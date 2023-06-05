Hopefully this is a breakthrough moment.



Match ban for fan who mocked Hillsborough disaster

Police said Kieron Darlow, 25, appeared to be drunk

A football fan has been banned from attending football matches for three years after being found guilty of mocking the Hillsborough disaster.



Kieron Darlow, 25, of Welwyn in Hertfordshire, laughed as he made offensives gestures as Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-3 on 30 April at Anfield.



Darlow admitted intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress as he appeared at Sefton Magistrates Court.



Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died in the 1989 FA Cup semi-final disaster.



Spurs supporter Darlow, of Node Way Gardens, was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £114 victim support order.



The court heard he was arrested after his actions were reported to police, who said he "seemed to be drunk".



Andrew Page, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said Darlow had gestured to Liverpool fans "to suggest that fans without tickets had pushed forward in the tragedy and had been partly to blame for the crush that led to so many deaths".



Mr Page added: "He accepted at court that it was his intention that Liverpool fans should see this and that it would cause them harassment, alarm and distress.



"He admitted that his behaviour was unacceptable and regrets his actions.



"Darlow knew what he was doing and it was done knowing what an impact the Hillsborough disaster had on Liverpool fans and the city of Liverpool but he did it anyway."



Merseyside Police's assistant chief constable Paul White said: "This type of behaviour has no place in football.



"We will take action and identify those who commit hate crime in any form, and this includes unacceptable chanting which causes distress to others."