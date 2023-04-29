« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 83601 times)

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1080 on: April 29, 2023, 12:32:56 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 28, 2023, 05:36:52 pm
I don't understand why my post is being ignored... I can speak to journalists about these chants

Nobody any thoughts at all?
Which media outlets mate? If you scroll back a few pages to the anniversary, there is stuff from BBC, Guardian and Mirror.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1081 on: April 29, 2023, 01:42:18 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 28, 2023, 05:36:52 pm
I don't understand why my post is being ignored... I can speak to journalists about these chants

Nobody any thoughts at all?

I think people are waiting to see what the Club does mate and a lot of it is due to having zero faith in the media,for good reason as well.

Keep us informed on how you get on though Tone and I hope that you are successful.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1082 on: April 29, 2023, 07:29:29 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 28, 2023, 09:34:19 am
What I would say is, after three games of no tragedy chanting by our opponants, we might be on some kind of new record...

This might actually be filtering through finally, after a bit of media exposure and some condemnation from the clubs. Which makes you wander why it has taken so long?

Depends on the fans as well. I can't see the sly Mancs (United and City) or Chelsea ever stopping it, or even Everton these days. Leeds and Forest you'd expect it though. West Ham we've got no needle with really.

Fulham and Brentford fans are sound and we play them next week. Leicester and Villa after that, less so.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1083 on: April 29, 2023, 11:09:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 01:42:18 am
I think people are waiting to see what the Club does mate and a lot of it is due to having zero faith in the media,for good reason as well.

Keep us informed on how you get on though Tone and I hope that you are successful.

Cheers mate

Way it's going I'm seeing a huge gap between what the journos say and their employer's byline

Agreeing this is a huge issue but being wary of mentioning it

Hardly a free press is it. Well I will see what happens

Worth a go. Even if societally I think this overt horrible attitude towards others is a deep rooted one perhaps even built into the modern English psyche. I bet if we weren't wildly successful it wouldn't be like this

Cheers for the kind words, I don't expect anything to be honest but hey it's easy to try
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1084 on: April 29, 2023, 11:49:02 am »
It's the Liverpool rule mate.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1085 on: April 30, 2023, 08:39:54 pm »
Saw plenty of Spurs c*nts doing wall pushing and fence across the face actions just before KO today. Disgusting fucks.

Plenty of stewards in there too. Nothing.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1086 on: April 30, 2023, 10:39:11 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on April 30, 2023, 09:43:50 pm
CAN POSTERS TALK ABOUT THE INEVITABLE BOOING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM ELSEWHERE PLEASE and leave this thread for issues around tragedy chanting.


Sorry for the capitals but rather than shouting I just want it seen. This thread is for discussing tragedy chanting and there is no equivelence between this and other chants or crowd booing, understand that there are no bad intentions by any posters and wouldn't suggest that, just trying to keep this thread about tragedy chanting rather than any general chants and people are welcome to set up a separate thread if they want to discuss GSTK reactions.

Understood.  :thumbup
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1087 on: April 30, 2023, 10:44:45 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on April 30, 2023, 09:43:50 pm
CAN POSTERS TALK ABOUT THE INEVITABLE BOOING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM ELSEWHERE PLEASE and leave this thread for issues around tragedy chanting.


Sorry for the capitals but rather than shouting I just want it seen. This thread is for discussing tragedy chanting and there is no equivelence between this and other chants or crowd booing, understand that there are no bad intentions by any posters and wouldn't suggest that, just trying to keep this thread about tragedy chanting rather than any general chants and people are welcome to set up a separate thread if they want to discuss GSTK reactions.

Fair enough. Apologies.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1088 on: May 1, 2023, 02:37:11 am »
Quote from: the 92A on April 30, 2023, 09:43:50 pm
CAN POSTERS TALK ABOUT THE INEVITABLE BOOING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM ELSEWHERE PLEASE and leave this thread for issues around tragedy chanting.


Sorry for the capitals but rather than shouting I just want it seen. This thread is for discussing tragedy chanting and there is no equivelence between this and other chants or crowd booing, understand that there are no bad intentions by any posters and wouldn't suggest that, just trying to keep this thread about tragedy chanting rather than any general chants and people are welcome to set up a separate thread if they want to discuss GSTK reactions.
I agree. Also sign on chants. Water off a ducks back to me, but if they bother you, start a separate thread.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1089 on: May 1, 2023, 02:39:24 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on May  1, 2023, 02:37:11 am
I agree. Also sign on chants. Water off a ducks back to me, but if they bother you, start a separate thread.

That is mentioned because the victims shite always follows it.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1090 on: May 1, 2023, 10:10:32 am »
Quote from: Livbes on April 30, 2023, 08:39:54 pm
Saw plenty of Spurs c*nts doing wall pushing and fence across the face actions just before KO today. Disgusting fucks.

Plenty of stewards in there too. Nothing.

It's even more odious than tragedy chanting if you ask me. Literally mimicking death, which shows they know full well the connotations.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1091 on: May 1, 2023, 12:59:14 pm »
How were the spurs fans yesterday
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1092 on: May 1, 2023, 01:10:06 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on May  1, 2023, 12:59:14 pm
How were the spurs fans yesterday

Chanting always the victims  I particularly liked the woman with a top bun, tattoos and a buttoned up Fred Perry stretched across her gut.. She and the little boy with her were particularly vociferous. I enjoyed it even more when Jota wiped the smirk off their bad meffy faces.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1093 on: May 1, 2023, 01:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on May  1, 2023, 01:10:06 pm
Chanting always the victims  I particularly liked the woman with a top bun, tattoos and a buttoned up Fred Perry stretched across her gut.. She and the little boy with her were particularly vociferous. I enjoyed it even more when Jota wiped the smirk off their bad meffy faces.

Proper tramps. Knock me sick hahaha
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1094 on: May 1, 2023, 01:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on May  1, 2023, 01:10:06 pm
Chanting always the victims  I particularly liked the woman with a top bun, tattoos and a buttoned up Fred Perry stretched across her gut.. She and the little boy with her were particularly vociferous. I enjoyed it even more when Jota wiped the smirk off their bad meffy faces.

Do you notice if any of our fans point this out to the stewards, and if they do, what is the reaction?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1095 on: May 1, 2023, 01:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on May  1, 2023, 01:10:06 pm
Chanting always the victims  I particularly liked the woman with a top bun, tattoos and a buttoned up Fred Perry stretched across her gut.. She and the little boy with her were particularly vociferous. I enjoyed it even more when Jota wiped the smirk off their bad meffy faces.

Meffs. Havent heard that since my kids were young teenagers.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1096 on: May 1, 2023, 01:31:45 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May  1, 2023, 01:14:07 pm
Meffs. Havent heard that since my kids were young teenagers.
Must have me on ignore, I use it a fair bit :)

Sad to hear that Spurs fans have joined the choir despicable. You'd think they'd know better after some of the stuff aimed there way in years past.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1097 on: May 1, 2023, 01:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on May  1, 2023, 01:10:06 pm
Chanting always the victims  I particularly liked the woman with a top bun, tattoos and a buttoned up Fred Perry stretched across her gut.. She and the little boy with her were particularly vociferous. I enjoyed it even more when Jota wiped the smirk off their bad meffy faces.
They also did wall pushing gestures and hands over their faces in Hillsborough reference according to another poster on here yesterday.

At least Arsenal fans had some class the other week. The London Everton could learn a few things from them.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1098 on: May 1, 2023, 01:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May  1, 2023, 01:31:45 pm
Must have me on ignore, I use it a fair bit :)

Sad to hear that Spurs fans have joined the choir despicable. You'd think they'd know better after some of the stuff aimed there way in years past.

Quote from: Son of Spion on May  1, 2023, 01:39:01 pm
They also did wall pushing gestures and hands over their faces in Hillsborough reference according to another poster on here yesterday.

At least Arsenal fans had some class the other week. The London Everton could learn a few things from them.

If it's anything like the Mancs, it's excused by "you did it to us 35 years ago, so we'll do it to you".

It's not right what we did then, we realised it not right and we removed it, these need to grow up and do the same. Are they desperate to go back to the dark days of the 70's and 80's?, are they that desperate to hear the hissing gas sounds and hear the Auschwitz song again? Do they want to start throwing sharpened 50ps at the Main Stand (was the Kemlyn they used to bombard back in the day)
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1099 on: May 1, 2023, 04:03:22 pm »
Someone needs to point out to Spurs fans the irony of that. 1981? Could so easily have been them.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1100 on: May 1, 2023, 04:33:53 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on May  1, 2023, 04:03:22 pm
Someone needs to point out to Spurs fans the irony of that. 1981? Could so easily have been them.

38 Spurs fans were injured that day, broken arms, a broken leg and people needing stitches. I'm sure those who suffered those injuries and those who had to climb over the fences and ended up pitch side think its dead funny.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1101 on: May 2, 2023, 12:37:41 pm »
Not to mention literally one of their own fans died at Hillsborough.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1102 on: May 7, 2023, 08:26:06 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  2, 2023, 12:37:41 pm
Not to mention literally one of their own fans died at Hillsborough.
Was going to mention this. I remember speaking to a Spurs fan who told me of this fact. Maybe it's a generation thing as he was my age so could have been there whereas their younger fans may not even be aware if they haven't been educated. Sad state of affairs when fans mock their own. A word from their supporters club forum wouldn't go amiss.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1103 on: May 8, 2023, 01:04:03 pm »
Quote from: theboyspen on May  7, 2023, 08:26:06 pm
Was going to mention this. I remember speaking to a Spurs fan who told me of this fact. Maybe it's a generation thing as he was my age so could have been there whereas their younger fans may not even be aware if they haven't been educated. Sad state of affairs when fans mock their own. A word from their supporters club forum wouldn't go amiss.
My suspicion would be if you mentioned this to most Spuds fans their response will be "And we don't go on and on about it after more than 30 years like you lot do."
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1104 on: May 13, 2023, 07:03:29 pm »
Some have been hoping fan pressure may put a stop to tragedy chanting.

Some Chester fans have a nasty song referencing the death by suicide of a Wrexham fan. At Chesters last home game a fan challenged three arseholes who were singing the vile song. They then followed him into the toilets were he was assaulted and his jaw was broken. So much for self regulation.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-65569324
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1105 on: Yesterday at 08:33:07 pm »
Something came over the tannoy about safety and liverpool fans... Leicester fans respond with "always the victims it's never your fault"... c*nts.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1106 on: Yesterday at 08:48:15 pm »
JamesPearce on twitter

'Always the victims,' sing a section of Leicester fans. So grim.

A proper championship club hopefully back where they deserve
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1107 on: Yesterday at 08:49:54 pm »
Enjoy the Championship you fucking gobshites.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1108 on: Yesterday at 08:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:49:54 pm
Enjoy the Championship you fucking gobshites.

Going down with the blue shite was our response. As you said, enjoy the Championship.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1109 on: Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm »
Obviously being twats as our fans are fairly mild mannered (and stick to backing the team) unless you rile them up.

They were absolute pricks at Anfield last season which actually fired the crowd up to lead the comeback in the League Cup.

If they're trying to manufacture some kind of rivalry then hard luck because we won't be playing these for a while.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1110 on: Yesterday at 09:23:13 pm »
c*nts, hope they get relegated and go into freefall
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1111 on: Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm »
And Curtis Jones picked up it, see his gesture after the first goal.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1112 on: Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm »
Vile c*nts. See ya!  :wave
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 12:08:14 am »
Twaygats were singing "f uck the N.H.S" at Goodison last year.

Gel headed quegs.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 12:09:46 am »
Leicester fans: "Feed the Scousers"

Mo Salah: "Okay"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 12:13:05 am »
Enjoyed Ben Johno's match rating for Curtis:

Jones: 9
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. Always the victim, you Scouse bastards, sign on. Cop for that little cock in the eye. The Scousest fella on the planet just rubbed his bottom on your king loving noses. Get fucking down.

First goal is unreal movement and a lovely little finish. The second? Wow. What a touch, what a turn, what a finish, what a go and fuck yourselves, lads. Maybe by printing them poverty glorifying song sheets off, forming them into a huge big traffic cone type shape and popping them right up your bum.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 12:13:07 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:09:46 am
Leicester fans: "Feed the Scousers"

Mo Salah: "Okay"

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 03:40:51 am »
Maybe there should be a banner/flag that says:

Say NO to Tragedy Chanting.

They're Vile and Despicable.

And show no class.

( or reword and come up with something else)


Every time an opponent's fans resort to singing or chanting one of the songs.. unfurl it. And shame them.

Take the high road. It will take time to have real effect but it will be successful.
