Similar thing happened to me on train going into Tallinn. Bunch of squaddies were on board having a jolly, so I thanked them for being part of the NATO contingent and I appreciate having our finest over here having our backs. Appreciative responses all round from the young ones - but one smartarse fat prick in what I'd guess would be his late 30s quipped, "Watch your wallets lads, Scouser alert...." - awkward looks from the young ones - I thought about how best to respond......
Very calmly, in a voice soft enough for him to think it was just for him, but loud enough for at least some of the others to hear, I said, "I wonder how your CO would feel about you mocking one of the locals you're supposed to be here to protect if the shit hits the fan? Will you be so mocking when I pick up your rifle and shoot the c*nt who's trying to kill you? Cos that's what I'd do lad - we're supposed to be protecting each other......."
More awkward looks, and a mumbled, "Sorry mate, just having a laugh."
"Yeah, but it's not funny really is it? Remember why you're here. I came here to get away from shit like this and idiots like you yet I'd still protect you under fire."
The young ones changed the subject and Fat Fuck was quiet the rest of the way.
What you posted was relevant - it's part of the ingrained psyche in Blighty that Scousers are fair game - and while it's not "disaster chanting", it's indicative of the kind of ignorance we've faced for decades, centuries. It's the kind of shite that feeds that mentality that it's okay to mock. It's not banter, it's cuntishness and calling it out is the only way to change it. People like my mother and stepfather call it "woke gone mad" - well, 53 and I'm wide awake.