Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 85020 times)

tubby

  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1120 on: May 16, 2023, 10:01:37 am »
Quote from: only6times on May 16, 2023, 12:08:14 am
Twaygats were singing "f uck the N.H.S" at Goodison last year.

Gel headed quegs.

Surely not, did this actually happen or is it just one of those taxi driver stories?  Any evidence?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1121 on: May 16, 2023, 10:22:02 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 16, 2023, 12:09:46 am
Leicester fans: "Feed the Scousers"

Mo Salah: "Okay"

Well it's novel at least singing Feed the Scousers when it's not even Christmas-time I guess.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1122 on: May 16, 2023, 10:38:20 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 16, 2023, 10:22:02 am
Well it's novel at least singing Feed the Scousers when it's not even Christmas-time I guess.
It's always Christmas in Leicester. There's no poverty there. No homelessness. No food banks. No cost of living crisis. No social injustice or inequality. Leicester is England's utopia. 100% employment. They don't even need job centres there. It's the place to be.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Billy Elliot

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1123 on: May 16, 2023, 11:36:52 am »
Heard rumours that one of them got filled in, after singing murderers outside the away section at the end. Nice one, if it's true.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1124 on: May 16, 2023, 12:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on May 16, 2023, 11:36:52 am
Heard rumours that one of them got filled in, after singing murderers outside the away section at the end. Nice one, if it's true.

Someone mentioned that on their forum.

Tbf a few of them were slagging off their vocal support for being morons when they play us.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1125 on: May 16, 2023, 12:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on May 16, 2023, 11:36:52 am
Heard rumours that one of them got filled in, after singing murderers outside the away section at the end. Nice one, if it's true.

Play adult games, win adult prizes
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1126 on: May 16, 2023, 12:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on May 16, 2023, 11:36:52 am
Heard rumours that one of them got filled in, after singing murderers outside the away section at the end. Nice one, if it's true.
When you play with fire...
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Indomitable_Carp

  Asterixophile
  From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1127 on: May 16, 2023, 12:41:58 pm »
One thing I have noticed is the media and pundits are already back to pretending it doesn't happen....
jonnypb

  JFT97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1128 on: May 16, 2023, 03:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on May 16, 2023, 11:36:52 am
Heard rumours that one of them got filled in, after singing murderers outside the away section at the end. Nice one, if it's true.

Couple of quotes from their foxestalk forum.

Quote
Some little leicester twat thought it was a good idea to shout 'murderers'  right outside the away end tonight.

He got an absolute shoe in. Wished I'd joined in the little ****.

Quote
L1 an absolute embarrassment tonight.

setlist below:

King Charles Flag
National Anthem
Always the Victims
Sign on

Full of simpletons that watch GB News. Cant wait to move.
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1129 on: May 16, 2023, 03:38:50 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on May 16, 2023, 03:26:12 pm
Couple of quotes from their foxestalk forum.

Thanks for posting. Much more in keeping with the Leicester fans I've known, and the city itself which is a great, cosmopolitan, multicultural place with excellent art and culture, two great universities, boss nightlife and so on.

No idea why so many of the club's fans are such twats
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1130 on: May 16, 2023, 04:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on May 16, 2023, 12:04:02 pm
Play adult games, win adult prizes


Damn straight.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1131 on: May 16, 2023, 04:07:01 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on May 16, 2023, 03:26:12 pm
Couple of quotes from their foxestalk forum.


Nice to see they have some decent fans. :thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1132 on: May 16, 2023, 04:07:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 16, 2023, 04:07:01 pm
Nice to see they have some decent fans. :thumbup


Not many.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 12:46:22 pm »
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 01:00:54 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:46:22 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/tottenham-fan-admits-making-mocking-26939119

A Spurs fan has been in court.

Ugh I can't open the echo any more, as soon as I do I get like 15 pop ups. It's annoying as hell.
redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 01:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:00:54 pm
Ugh I can't open the echo any more, as soon as I do I get like 15 pop ups. It's annoying as hell.

A Tottenham Hotspur fan made gestures mocking the Hillsborough disaster at Anfield.

Kieron Darlow of Node Way Gardens in Welwyn, made the gestures at the Liverpool v Spurs game at Anfield on April 30, 2023. Darlow, 25, was in the Lower Anfield Road stand, near to the divide between the home and away fans, and raised both of his hands with his palms facing out, mimicking being pushed and squashed in the way that victims of the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989 were.

The Crown Prosecution Service said throughout this, Darlow was laughing and those who challenged him said he caused real alarm and distress. His actions were reported to the police at the game and the 25-year-old was identified and arrested. Officers said he seemed to be drunk.

He was charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress. At Bootle Magistrates' Court on May 17, 2023 he pleaded guilty and will now be sentenced on June 13 at Bootle.

Associate Prosecutor Andrew Page of CPS Mersey Cheshire said: Darlow admitted making a pushing gesture with his palms towards the Liverpool fans and that this was a reference to the Hillsborough disaster. He admitted that this was to suggest that fans without tickets had pushed forward in the tragedy and had been partly to blame for the crush that led to so many deaths.

"He accepted at court that it was his intention that Liverpool fans should see this and that it would cause them harassment, alarm and distress. He admitted that his behaviour was unacceptable and regrets his actions. He apologised to the fans who saw it and to Tottenham Hotspur football club and the court.

"Darlow knew what he was doing and it was done knowing what an impact the Hillsborough tragedy had on Liverpool fans and the city of Liverpool but he did it anyway. This sort of behaviour is not only unacceptable, it is criminal.

"We hope this prosecution sends a message out to all football fans that their behaviour at football games is important and that, if it crosses into criminality, they will be met with the full force of the law.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 01:13:43 pm »
Appreciate it thanks! Wonder what punishment he'll get. Probably community service.
Black Bull Nova

  emo
  The cheesy side of town
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 01:42:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:10:29 pm
A Tottenham Hotspur fan made gestures mocking the Hillsborough disaster at Anfield.

Kieron Darlow of Node Way Gardens in Welwyn, made the gestures at the Liverpool v Spurs game at Anfield on April 30, 2023. Darlow, 25, was in the Lower Anfield Road stand, near to the divide between the home and away fans, and raised both of his hands with his palms facing out, mimicking being pushed and squashed in the way that victims of the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989 were.

The Crown Prosecution Service said throughout this, Darlow was laughing and those who challenged him said he caused real alarm and distress. His actions were reported to the police at the game and the 25-year-old was identified and arrested. Officers said he seemed to be drunk.

He was charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress. At Bootle Magistrates' Court on May 17, 2023 he pleaded guilty and will now be sentenced on June 13 at Bootle.

Associate Prosecutor Andrew Page of CPS Mersey Cheshire said: Darlow admitted making a pushing gesture with his palms towards the Liverpool fans and that this was a reference to the Hillsborough disaster. He admitted that this was to suggest that fans without tickets had pushed forward in the tragedy and had been partly to blame for the crush that led to so many deaths.

"He accepted at court that it was his intention that Liverpool fans should see this and that it would cause them harassment, alarm and distress. He admitted that his behaviour was unacceptable and regrets his actions. He apologised to the fans who saw it and to Tottenham Hotspur football club and the court.

"Darlow knew what he was doing and it was done knowing what an impact the Hillsborough tragedy had on Liverpool fans and the city of Liverpool but he did it anyway. This sort of behaviour is not only unacceptable, it is criminal.

"We hope this prosecution sends a message out to all football fans that their behaviour at football games is important and that, if it crosses into criminality, they will be met with the full force of the law.


Just shows, if there is one club who should appreciate Hillsborough, it's Spurs




https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-27614689



aarf, aarf, aarf.

Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 02:02:59 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:10:29 pm
A Tottenham Hotspur fan made gestures mocking the Hillsborough disaster at Anfield.

Kieron Darlow of Node Way Gardens in Welwyn, made the gestures at the Liverpool v Spurs game at Anfield on April 30, 2023. Darlow, 25, was in the Lower Anfield Road stand, near to the divide between the home and away fans, and raised both of his hands with his palms facing out, mimicking being pushed and squashed in the way that victims of the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989 were.

The Crown Prosecution Service said throughout this, Darlow was laughing and those who challenged him said he caused real alarm and distress. His actions were reported to the police at the game and the 25-year-old was identified and arrested. Officers said he seemed to be drunk.

He was charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress. At Bootle Magistrates' Court on May 17, 2023 he pleaded guilty and will now be sentenced on June 13 at Bootle.

Associate Prosecutor Andrew Page of CPS Mersey Cheshire said: Darlow admitted making a pushing gesture with his palms towards the Liverpool fans and that this was a reference to the Hillsborough disaster. He admitted that this was to suggest that fans without tickets had pushed forward in the tragedy and had been partly to blame for the crush that led to so many deaths.

"He accepted at court that it was his intention that Liverpool fans should see this and that it would cause them harassment, alarm and distress. He admitted that his behaviour was unacceptable and regrets his actions. He apologised to the fans who saw it and to Tottenham Hotspur football club and the court.

"Darlow knew what he was doing and it was done knowing what an impact the Hillsborough tragedy had on Liverpool fans and the city of Liverpool but he did it anyway. This sort of behaviour is not only unacceptable, it is criminal.

"We hope this prosecution sends a message out to all football fans that their behaviour at football games is important and that, if it crosses into criminality, they will be met with the full force of the law.

There should be many many arrests at the majority of our games in that case.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
