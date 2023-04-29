Must have me on ignore, I use it a fair bit



Sad to hear that Spurs fans have joined the choir despicable. You'd think they'd know better after some of the stuff aimed there way in years past.



They also did wall pushing gestures and hands over their faces in Hillsborough reference according to another poster on here yesterday.



At least Arsenal fans had some class the other week. The London Everton could learn a few things from them.



If it's anything like the Mancs, it's excused by "you did it to us 35 years ago, so we'll do it to you".It's not right what we did then, we realised it not right and we removed it, these need to grow up and do the same. Are they desperate to go back to the dark days of the 70's and 80's?, are they that desperate to hear the hissing gas sounds and hear the Auschwitz song again? Do they want to start throwing sharpened 50ps at the Main Stand (was the Kemlyn they used to bombard back in the day)