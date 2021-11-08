« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 90428 times)

Offline classycarra

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 05:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 03:47:17 pm
The little rat is a complete waste of space. He must have absolutely nothing going for him if his pastimes are racism, bigotry and general hatred.

https://amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/aug/29/far-right-activists-targeting-asylum-seekers-held-at-coventry-hotel

And always been a wrongun by the looks of it.

https://www.coventrytelegraph.net/news/local-news/booze-blamed-stockton-fc-clubhouse-3088496.amp
What's the source on this link?

The man in the pictures yesterday looks dramatically different to the man pictured at the top of that Guardian article. I'd have guessed different size/build/ethnicity. I'm sure there's a few James Whites in Warwickshire
Offline Hazell

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 05:49:05 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:44:25 pm
What's the source on this link?

The man in the pictures yesterday looks dramatically different to the man pictured at the top of that Guardian article. I'd have guessed different size/build/ethnicity. I'm sure there's a few James Whites in Warwickshire

That guy pictured is Paul Golding, leader of Britain First.

Also, the age checks out on James White, aa from the Guardian piece, he was 30 in 2020 and is 33 now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:53:35 pm by Hazell »
Offline classycarra

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 05:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:49:05 pm
That guy pictured is Paul Golding, leader of Britain First.

Also, the age checks out on James White, aa from the Guardian piece, he was 30 in 2020 and is 33 now.
Thanks mate, that explains it

Couldn't find a subtitle/header for that Guardian pic
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 05:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:11:18 pm
Would it be wrong to say I hope someone goes down there and gives him a smack in the mouth before or after the court appearance ?

You would certainly not be, he deserves far worse.
Offline Al 666

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 06:16:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:55:57 pm
Thanks mate, that explains it

Couldn't find a subtitle/header for that Guardian pic

Here is White in the centre of the picture just before they stormed the hotel.


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/britain-first-migrant-hotels-court-assault-b1953781.html
Offline classycarra

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 06:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:16:14 pm
Here is White in the centre of the picture just before they stormed the hotel.


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/britain-first-migrant-hotels-court-assault-b1953781.html
Well spotted, thanks Al and Hazel - was confused by that first guardian pic
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1206 on: Yesterday at 06:23:03 pm »
He's just been named on the national ITV news.
Offline Al 666

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1207 on: Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm »
Looks like this was him as well.

https://www.chesterstandard.co.uk/news/17978680.chester-dancing-football-fan-lit-flare-sparking-evacuation-pied-bull-pub/

A 'DANCING' football fan who set off a flare and caused a pub to be evacuated in Chester city centre has been fined.

James White, 29, began waving it around and dancing as smoke filled the beer garden and began to waft through the Pied Bull on Northgate Street.

White, who had been to watch a football match on September 28, was then seen throwing the flare behind a plant pot and stamping it out.

The concerned landlord  who had no idea why his pub was filling with smoke  ordered everyone out of the building and contacted the emergency services.

He said the pub had to be evacuated because they didnt know where the smoke was coming from, said Rob Youds, prosecuting at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday (October 18).

The defendant, who works as a civil engineer, was then pointed out and CCTV footage was checked.

It showed that in the beer garden the defendant took out a flare, ignited it and started dancing around, Mr Youds said.

He then threw it behind a planter and tried to kick and stamp on it.

White, of St Michael's Crescent in Stockton, Southam, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to one charge of using threatening behaviour.

Defending, Richard Sibeon stressed White had put the flare out himself but accepted the alarm and distress his actions caused.

It was entirely stupid behaviour, no doubt under the influence of drink and the camaraderie of a football match, the solicitor said.

White, who was also in breach of a suspended sentence order, was fined a total of £600 and ordered to pay £85 court costs.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £60, which goes into a national pot to support victims of crime.


Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1208 on: Yesterday at 06:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:23:03 pm
He's just been named on the national ITV news.

Offline Lycan

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1209 on: Yesterday at 07:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm
Looks like this was him as well.

https://www.chesterstandard.co.uk/news/17978680.chester-dancing-football-fan-lit-flare-sparking-evacuation-pied-bull-pub/

A 'DANCING' football fan who set off a flare and caused a pub to be evacuated in Chester city centre has been fined.

James White, 29, began waving it around and dancing as smoke filled the beer garden and began to waft through the Pied Bull on Northgate Street.

White, who had been to watch a football match on September 28, was then seen throwing the flare behind a plant pot and stamping it out.

The concerned landlord  who had no idea why his pub was filling with smoke  ordered everyone out of the building and contacted the emergency services.

He said the pub had to be evacuated because they didnt know where the smoke was coming from, said Rob Youds, prosecuting at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday (October 18).

The defendant, who works as a civil engineer, was then pointed out and CCTV footage was checked.

It showed that in the beer garden the defendant took out a flare, ignited it and started dancing around, Mr Youds said.

He then threw it behind a planter and tried to kick and stamp on it.

White, of St Michael's Crescent in Stockton, Southam, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to one charge of using threatening behaviour.

Defending, Richard Sibeon stressed White had put the flare out himself but accepted the alarm and distress his actions caused.

It was entirely stupid behaviour, no doubt under the influence of drink and the camaraderie of a football match, the solicitor said.

White, who was also in breach of a suspended sentence order, was fined a total of £600 and ordered to pay £85 court costs.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £60, which goes into a national pot to support victims of crime.


This lad is a lost cause. Absolute vermin.
Offline Hazell

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1210 on: Yesterday at 07:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:11:19 pm
Not sure if you're being serious, but the fella in the picture in the Guardian is Paul Goulding, the leader of Britain first.

I'm on my phone and there's no name under the caption so it's normal to think it's James White if you didn't know or didn't click on the 'i' in the corner of the picture.
Offline Hazell

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1211 on: Yesterday at 07:15:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:55:57 pm
Thanks mate, that explains it

Couldn't find a subtitle/header for that Guardian pic

No worries, it's not particularly clear on their website.
Offline No666

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1212 on: Yesterday at 07:29:06 pm »
He works as a civil engineer, then. For whom is the next question.
Offline lfcthekop

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1213 on: Yesterday at 07:35:53 pm »
He's gunna get a good hiding. just the thought of that makes me feel warm and happy.
Offline BornRedSince76

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1214 on: Yesterday at 07:37:20 pm »
The guy is a loser, looking to hate others for his own life failings.

Unfortunately as a repeat offender in his 30s he is unlikely to ever learn / change.


Offline Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1215 on: Yesterday at 08:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm
Looks like this was him as well.

I've stayed in that pub.

The fella seems like a lost cause. Imagine getting to 33 in an age when education is so easy to access, yet still acting like a brainless, ignorant teenager.

Hopefully his employer is working on his P45 as we speak.

How life changes so quickly. Yesterday he was going to a sunny Wembley to watch his team in an FA Cup Final. Today he is seen across the nation and beyond as a disgusting, brainless, bigoted moron who is now a marked man. He went to Wembley with a disgusting slur on his back. Today he's replaced it with a massive target. You reap what you sow, though.
Offline damomad

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1216 on: Yesterday at 08:19:17 pm »
The gobshite is getting his comeuppance, love to see it.
Online rushyman

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 12:57:46 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:11:18 pm
Would it be wrong to say I hope someone goes down there and gives him a smack in the mouth before or after the court appearance ?

I hope get gets battered regularly forever
