Those chants  (Read 91686 times)

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 05:44:25 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 03:47:17 pm
The little rat is a complete waste of space. He must have absolutely nothing going for him if his pastimes are racism, bigotry and general hatred.

https://amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/aug/29/far-right-activists-targeting-asylum-seekers-held-at-coventry-hotel

And always been a wrongun by the looks of it.

https://www.coventrytelegraph.net/news/local-news/booze-blamed-stockton-fc-clubhouse-3088496.amp
What's the source on this link?

The man in the pictures yesterday looks dramatically different to the man pictured at the top of that Guardian article. I'd have guessed different size/build/ethnicity. I'm sure there's a few James Whites in Warwickshire
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 05:49:05 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:44:25 pm
What's the source on this link?

The man in the pictures yesterday looks dramatically different to the man pictured at the top of that Guardian article. I'd have guessed different size/build/ethnicity. I'm sure there's a few James Whites in Warwickshire

That guy pictured is Paul Golding, leader of Britain First.

Also, the age checks out on James White, aa from the Guardian piece, he was 30 in 2020 and is 33 now.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 05:55:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:49:05 pm
That guy pictured is Paul Golding, leader of Britain First.

Also, the age checks out on James White, aa from the Guardian piece, he was 30 in 2020 and is 33 now.
Thanks mate, that explains it

Couldn't find a subtitle/header for that Guardian pic
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 05:59:59 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:11:18 pm
Would it be wrong to say I hope someone goes down there and gives him a smack in the mouth before or after the court appearance ?

You would certainly not be, he deserves far worse.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 06:16:14 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:55:57 pm
Thanks mate, that explains it

Couldn't find a subtitle/header for that Guardian pic

Here is White in the centre of the picture just before they stormed the hotel.


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/britain-first-migrant-hotels-court-assault-b1953781.html
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 06:17:45 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:16:14 pm
Here is White in the centre of the picture just before they stormed the hotel.


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/britain-first-migrant-hotels-court-assault-b1953781.html
Well spotted, thanks Al and Hazel - was confused by that first guardian pic
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 06:23:03 pm
He's just been named on the national ITV news.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm
Looks like this was him as well.

https://www.chesterstandard.co.uk/news/17978680.chester-dancing-football-fan-lit-flare-sparking-evacuation-pied-bull-pub/

A 'DANCING' football fan who set off a flare and caused a pub to be evacuated in Chester city centre has been fined.

James White, 29, began waving it around and dancing as smoke filled the beer garden and began to waft through the Pied Bull on Northgate Street.

White, who had been to watch a football match on September 28, was then seen throwing the flare behind a plant pot and stamping it out.

The concerned landlord  who had no idea why his pub was filling with smoke  ordered everyone out of the building and contacted the emergency services.

He said the pub had to be evacuated because they didnt know where the smoke was coming from, said Rob Youds, prosecuting at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday (October 18).

The defendant, who works as a civil engineer, was then pointed out and CCTV footage was checked.

It showed that in the beer garden the defendant took out a flare, ignited it and started dancing around, Mr Youds said.

He then threw it behind a planter and tried to kick and stamp on it.

White, of St Michael's Crescent in Stockton, Southam, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to one charge of using threatening behaviour.

Defending, Richard Sibeon stressed White had put the flare out himself but accepted the alarm and distress his actions caused.

It was entirely stupid behaviour, no doubt under the influence of drink and the camaraderie of a football match, the solicitor said.

White, who was also in breach of a suspended sentence order, was fined a total of £600 and ordered to pay £85 court costs.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £60, which goes into a national pot to support victims of crime.


Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 06:58:32 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:23:03 pm
He's just been named on the national ITV news.

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:12:44 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm
Looks like this was him as well.

https://www.chesterstandard.co.uk/news/17978680.chester-dancing-football-fan-lit-flare-sparking-evacuation-pied-bull-pub/

A 'DANCING' football fan who set off a flare and caused a pub to be evacuated in Chester city centre has been fined.

James White, 29, began waving it around and dancing as smoke filled the beer garden and began to waft through the Pied Bull on Northgate Street.

White, who had been to watch a football match on September 28, was then seen throwing the flare behind a plant pot and stamping it out.

The concerned landlord  who had no idea why his pub was filling with smoke  ordered everyone out of the building and contacted the emergency services.

He said the pub had to be evacuated because they didnt know where the smoke was coming from, said Rob Youds, prosecuting at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday (October 18).

The defendant, who works as a civil engineer, was then pointed out and CCTV footage was checked.

It showed that in the beer garden the defendant took out a flare, ignited it and started dancing around, Mr Youds said.

He then threw it behind a planter and tried to kick and stamp on it.

White, of St Michael's Crescent in Stockton, Southam, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to one charge of using threatening behaviour.

Defending, Richard Sibeon stressed White had put the flare out himself but accepted the alarm and distress his actions caused.

It was entirely stupid behaviour, no doubt under the influence of drink and the camaraderie of a football match, the solicitor said.

White, who was also in breach of a suspended sentence order, was fined a total of £600 and ordered to pay £85 court costs.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £60, which goes into a national pot to support victims of crime.


This lad is a lost cause. Absolute vermin.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:14:44 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:11:19 pm
Not sure if you're being serious, but the fella in the picture in the Guardian is Paul Goulding, the leader of Britain first.

I'm on my phone and there's no name under the caption so it's normal to think it's James White if you didn't know or didn't click on the 'i' in the corner of the picture.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:15:12 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:55:57 pm
Thanks mate, that explains it

Couldn't find a subtitle/header for that Guardian pic

No worries, it's not particularly clear on their website.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:29:06 pm
He works as a civil engineer, then. For whom is the next question.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:35:53 pm
He's gunna get a good hiding. just the thought of that makes me feel warm and happy.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:37:20 pm
The guy is a loser, looking to hate others for his own life failings.

Unfortunately as a repeat offender in his 30s he is unlikely to ever learn / change.


Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 08:18:58 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm
Looks like this was him as well.

I've stayed in that pub.

The fella seems like a lost cause. Imagine getting to 33 in an age when education is so easy to access, yet still acting like a brainless, ignorant teenager.

Hopefully his employer is working on his P45 as we speak.

How life changes so quickly. Yesterday he was going to a sunny Wembley to watch his team in an FA Cup Final. Today he is seen across the nation and beyond as a disgusting, brainless, bigoted moron who is now a marked man. He went to Wembley with a disgusting slur on his back. Today he's replaced it with a massive target. You reap what you sow, though.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 08:19:17 pm
The gobshite is getting his comeuppance, love to see it.
Re: Those chants
Today at 12:57:46 am
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:11:18 pm
Would it be wrong to say I hope someone goes down there and gives him a smack in the mouth before or after the court appearance ?

I hope get gets battered regularly forever
Re: Those chants
Today at 01:21:35 am
Now his whole identity has been outed he is completely fucked. His whole life is in tatters because he thought it would be fun to wear a vile shirt. And his life doesn't sound like it was great shakes to begin with.

This immature man child is probably yet to grasp just exactly what he has done to himself. He's been skirting the edge for awhile now and getting away with it. How fitting his final end was brought about by wearing an LFC related top to an all-manc final - the one place where it shouldn't have been.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0</a>
Re: Those chants
Today at 06:34:29 am
Glad this prick has been caught and charged. But just as important is to locate and prosecute the scumbag that printed this. I've been trying to pin down the person responsible and believe this is the c*nt.
https://www.pinterest.com/gilljamprintshop/not-enough-t-shirt/

This POS needs to be dealt with also.
Re: Those chants
Today at 06:56:03 am
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 06:34:29 am
Glad this prick has been caught and charged. But just as important is to locate and prosecute the scumbag that printed this. I've been trying to pin down the person responsible and believe this is the c*nt.
https://www.pinterest.com/gilljamprintshop/not-enough-t-shirt/

This POS needs to be dealt with also.

Surely first step would be to report the Pinterest page at least?

I'd bet anything it is a printer out in Asia or somewhere similarly cheap and so the meaning of what is being printed is unknown to many.

Those items on the link aren't obviously football ones either so a printing company in a different country may not have rung any bells like

Re: Those chants
Today at 08:32:36 am
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:29:06 pm
He works as a civil engineer, then. For whom is the next question.

I doubt he's a civil engineer with all his convictions (as well as his lack of intelligence). You usually have to declare convictions to professional bodies and have DBS checks. He probably just thought it would work better in court.
Re: Those chants
Today at 09:08:41 am
With reference to the flare incident (nothing to do with the shirt slogan)......

It was entirely stupid behaviour, no doubt under the influence of drink and the camaraderie of a football match, the solicitor said.

What kind of solicitor uses that crap as a defence? "My client was drunk at the time and with his mates and so everything he did was excusable even though my client now agrees that it was stupid behaviour".

If people do stupid things when drunk then they should be self-aware enough to limit the amount that they drink. I know that goes for a lot of people but you cannot use the fact that you were drunk to somehow mitigate your behaviour.
Re: Those chants
Today at 12:36:19 pm
Yeah complete bullshit on the drunken behaviour thing. In fact I would use that as a stick to beat them with. 6 month drinking ban, increasing to fines etc on repeat behaviour. If you cant the handle liquor, just fuck off.
Re: Those chants
Today at 12:40:10 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:32:36 am
I doubt he's a civil engineer with all his convictions (as well as his lack of intelligence). You usually have to declare convictions to professional bodies and have DBS checks. He probably just thought it would work better in court.

It's hardly going to work better for him in court if it turns out he has lied to them about his profession?
Re: Those chants
Today at 12:52:44 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:56:03 am
Surely first step would be to report the Pinterest page at least?

I'd bet anything it is a printer out in Asia or somewhere similarly cheap and so the meaning of what is being printed is unknown to many.

Those items on the link aren't obviously football ones either so a printing company in a different country may not have rung any bells like
I think that "artist" just hijacks whatever is trending and applies the phrase across every item of clothing that can then be bought from an online store (https://senstores.com/en-gb/page/about) based in Singapore.  The design was only added yesterday.

Unless the dickhead names the printer it's not something that will ever be known.
Re: Those chants
Today at 01:02:28 pm
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 06:34:29 am
Glad this prick has been caught and charged. But just as important is to locate and prosecute the scumbag that printed this. I've been trying to pin down the person responsible and believe this is the c*nt.
https://www.pinterest.com/gilljamprintshop/not-enough-t-shirt/

This POS needs to be dealt with also.

Reported the vendor and fwded it to the Guardian

I have reported some of the individual shirts as well as the account but there's loads..

Have sent it to Pinterest explaining it is a shirt so offensive it is involved in a court case with a link to the BBC story

Seems to come from moteefee.com too so have flagged it

Would suggest more people contact Pinterest about it

Surely me pointing out it is a legal issue and arrestable offence is enough but yknow
more the 'merrier'

Edit: contacted the Beeb too as a followup to their recent article on the arrest. Let's see what happens. Something BETTER happen
Re: Those chants
Today at 01:25:31 pm
I'll do the same once I finish up for the day

Think Thaddeus is bang on that they just grab anything in vogue - looked through the various options earlier and you have everything from pro gay rights to white lives matter and any position you can take between.
Re: Those chants
Today at 01:28:06 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:44:25 pm
What's the source on this link?

The man in the pictures yesterday looks dramatically different to the man pictured at the top of that Guardian article. I'd have guessed different size/build/ethnicity. I'm sure there's a few James Whites in Warwickshire

Odd that they showed the Britain First fuhrer and not White. There is a video on the Britain First twitter of Golding Interviewing White over the Coventry security guard attack.
Re: Those chants
Today at 01:30:34 pm
Yeah, which to me means we mobilize and report it and kick up a stink

I'll update if I hear anything

Is the nature of the internet, no central control
Re: Those chants
Today at 02:46:44 pm
Can't believe he's 33, thouight he looked like a weedy kid of about 20 in the first pictures of him.
Re: Those chants
Today at 03:02:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:18:58 pm
I've stayed in that pub.

The fella seems like a lost cause. Imagine getting to 33 in an age when education is so easy to access, yet still acting like a brainless, ignorant teenager.

Hopefully his employer is working on his P45 as we speak.

How life changes so quickly. Yesterday he was going to a sunny Wembley to watch his team in an FA Cup Final. Today he is seen across the nation and beyond as a disgusting, brainless, bigoted moron who is now a marked man. He went to Wembley with a disgusting slur on his back. Today he's replaced it with a massive target. You reap what you sow, though.


And his team lost...
Re: Those chants
Today at 03:15:56 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:02:50 pm

And his team lost...
Cherry on the cake.
Re: Those chants
Today at 03:39:28 pm
I'm sure we have plenty of Liverpool supporters who live in Warwickshire that'll be on his case. Lovely knowing that his life has suddenly taken a massive turn for the worse.
Re: Those chants
Today at 04:16:49 pm
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 06:34:29 am
Glad this prick has been caught and charged. But just as important is to locate and prosecute the scumbag that printed this. I've been trying to pin down the person responsible and believe this is the c*nt.
https://www.pinterest.com/gilljamprintshop/not-enough-t-shirt/

This POS needs to be dealt with also.


BOARD NOT FOUND

I think my reporting worked  ;D

Someone else check please in case it is just them blocking me or some crap
Re: Those chants
Today at 04:19:57 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:16:49 pm

BOARD NOT FOUND

I think my reporting worked  ;D

Someone else check please in case it is just them blocking me or some crap

I get the same. Looks like it's been removed.
Re: Those chants
Today at 04:20:38 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:16:49 pm

BOARD NOT FOUND

I think my reporting worked  ;D

Someone else check please in case it is just them blocking me or some crap

I clicked the link in the quote. I just get "we can't find that idea"
Re: Those chants
Today at 04:22:49 pm
Thanks! Then it is gone

Yesssss

Best lunch I've had in a while haha

If anyone finds more post em as it looks like Pinterest do pay attention
Re: Those chants
Today at 04:37:42 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:22:49 pm
Thanks! Then it is gone

Yesssss

Best lunch I've had in a while haha

If anyone finds more post em as it looks like Pinterest do pay attention

Good effort :thumbup
Re: Those chants
Today at 06:00:05 pm
Warwick Hunt
