Looks like this was him as well.
I've stayed in that pub.
The fella seems like a lost cause. Imagine getting to 33 in an age when education is so easy to access, yet still acting like a brainless, ignorant teenager.
Hopefully his employer is working on his P45 as we speak.
How life changes so quickly. Yesterday he was going to a sunny Wembley to watch his team in an FA Cup Final. Today he is seen across the nation and beyond as a disgusting, brainless, bigoted moron who is now a marked man. He went to Wembley with a disgusting slur on his back. Today he's replaced it with a massive target. You reap what you sow, though.