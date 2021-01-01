« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 77752 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 10:15:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:10:43 pm
Yeah, the media will be all over us and the fucking idiots who get their opinions from the media will be off as usual. One or two knobheads couldn't keep quiet when the Queen died and it was portrayed like it was the whole ground. I'm sick of the City and us scousers getting shite, it's been decades of the shite now.

Let them play the shitty dirge, just ignore it, not hard to keep quiet for 30 seconds, then a big loud "Fuck the Tories" to end it.

Yeah, of course, singing GSTK or keeping quiet will stop all that sh!te.

Good plan.  :thumbup
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:14:05 pm
The whole City could come out on the doorstep and sing it & they'd still find reason to have a pop.

You know that is true Rob.

Exactly! ;)
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 10:20:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:10:43 pm
Yeah, the media will be all over us and the fucking idiots who get their opinions from the media will be off as usual. One or two knobheads couldn't keep quiet when the Queen died and it was portrayed like it was the whole ground. I'm sick of the City and us scousers getting shite, it's been decades of the shite now.

Let them play the shitty dirge, just ignore it, not hard to keep quiet for 30 seconds, then a big loud "Fuck the Tories" to end it.

Silence is acceptance.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:13:26 pm
There is something particularly Scouse about the ability to take the piss. That is what makes us different.  There are many ways to show dissatisfaction and objection, but to manipulate the agenda to your own ends makes us a breed apart.  I respect your choice to boo (and I have been booing the anthem since the early 80s), I hope you respect my choice to take the piss.

I do. :)

Peace.
Online andy07

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm »
Offline Speedy Molby

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 12:14:01 am »
I think singing YNWA over it is a much better response than booing.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 12:23:36 am »
I don't think the club will play it, and would like to imagine that'll be the case. It has no place at a football game, certainly not one Liverpool Football Club are involved in.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 12:26:03 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:23:36 am
I don't think the club will play it, and would like to imagine that'll be the case. It has no place at a football game, certainly not one Liverpool Football Club are involved in.

An accidentally fault with the recording.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 12:30:53 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:26:03 am
An accidentally fault with the recording.

A little fuck up from George ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 12:34:00 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:30:53 am
A little fuck up from George ;D

I'd like to apologise,there has been a fault with the equipment meaning I'm unable to play YNWA and that other song.
Online Red46

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 12:40:33 pm »
I really am staggered that they expect that f##king dirge and even worse those @rse licking lyrics to ring out around the closest thing we have got to a church. They seriously want people at the Kop end to stand there and kiss the @rse of the establishment over Bill Shanklys grave? If they want to play it play at the Town Hall or St Georges Hall or something.
