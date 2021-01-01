« previous next »
Offline Speedy Molby

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 12:32:56 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:36:52 pm
I don't understand why my post is being ignored... I can speak to journalists about these chants

Nobody any thoughts at all?
Which media outlets mate? If you scroll back a few pages to the anniversary, there is stuff from BBC, Guardian and Mirror.
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 01:42:18 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:36:52 pm
I don't understand why my post is being ignored... I can speak to journalists about these chants

Nobody any thoughts at all?

I think people are waiting to see what the Club does mate and a lot of it is due to having zero faith in the media,for good reason as well.

Keep us informed on how you get on though Tone and I hope that you are successful.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fromola

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 07:29:29 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 09:34:19 am
What I would say is, after three games of no tragedy chanting by our opponants, we might be on some kind of new record...

This might actually be filtering through finally, after a bit of media exposure and some condemnation from the clubs. Which makes you wander why it has taken so long?

Depends on the fans as well. I can't see the sly Mancs (United and City) or Chelsea ever stopping it, or even Everton these days. Leeds and Forest you'd expect it though. West Ham we've got no needle with really.

Fulham and Brentford fans are sound and we play them next week. Leicester and Villa after that, less so.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline ToneLa

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 11:09:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:42:18 am
I think people are waiting to see what the Club does mate and a lot of it is due to having zero faith in the media,for good reason as well.

Keep us informed on how you get on though Tone and I hope that you are successful.

Cheers mate

Way it's going I'm seeing a huge gap between what the journos say and their employer's byline

Agreeing this is a huge issue but being wary of mentioning it

Hardly a free press is it. Well I will see what happens

Worth a go. Even if societally I think this overt horrible attitude towards others is a deep rooted one perhaps even built into the modern English psyche. I bet if we weren't wildly successful it wouldn't be like this

Cheers for the kind words, I don't expect anything to be honest but hey it's easy to try
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 11:49:02 am »
It's the Liverpool rule mate.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 12C

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 01:06:38 pm »
I see the Premier League have requested that God save the King be played before all matches next weekend.
Stand by to see the media turn on Liverpool fans for having the cheek to disrespect some billionaire benefit scrounging tax dodger, by singing YNWA.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline S

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 01:25:00 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:06:38 pm
I see the Premier League have requested that God save the King be played before all matches next weekend.
Stand by to see the media turn on Liverpool fans for having the cheek to disrespect some billionaire benefit scrounging tax dodger, by singing YNWA.
Will the club play it and have everyone boo over it, or could they just refuse to play it? The latter seems to make more sense.
Online 12C

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 01:28:45 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:25:00 pm
Will the club play it and have everyone boo over it, or could they just refuse to play it? The latter seems to make more sense.

Imagine the media outrage if the club refused.
PL would probably dock us points.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online A Red Abroad

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 01:33:54 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:25:00 pm
Will the club play it and have everyone boo over it, or could they just refuse to play it? The latter seems to make more sense.

Nah! Play the subservient dirge... let's have the boos (or YNWA) drowning it out.

Always good to remind the fekkers once in a while. ;)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:28:45 pm
Imagine the media outrage if the club refused.
PL would probably dock us points.


Oh they'd go full Catherine Tate on us.

But fuck'em.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online A Red Abroad

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 01:40:30 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F0DrsI8ihQA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F0DrsI8ihQA</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0DrsI8ihQA
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline 24/7

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 01:44:33 pm »
God Save Our Team.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online liverbloke

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 04:05:20 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 01:44:33 pm
God Save Our Team.

♫ anfield victorious
mo's fuckin glorious
klopp to reign over us
god save our team♫
Online Baby Huey

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 05:40:58 pm »
If GSTK gets played itll get booed. Then well be vilified on the socials and the media, its a small price to pay for having a match going fan base hat gets what the monarchy is, the top level of an establishment that wants us to know our place.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 06:40:19 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:05:20 pm
♫ anfield victorious
mo's fuckin glorious
klopp to reign over us
god save our team♫
Yep. Play it and sing our own words over it. The daft twats won't even notice.

The media and opposition fans will be all over it if we boo it. They actually want us to boo it because it gives them an excuse to carry on with their scummy grief mocking. It'll be, "the Scousers showed no respect, so we'll show them none either."

I understand those who boo it but, personally, I'd not play into the hands of those baiting traps.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online A Red Abroad

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 07:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 05:40:58 pm
If GSTK gets played itll get booed. Then well be vilified on the socials and the media, its a small price to pay for having a match going fan base hat gets what the monarchy is, the top level of an establishment that wants us to know our place.

 :thumbup



A 'NOT MY KING' or 'THE ONLY KING IS KENNY' banner would look good too. :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Red46

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 07:28:14 pm »
If the big wigs at the premier league want to suck up to their social betters to try and get a knighthood or something its up to them, leave us out of it. That sycophantic dirge should not be played at Anfield.
Online andy07

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 08:42:39 pm »
Like the idea of changing the words.  Refusing to play it or booing through it will both get us negative reactions.  Coming up with agreed words, communicating it and getting everyone on board is a big ask. 
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline jonnypb

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 08:57:43 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:05:20 pm
♫ anfield victorious
mo's fuckin glorious
klopp to reign over us
god save our team♫

Haha love it.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 09:03:30 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 08:42:39 pm
Like the idea of changing the words.  Refusing to play it or booing through it will both get us negative reactions.  Coming up with agreed words, communicating it and getting everyone on board is a big ask.

From anyone you care about?
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Dougle

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 09:15:14 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:05:20 pm
♫ anfield victorious
mo's fuckin glorious
klopp to reign over us
god save our team♫

Hah !!!!!  ;)
Online andy07

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 09:28:52 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:03:30 pm
From anyone you care about?

?.  Odd comment.
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 09:30:44 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:28:52 pm
?

Do you give a fuck if a load of randoms say mean things about you ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online andy07

« Reply #1103 on: Today at 09:34:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:30:44 pm
Do you give a fuck if a load of randoms say mean things about you ?

Clarify please, that makes absolutely no sense.
We are Loyal Supporters
