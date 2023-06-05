didn't know where to put this so if the mods deem it's not relevant to thsi thread then fair enough



was at the springsteen concert yesterday at villa park - great gig amazing 3-hour non-stop set



anyway, me and my girl were having a laugh with a couple from london we met whilst waiting in line to go through - joking about travelling, parking, the villa steps etc



well when we got to the front of the queue there was a bit of a delay as the steward took a moment to look at our tickets



the fella i was joking with said 'he most probably knows you're scousers and is checking to see if they've been robbed'



his partner reacted with a shocked 'oooohhhhh you can't say that' and she looked embarrassed, but i just did one of those awkward looks at him and said 'er...right' - i just felt a bit like i wanted to smack him in the face but maybe i was over-reacting because it was just 'banter'?



thing is, this misperception about 'all scousers being robbers' is what leads to misconception in the media (especially social media) and is what leads to other people's baseless views of what scousers are and causes prejudice



now, actually with banter, i could have said it to him if it was the other way around but i wouldn't have said 'it's because you're a londoner/cockney'



didn't spoil the gig at all, but it wasn't what i expected to encounter going to a fucking concert



and although i'm a true scouser - born and bred here - and i'm very proud of the way i speak, actually, my accent is quite light and not of the 'scally' type (i can say that being from here) that might draw unwarranted attention



i love hearing my own accent when travelling around the country and abroad