242 on: June 5, 2023, 08:11:20 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2023, 01:02:28 pm
Reported the vendor and fwded it to the Guardian

I have reported some of the individual shirts as well as the account but there's loads..

Have sent it to Pinterest explaining it is a shirt so offensive it is involved in a court case with a link to the BBC story

Seems to come from moteefee.com too so have flagged it

Would suggest more people contact Pinterest about it

Surely me pointing out it is a legal issue and arrestable offence is enough but yknow
more the 'merrier'

Edit: contacted the Beeb too as a followup to their recent article on the arrest. Let's see what happens. Something BETTER happen
Well in Tone.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,454
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1243 on: June 5, 2023, 08:17:05 pm »
I've emailed Sports Direct and JD Sports as you can select the no an the wording on a shirt on their website, so I asked for confirmation that an order like that would be stopped. I'll post what I get back in response
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,165
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1244 on: June 5, 2023, 09:51:55 pm »
Aw thanks yous

BBC or Guardian haven't replied but did it without em

Rob's turn now, going after sports shops. Good on you mate  :D

Hope you get a reply. And it is 'of course'
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,213
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1245 on: June 6, 2023, 07:20:40 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2023, 09:51:55 pm
Aw thanks yous

BBC or Guardian haven't replied but did it without em

Rob's turn now, going after sports shops. Good on you mate  :D

Hope you get a reply. And it is 'of course'

brilliant tonela  :)
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,454
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1246 on: June 6, 2023, 09:55:33 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2023, 09:51:55 pm
Aw thanks yous

BBC or Guardian haven't replied but did it without em

Rob's turn now, going after sports shops. Good on you mate  :D

Hope you get a reply. And it is 'of course'

Sports Direct got back to me this morning, saying that they have filters in place in checkout to look for offensive wording, but even so, all orders are checked by the personalisation team and anything offensive they find will be rejected and the order cancelled. They are aware of the 97
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,165
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1247 on: June 7, 2023, 03:44:28 pm »
Nice one Rob!

I got no replies off the media.. Bah
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,980
  • JFT 97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1248 on: June 13, 2023, 07:02:34 pm »
Hopefully this is a breakthrough moment.

Match ban for fan who mocked Hillsborough disaster
Published
23 minutes ago



Police said Kieron Darlow, 25, appeared to be drunk
A football fan has been banned from attending football matches for three years after being found guilty of mocking the Hillsborough disaster.

Kieron Darlow, 25, of Welwyn in Hertfordshire, laughed as he made offensives gestures as Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-3 on 30 April at Anfield.

Darlow admitted intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress as he appeared at Sefton Magistrates Court.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died in the 1989 FA Cup semi-final disaster.

Spurs supporter Darlow, of Node Way Gardens, was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £114 victim support order.

The court heard he was arrested after his actions were reported to police, who said he "seemed to be drunk".

Andrew Page, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said Darlow had gestured to Liverpool fans "to suggest that fans without tickets had pushed forward in the tragedy and had been partly to blame for the crush that led to so many deaths".

Mr Page added: "He accepted at court that it was his intention that Liverpool fans should see this and that it would cause them harassment, alarm and distress.

"He admitted that his behaviour was unacceptable and regrets his actions.

"Darlow knew what he was doing and it was done knowing what an impact the Hillsborough disaster had on Liverpool fans and the city of Liverpool but he did it anyway."

Merseyside Police's assistant chief constable Paul White said: "This type of behaviour has no place in football.

"We will take action and identify those who commit hate crime in any form, and this includes unacceptable chanting which causes distress to others."
« Last Edit: June 13, 2023, 07:10:35 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,697
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1249 on: June 13, 2023, 08:27:16 pm »
Just been reading that. ^^^

Hope the twat is proud of himself. c*nt
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,980
  • JFT 97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1250 on: June 13, 2023, 08:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 13, 2023, 08:27:16 pm
Just been reading that. ^^^

Hope the twat is proud of himself. c*nt

The biggest thing for me is that after the United fan being arrested at the Cup Final and this successful prosecution then it leaves th FA with no wriggle room

They have to start taking action against clubs for chants about disasters the way they have with racist and homophobic chants.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1251 on: June 13, 2023, 09:54:44 pm »
This is good news, and the cup final shirt bloke is due in court next week. All progress, but I think its action on en masse chanting that will be the real breakthrough. Courts can easily find the evidence to punish individuals.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1252 on: June 13, 2023, 09:57:19 pm »
Finally someone's been charged and punished. Hopefully this sends a message but I doubt those that chant this shite will stop. It's mob mentality with those wankers. The clubs have to do something about their supporters. At least there seems to be forward motion.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,980
  • JFT 97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1253 on: June 13, 2023, 10:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on June 13, 2023, 09:54:44 pm
This is good news, and the cup final shirt bloke is due in court next week. All progress, but I think its action on en masse chanting that will be the real breakthrough. Courts can easily find the evidence to punish individuals.

That is why the FA are so pivotal. They have been pushed quite rightly into punishing clubs whose fans partake in racist or homophobic chanting.

Their argument was basically that there was no legal precedent for sanctioning individuals for disaster chanting. So they couldn't enforce sanctions against mass chanting.

That was always nonsense and several barristers showed what laws were being theoretically broken.

It has now gone past theory and people are being successfully prosecuted.

The FA can now longer hide behind legal precedent.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1254 on: June 13, 2023, 10:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June 13, 2023, 10:24:07 pm
That is why the FA are so pivotal. They have been pushed quite rightly into punishing clubs whose fans partake in racist or homophobic chanting.

Their argument was basically that there was no legal precedent for sanctioning individuals for disaster chanting. So they couldn't enforce sanctions against mass chanting.

That was always nonsense and several barristers showed what laws were being theoretically broken.

It has now gone past theory and people are being successfully prosecuted.

The FA can now longer hide behind legal precedent.
Lets hope so. I do think theres been a lot of progress made on this in the last 14 months.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,165
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1255 on: June 14, 2023, 07:17:20 am »
Good, this is the correct course of action.

Not sure I like the repeated assertion 'he seems to be drunk'. As if to lessen the guilt in some way, Jack Daniels up there in the dock, Stella watching from the galley.

So now legal precedent is established. I do not think others will be deterred by a single case, but hopefully this is a doorway to further prosecutions.

It's nice to be able to call them criminals and it be literally true. Finally, reality catches up with truth in some small way.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,800
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1256 on: June 14, 2023, 09:55:01 am »
Hope to see the whole of the Stretford End arrested and prosectuted for their chanting, and a full away end escorted from the game before kick off when United, Abu Dhabi and Chelsea come to town.

Until that happens, one or 2 people getting sentenced seems like a token gesture.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,640
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1257 on: June 14, 2023, 04:21:54 pm »

'Premier League statement: Tragedy-related chanting' (14th June):-

Clubs unanimously agree to new series of measures to address unacceptable rise in such anti-social behaviour

www.premierleague.com/news/3537137?sf267372224=1


'Premier League clubs unanimously agreed at the Annual General Meeting today to a series of new measures to address the unacceptable rise in anti-social behaviour involving football tragedy-related chanting, gesturing, graffiti, online abuse and other behaviours last season.

The measures are the output of a cross-football working group which was set up in December to explore available options to challenge the normalisation of such distasteful behaviours and incidents.

The issues have continued to cause significant distress to the victims families, survivors and affected-club supporters, in addition to damaging the reputation of the clubs involved and football in England and Wales.

The action will focus on criminal prosecution, the regulatory environment, enforcement, online abuse, education and communications.

Following further football partner sign-off, full details will be publicly announced ahead of the season as part of the Love Football, Protect the Game campaign which was launched last year.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,980
  • JFT 97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1258 on: June 14, 2023, 04:34:22 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 14, 2023, 04:21:54 pm
'Premier League statement: Tragedy-related chanting' (14th June):-

Clubs unanimously agree to new series of measures to address unacceptable rise in such anti-social behaviour

www.premierleague.com/news/3537137?sf267372224=1


'Premier League clubs unanimously agreed at the Annual General Meeting today to a series of new measures to address the unacceptable rise in anti-social behaviour involving football tragedy-related chanting, gesturing, graffiti, online abuse and other behaviours last season.

The measures are the output of a cross-football working group which was set up in December to explore available options to challenge the normalisation of such distasteful behaviours and incidents.

The issues have continued to cause significant distress to the victims families, survivors and affected-club supporters, in addition to damaging the reputation of the clubs involved and football in England and Wales.

The action will focus on criminal prosecution, the regulatory environment, enforcement, online abuse, education and communications.

Following further football partner sign-off, full details will be publicly announced ahead of the season as part of the Love Football, Protect the Game campaign which was launched last year.'

Great News
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,064
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1259 on: June 14, 2023, 06:18:11 pm »
Just saw this on twitter, fantastic news indeed and also vital that it received cross club support across the league.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,263
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1260 on: June 14, 2023, 06:25:37 pm »
This is one of the major things that has been worked on for quite some time. Glad to see it's been unanimously accepted.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,553
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1261 on: June 14, 2023, 06:26:04 pm »
 Took their sweet time.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,064
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1262 on: June 14, 2023, 06:27:27 pm »
Quote from: 24/007 on June 14, 2023, 06:25:37 pm
This is one of the major things that has been worked on for quite some time. Glad to see it's been unanimously accepted.

It had to be unanimous though, otherwise it would fall apart. It just proves that something can be done.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,263
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1263 on: June 14, 2023, 06:41:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 14, 2023, 06:27:27 pm
It had to be unanimous though, otherwise it would fall apart. It just proves that something can be done.
Now imagine how long it takes to get that kind of consensus in an industry notorious for self-interest.......
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,778
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1264 on: June 14, 2023, 07:15:17 pm »
In a joint statement in March, Liverpool and Manchester United managers Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag called for an end to 'tragedy chanting'.

Their fans have chanted about the Munich air disaster and the Heysel and Hillsborough tragedies.

From the BBC. Still pisses me off about the Munich chants. Yes one or two idiots may have sung it at games but Ive never heard it at the ground or audible on TV.

Hillsborough and Heysel chants regularly heard by the masses in the away end though.
« Last Edit: June 14, 2023, 07:35:40 pm by gray19lfc »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,064
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1265 on: June 14, 2023, 07:22:58 pm »
Quote from: 24/007 on June 14, 2023, 06:41:46 pm
Now imagine how long it takes to get that kind of consensus in an industry notorious for self-interest.......

A long time....
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1266 on: June 14, 2023, 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 14, 2023, 09:55:01 am
Hope to see the whole of the Stretford End arrested and prosectuted for their chanting, and a full away end escorted from the game before kick off when United, Abu Dhabi and Chelsea come to town.

Until that happens, one or 2 people getting sentenced seems like a token gesture.
I understand your scepticism, but the battle against racism in grounds was tackled in a similar way. Whole ends weren't locked up, but individuals were. Those individuals were identified, some lost their jobs. They were named and shamed. Done consistently, this has seen incidences of overt racism in grounds drop dramatically.

The Manc twat with the 97 shirt will have his life made miserable for some time to come too. Him getting his collar felt will make others think. None of these morons want to be held accountable. They do fear being the individual who gets collared. The more individuals get lifted, the more are held accountable, and the more that makes others think twice.

Special efforts need to be made when the Mancs, Everton, Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and Leicester come here. Make consistent examples of individuals in their crowd and the tide will gradually turn.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1267 on: June 14, 2023, 07:49:42 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on June 14, 2023, 07:15:17 pm
In a joint statement in March, Liverpool and Manchester United managers Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag called for an end to 'tragedy chanting'.

Their fans have chanted about the Munich air disaster and the Heysel and Hillsborough tragedies.

From the BBC. Still pisses me off about the Munich chants. Yes one or two idiots may have sung it at games but Ive never heard it at the ground or audible on TV.

Hillsborough and Heysel chants regularly heard by the masses in the away end though.

I would suspect that those few who do sing about Munich are probably only doing it in retaliation.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,944
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1268 on: June 14, 2023, 08:33:57 pm »
It's a step in the right direction but you won't eradicate it or the thought processes behind it. Fans will just get more and more sly with "always the victims" type chants which they'll always try and dress up as something else. Even that 97 shirt was nonsensically excused by many as being about PL points.

Tragedies are how they know they can get to us as they just get shouted down as Tories now if they go down the poverty route.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1269 on: June 15, 2023, 03:55:12 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on June 14, 2023, 07:49:42 pm
I would suspect that those few who do sing about Munich are probably only doing it in retaliation.

They dont though mate thats the whole point. From going the match years I cant remember any chatting or singing of Munich songs, full stop, ever. Sure theres the odd dickhead but opposed to the entire fucking away section, whole stadiums almost all of fans singing it, its ridiculous to even draw a parallel on any level.

Its the whole pandering to the rival fans to make it look like each is as bad as each other that is one reason why we have been waiting so long for action to be done.

Hate to be a downer as its amazing news action will hopefully be taken but this shite needs to stop too in the media.

To make my point this is from today in the article from the Guardian:  United supporters have themselves been targeted repeatedly with chants that reference the 1958 Munich air disaster, in which 23 people including eight players died.

Hopefully when this is now pointed out at games they can start reporting it properly instead of the fucking pathetic false equivalency they have been running with for years.
Logged

Offline AnnieRoad93

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1270 on: June 15, 2023, 06:54:48 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on June 15, 2023, 03:55:12 am
They dont though mate thats the whole point. From going the match years I cant remember any chatting or singing of Munich songs, full stop, ever. Sure theres the odd dickhead but opposed to the entire fucking away section, whole stadiums almost all of fans singing it, its ridiculous to even draw a parallel on any level.

Its the whole pandering to the rival fans to make it look like each is as bad as each other that is one reason why we have been waiting so long for action to be done.

Hate to be a downer as its amazing news action will hopefully be taken but this shite needs to stop too in the media.

To make my point this is from today in the article from the Guardian:  United supporters have themselves been targeted repeatedly with chants that reference the 1958 Munich air disaster, in which 23 people including eight players died.

Hopefully when this is now pointed out at games they can start reporting it properly instead of the fucking pathetic false equivalency they have been running with for years.

As a match going supporter since 1993 I have never heard the Munich song ever at Anfield, and all the years sat either above or to the side of the away supporters where youd expect to hear it being sung. The only time Ive ever heard it is in the lock in at Old Trafford after the FA cup in 2010 (I think)

I dont understand the LFC policing regarding the shite songs, they literally just stand watching the culprits do it. Just kick them out. Its definitely got worse since lockdown for some weird reason with most clubs fans enjoying their big day out which includes singing sick songs.

Historically imo it was always United which were the worst for it with Everton fans getting snidier with it as the years went on. Then you just had bandwagon jumpers like City and Chelsea because they weirdly never had any decent songs despite having great teams

Just ban away fans or cut allocations until they get the message, they wont be missed
Logged
Underneath the floodlights down in Düsseldorf...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,454
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1271 on: June 15, 2023, 10:28:35 am »
Quote from: AnnieRoad93 on June 15, 2023, 06:54:48 am
As a match going supporter since 1993 I have never heard the Munich song ever at Anfield, and all the years sat either above or to the side of the away supporters where youd expect to hear it being sung. The only time Ive ever heard it is in the lock in at Old Trafford after the FA cup in 2010 (I think)

I dont understand the LFC policing regarding the shite songs, they literally just stand watching the culprits do it. Just kick them out. Its definitely got worse since lockdown for some weird reason with most clubs fans enjoying their big day out which includes singing sick songs.

Historically imo it was always United which were the worst for it with Everton fans getting snidier with it as the years went on. Then you just had bandwagon jumpers like City and Chelsea because they weirdly never had any decent songs despite having great teams

Just ban away fans or cut allocations until they get the message, they wont be missed

The songs stopped after Hillsborough, before that, we were fucking horrible bastards, it took a disaster to wake us up. As someone who started going in the 70's, I've heard the well known Munich song blasted out, the one to the tune of Marys Boy Child and the one to the tune of English Country Garden and a we also had a song about Spurs and gas chambers.

Just arrest them using the alarm and distress law, fine and ban anyone caught singing this shit, drag 30/40/50 out if needed, won't take long to shut them up when there are consequences for what they do.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,064
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1272 on: June 15, 2023, 11:23:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 15, 2023, 10:28:35 am
The songs stopped after Hillsborough, before that, we were fucking horrible bastards, it took a disaster to wake us up. As someone who started going in the 70's, I've heard the well known Munich song blasted out, the one to the tune of Marys Boy Child and the one to the tune of English Country Garden and a we also had a song about Spurs and gas chambers.

Just arrest them using the alarm and distress law, fine and ban anyone caught singing this shit, drag 30/40/50 out if needed, won't take long to shut them up when there are consequences for what they do.


I recall hearing the Munich song on a train coming back from Cardiff after the Worthington Cup Final. It was a gang of lads singing it, I dont recall it being sung at the actual final itself though. It seemed to be isolated gangs doing it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,454
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1273 on: June 15, 2023, 11:34:58 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 15, 2023, 11:23:18 am


I recall hearing the Munich song on a train coming back from Cardiff after the Worthington Cup Final. It was a gang of lads singing it, I dont recall it being sung at the actual final itself though. It seemed to be isolated gangs doing it.

There will still be dickheads who sing it out of the way of the grounds, sadly you'll never stop it, all you can do is punish those who get caught singing the songs.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,213
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 09:58:59 am »
didn't know where to put this so if the mods deem it's not relevant to thsi thread then fair enough

was at the springsteen concert yesterday at villa park - great gig amazing 3-hour non-stop set

anyway, me and my girl were having a laugh with a couple from london we met whilst waiting in line to go through - joking about travelling, parking, the villa steps etc

well when we got to the front of the queue there was a bit of a delay as the steward took a moment to look at our tickets

the fella i was joking with said 'he most probably knows you're scousers and is checking to see if they've been robbed'

his partner reacted with a shocked 'oooohhhhh you can't say that' and she looked embarrassed, but i just did one of those awkward looks at him and said 'er...right' - i just felt a bit like i wanted to smack him in the face but maybe i was over-reacting because it was just 'banter'?

thing is, this misperception about 'all scousers being robbers' is what leads to misconception in the media (especially social media) and is what leads to other people's baseless views of what scousers are and causes prejudice

now, actually with banter, i could have said it to him if it was the other way around but i wouldn't have said 'it's because you're a londoner/cockney'

didn't spoil the gig at all, but it wasn't what i expected to encounter going to a fucking concert

and although i'm a true scouser - born and bred here - and i'm very proud of the way i speak, actually, my accent is quite light and not of the 'scally' type (i can say that being from here) that might draw unwarranted attention

i love hearing my own accent when travelling around the country and abroad
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,263
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 10:34:58 am »
Similar thing happened to me on train going into Tallinn. Bunch of squaddies were on board having a jolly, so I thanked them for being part of the NATO contingent and I appreciate having our finest over here having our backs. Appreciative responses all round from the young ones - but one smartarse fat prick in what I'd guess would be his late 30s quipped, "Watch your wallets lads, Scouser alert...." - awkward looks from the young ones - I thought about how best to respond......

Very calmly, in a voice soft enough for him to think it was just for him, but loud enough for at least some of the others to hear, I said, "I wonder how your CO would feel about you mocking one of the locals you're supposed to be here to protect if the shit hits the fan? Will you be so mocking when I pick up your rifle and shoot the c*nt who's trying to kill you? Cos that's what I'd do lad - we're supposed to be protecting each other......."

More awkward looks, and a mumbled, "Sorry mate, just having a laugh."

"Yeah, but it's not funny really is it? Remember why you're here. I came here to get away from shit like this and idiots like you yet I'd still protect you under fire."

The young ones changed the subject and Fat Fuck was quiet the rest of the way.


What you posted was relevant - it's part of the ingrained psyche in Blighty that Scousers are fair game - and while it's not "disaster chanting", it's indicative of the kind of ignorance we've faced for decades, centuries. It's the kind of shite that feeds that mentality that it's okay to mock. It's not banter, it's cuntishness and calling it out is the only way to change it. People like my mother and stepfather call it "woke gone mad" - well, 53 and I'm wide awake.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:37:44 am by 24/007 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,213
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1276 on: Today at 02:03:23 pm »
^ great story - you told him mate ;D

cheers for accepting my post - y'know, i'm not a softie or anything but it just grinds my gears when 'we' are reduced to a 'thing' and not a people

you're right - that psyche that 'we' are fair game because it's 'banter' or 'scousers like having a laugh' is prejudicial and i don't think any other place within the uk suffers as much passive abuse (as well as full on abuse) as we do

all i wanted was i nice day out at a concert and not to be objectified because i am liverpudlian
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,016
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 02:29:05 pm »
I sometimes wonder if its because of another thing Scousers are linked with - their sense of humour. So non-Scousers think they can come up with some quip about stealing and think itll be laughed along with. Trouble with that misguided view is that its not a funny or original joke. Its just offensive. Yes the sense of humour is correctbut its got to be funny! You cant just be offensive and hope the jovial Scouser will laugh along. Youre going to need to be careful you dont get a well deserved smack in the gob if you think that calling someone a thief is funny. My mum used to visibly seeth whenever she got it and always fired back, without fail. My auld fella on the other hand never seemed to let it bother him. He never laughed along but just gave a sort of never heard that one eyes roll. Mum thoughit never ended well for the person making the comment.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1278 on: Today at 02:55:01 pm »
Mrs Spion and I were in the Yorkshire village of Haworth a couple of years ago for a break. It's a lovely place and we talked with locals and people from further afield whilst there. All nice and friendly. We've been back since, and found it just as pleasant.

Anyway, one evening we went along to a pub on the road which goes west, out of the village. They had a guy from Bradford comparing a game of 'Play Your Cards Right'. The one Bruce Forsyth used to do on telly. If your ticket number was drawn, you could go up and play. Mrs Spion got called. Her Liverpool accent is quite obvious. Cue the compare making a quip about watching your handbags.  ::)

The groans from the rest of the pub were loud. People cringed. I wouldn't mind but the compare was a gay guy from Bradford with a very camp flamboyance. Imagine if he had been on the receiving end of shite comments about himself if the boot was on the other foot?

Other than the comment he was great, but he badly misjudged there, and his audience made him aware of the fact through their reaction. He further backtracked when he asked what Mrs S and I did for a living. Probably waiting to make a quip about collecting Giros he got his eye wiped when Mrs S told him we were both psychotherapists.

Some people just can't help themselves, but I was pleasantly surprised when pretty much everyone in the pub groaned and visibly cringed when that comment was made by him.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1279 on: Today at 04:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:55:01 pm
They had a guy from Bradford comparing a game of 'Play Your Cards Right'. The one Bruce Forsyth used to do on telly. If your ticket number was drawn, you could go up and play.
Good game?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 