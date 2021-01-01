Yeah, the media will be all over us and the fucking idiots who get their opinions from the media will be off as usual. One or two knobheads couldn't keep quiet when the Queen died and it was portrayed like it was the whole ground. I'm sick of the City and us scousers getting shite, it's been decades of the shite now.Let them play the shitty dirge, just ignore it, not hard to keep quiet for 30 seconds, then a big loud "Fuck the Tories" to end it.
The whole City could come out on the doorstep and sing it & they'd still find reason to have a pop.You know that is true Rob.
There is something particularly Scouse about the ability to take the piss. That is what makes us different. There are many ways to show dissatisfaction and objection, but to manipulate the agenda to your own ends makes us a breed apart. I respect your choice to boo (and I have been booing the anthem since the early 80s), I hope you respect my choice to take the piss.
I do. Peace.
I don't think the club will play it, and would like to imagine that'll be the case. It has no place at a football game, certainly not one Liverpool Football Club are involved in.
An accidentally fault with the recording.
A little fuck up from George
