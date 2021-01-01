What I would say is, after three games of no tragedy chanting by our opponants, we might be on some kind of new record...



This might actually be filtering through finally, after a bit of media exposure and some condemnation from the clubs. Which makes you wander why it has taken so long?



Depends on the fans as well. I can't see the sly Mancs (United and City) or Chelsea ever stopping it, or even Everton these days. Leeds and Forest you'd expect it though. West Ham we've got no needle with really.Fulham and Brentford fans are sound and we play them next week. Leicester and Villa after that, less so.