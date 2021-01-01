« previous next »
Those chants

Re: Those chants
Reply #1080
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:36:52 pm
I don't understand why my post is being ignored... I can speak to journalists about these chants

Nobody any thoughts at all?
Which media outlets mate? If you scroll back a few pages to the anniversary, there is stuff from BBC, Guardian and Mirror.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1081
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:36:52 pm
I don't understand why my post is being ignored... I can speak to journalists about these chants

Nobody any thoughts at all?

I think people are waiting to see what the Club does mate and a lot of it is due to having zero faith in the media,for good reason as well.

Keep us informed on how you get on though Tone and I hope that you are successful.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1082
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 09:34:19 am
What I would say is, after three games of no tragedy chanting by our opponants, we might be on some kind of new record...

This might actually be filtering through finally, after a bit of media exposure and some condemnation from the clubs. Which makes you wander why it has taken so long?

Depends on the fans as well. I can't see the sly Mancs (United and City) or Chelsea ever stopping it, or even Everton these days. Leeds and Forest you'd expect it though. West Ham we've got no needle with really.

Fulham and Brentford fans are sound and we play them next week. Leicester and Villa after that, less so.
