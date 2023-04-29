« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 79711 times)

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1080 on: April 29, 2023, 12:32:56 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 28, 2023, 05:36:52 pm
I don't understand why my post is being ignored... I can speak to journalists about these chants

Nobody any thoughts at all?
Which media outlets mate? If you scroll back a few pages to the anniversary, there is stuff from BBC, Guardian and Mirror.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1081 on: April 29, 2023, 01:42:18 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 28, 2023, 05:36:52 pm
I don't understand why my post is being ignored... I can speak to journalists about these chants

Nobody any thoughts at all?

I think people are waiting to see what the Club does mate and a lot of it is due to having zero faith in the media,for good reason as well.

Keep us informed on how you get on though Tone and I hope that you are successful.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,436
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1082 on: April 29, 2023, 07:29:29 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 28, 2023, 09:34:19 am
What I would say is, after three games of no tragedy chanting by our opponants, we might be on some kind of new record...

This might actually be filtering through finally, after a bit of media exposure and some condemnation from the clubs. Which makes you wander why it has taken so long?

Depends on the fans as well. I can't see the sly Mancs (United and City) or Chelsea ever stopping it, or even Everton these days. Leeds and Forest you'd expect it though. West Ham we've got no needle with really.

Fulham and Brentford fans are sound and we play them next week. Leicester and Villa after that, less so.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,769
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1083 on: April 29, 2023, 11:09:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 01:42:18 am
I think people are waiting to see what the Club does mate and a lot of it is due to having zero faith in the media,for good reason as well.

Keep us informed on how you get on though Tone and I hope that you are successful.

Cheers mate

Way it's going I'm seeing a huge gap between what the journos say and their employer's byline

Agreeing this is a huge issue but being wary of mentioning it

Hardly a free press is it. Well I will see what happens

Worth a go. Even if societally I think this overt horrible attitude towards others is a deep rooted one perhaps even built into the modern English psyche. I bet if we weren't wildly successful it wouldn't be like this

Cheers for the kind words, I don't expect anything to be honest but hey it's easy to try
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1084 on: April 29, 2023, 11:49:02 am »
It's the Liverpool rule mate.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm »
Saw plenty of Spurs c*nts doing wall pushing and fence across the face actions just before KO today. Disgusting fucks.

Plenty of stewards in there too. Nothing.
Logged

Online the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,129
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm »
CAN POSTERS TALK ABOUT THE INEVITABLE BOOING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM ELSEWHERE PLEASE and leave this thread for issues around tragedy chanting.


Sorry for the capitals but rather than shouting I just want it seen. This thread is for discussing tragedy chanting and there is no equivelence between this and other chants or crowd booing, understand that there are no bad intentions by any posters and wouldn't suggest that, just trying to keep this thread about tragedy chanting rather than any general chants and people are welcome to set up a separate thread if they want to discuss GSTK reactions.
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm
CAN POSTERS TALK ABOUT THE INEVITABLE BOOING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM ELSEWHERE PLEASE and leave this thread for issues around tragedy chanting.


Sorry for the capitals but rather than shouting I just want it seen. This thread is for discussing tragedy chanting and there is no equivelence between this and other chants or crowd booing, understand that there are no bad intentions by any posters and wouldn't suggest that, just trying to keep this thread about tragedy chanting rather than any general chants and people are welcome to set up a separate thread if they want to discuss GSTK reactions.

Understood.  :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,699
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 10:44:45 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm
CAN POSTERS TALK ABOUT THE INEVITABLE BOOING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM ELSEWHERE PLEASE and leave this thread for issues around tragedy chanting.


Sorry for the capitals but rather than shouting I just want it seen. This thread is for discussing tragedy chanting and there is no equivelence between this and other chants or crowd booing, understand that there are no bad intentions by any posters and wouldn't suggest that, just trying to keep this thread about tragedy chanting rather than any general chants and people are welcome to set up a separate thread if they want to discuss GSTK reactions.

Fair enough. Apologies.
Logged

Online the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,129
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 11:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:44:45 pm
Fair enough. Apologies.
No apologies needed Chakan just want to keep things separate thanks for your understanding
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 02:37:11 am »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm
CAN POSTERS TALK ABOUT THE INEVITABLE BOOING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM ELSEWHERE PLEASE and leave this thread for issues around tragedy chanting.


Sorry for the capitals but rather than shouting I just want it seen. This thread is for discussing tragedy chanting and there is no equivelence between this and other chants or crowd booing, understand that there are no bad intentions by any posters and wouldn't suggest that, just trying to keep this thread about tragedy chanting rather than any general chants and people are welcome to set up a separate thread if they want to discuss GSTK reactions.
I agree. Also sign on chants. Water off a ducks back to me, but if they bother you, start a separate thread.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 02:39:24 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 02:37:11 am
I agree. Also sign on chants. Water off a ducks back to me, but if they bother you, start a separate thread.

That is mentioned because the victims shite always follows it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 10:10:32 am »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm
Saw plenty of Spurs c*nts doing wall pushing and fence across the face actions just before KO today. Disgusting fucks.

Plenty of stewards in there too. Nothing.

It's even more odious than tragedy chanting if you ask me. Literally mimicking death, which shows they know full well the connotations.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,051
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 12:59:14 pm »
How were the spurs fans yesterday
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 01:10:06 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:59:14 pm
How were the spurs fans yesterday

Chanting always the victims  I particularly liked the woman with a top bun, tattoos and a buttoned up Fred Perry stretched across her gut.. She and the little boy with her were particularly vociferous. I enjoyed it even more when Jota wiped the smirk off their bad meffy faces.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 01:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 01:10:06 pm
Chanting always the victims  I particularly liked the woman with a top bun, tattoos and a buttoned up Fred Perry stretched across her gut.. She and the little boy with her were particularly vociferous. I enjoyed it even more when Jota wiped the smirk off their bad meffy faces.

Proper tramps. Knock me sick hahaha
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 01:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 01:10:06 pm
Chanting always the victims  I particularly liked the woman with a top bun, tattoos and a buttoned up Fred Perry stretched across her gut.. She and the little boy with her were particularly vociferous. I enjoyed it even more when Jota wiped the smirk off their bad meffy faces.

Do you notice if any of our fans point this out to the stewards, and if they do, what is the reaction?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,617
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 01:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 01:10:06 pm
Chanting always the victims  I particularly liked the woman with a top bun, tattoos and a buttoned up Fred Perry stretched across her gut.. She and the little boy with her were particularly vociferous. I enjoyed it even more when Jota wiped the smirk off their bad meffy faces.

Meffs. Havent heard that since my kids were young teenagers.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,435
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 01:31:45 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:14:07 pm
Meffs. Havent heard that since my kids were young teenagers.
Must have me on ignore, I use it a fair bit :)

Sad to hear that Spurs fans have joined the choir despicable. You'd think they'd know better after some of the stuff aimed there way in years past.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,495
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 01:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 01:10:06 pm
Chanting always the victims  I particularly liked the woman with a top bun, tattoos and a buttoned up Fred Perry stretched across her gut.. She and the little boy with her were particularly vociferous. I enjoyed it even more when Jota wiped the smirk off their bad meffy faces.
They also did wall pushing gestures and hands over their faces in Hillsborough reference according to another poster on here yesterday.

At least Arsenal fans had some class the other week. The London Everton could learn a few things from them.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,260
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 01:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:31:45 pm
Must have me on ignore, I use it a fair bit :)

Sad to hear that Spurs fans have joined the choir despicable. You'd think they'd know better after some of the stuff aimed there way in years past.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:39:01 pm
They also did wall pushing gestures and hands over their faces in Hillsborough reference according to another poster on here yesterday.

At least Arsenal fans had some class the other week. The London Everton could learn a few things from them.

If it's anything like the Mancs, it's excused by "you did it to us 35 years ago, so we'll do it to you".

It's not right what we did then, we realised it not right and we removed it, these need to grow up and do the same. Are they desperate to go back to the dark days of the 70's and 80's?, are they that desperate to hear the hissing gas sounds and hear the Auschwitz song again? Do they want to start throwing sharpened 50ps at the Main Stand (was the Kemlyn they used to bombard back in the day)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:57:37 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,915
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 04:03:22 pm »
Someone needs to point out to Spurs fans the irony of that. 1981? Could so easily have been them.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 