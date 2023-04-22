« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 76044 times)

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1040 on: April 22, 2023, 03:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 22, 2023, 02:20:20 pm
Should say that respect where it's due. I've not heard anything of that inside the ground and the banner they unfurled was a lovely touch
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1041 on: April 22, 2023, 03:54:47 pm »
Their fans already in the pubs on Hanover street giving it out with Sign on and always the victim chants. Hope we destroy them and send them back to the championship where they belong

Fired off a couple emails to "trusted" media sources (not GBNews or the Mail lmao) about this to see if they would mention it. Still awaiting more info. - seems to be that they would mention it but needs to be more than word of mouth

If I can figure out an exact set of instructions that at least get these things published to the nation I'll of course post it. Strongly thinking about smartphone videos - in day to day life I find no place for videos but it's hard to dispute and YouTube is right there (I've got a bootleg La's channel running 10+ years now and while I've had a few things yanked that's copyright.)

No promises but I am not sitting on me hands

I am basically some bloke who can ask for things politely - even when perhaps politeness is beyond the pale
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1042 on: April 22, 2023, 03:55:47 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 22, 2023, 03:52:10 pm
Should say that respect where it's due. I've not heard anything of that inside the ground and the banner they unfurled was a lovely touch


No mate,it doesn't work like that,they can get to fuck.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1043 on: April 22, 2023, 03:57:27 pm »
We can praise the banner and the absence of tragedy chanting inside the ground AND condemn/record/report c*nts outside the ground. Truth and momentum are on our side.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1044 on: April 22, 2023, 03:59:33 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on April 22, 2023, 03:57:27 pm
We can praise the banner and the absence of tragedy chanting inside the ground AND condemn/record/report c*nts outside the ground. Truth and momentum are on our side.

Indeed

Good fans are good fans

C*nts are c*not

Maybe it's too much to expect them to reprimand their own fanbase but y'know

The banner is good.

Those who went against it are the enemy of anyone. If they don't stand alone - they should
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1045 on: April 22, 2023, 03:59:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 22, 2023, 03:54:47 pm
Fired off a couple emails to trusted media sources. Still awaiting more info. - seems to be that they would mention it but needs to be more than word of mouth

If I can figure out an exact set of instructions that at least get published to the nation I'll of course post it

No promises but I am not sitting on me hands

I am basically some bloke who can ask for things politely - even when perhaps politeness is beyond the pale

Unfortunately I didn't record it but it was outside The Irish House on Hanover street at approx 1pm
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1046 on: April 22, 2023, 04:04:01 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 22, 2023, 03:59:35 pm
Unfortunately I didn't record it but it was outside The Irish House on Hanover street at approx 1pm

Thanks. I'll see what flies

There is sympathy, a will even

In the other direction at the Paris final lots of suggestions later proven untrue flew in about OUR fans - total double edged sword

We are all friends on here but to the outside world we are just peons on the street. Yet we have voices and we are right...

When I know what verification looks like I will post it

I hope it isn't circular - a media source need a media source need a media source


BTW all I am doing is emailing the dudes doing coverage today - the individual journalists

I am literally nobody
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1047 on: April 22, 2023, 04:18:58 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on April 22, 2023, 03:57:27 pm
We can praise the banner and the absence of tragedy chanting inside the ground AND condemn/record/report c*nts outside the ground. Truth and momentum are on our side.

But that's all people will talk about if we let them.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1048 on: April 22, 2023, 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2023, 04:18:58 pm
But that's all people will talk about if we let them.
We can - and should - still do both.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1049 on: April 22, 2023, 05:05:28 pm »
Chanting about 97 people losing their lives, and dozens of families heartbroken, what sort of scumcunt goes out of their way to do that?, some people are genuinely and deliberately cruel.

If some of our fans outside the ground reacted to it and filled the bastards in, you can be sure it would make the news.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1050 on: April 22, 2023, 05:22:19 pm »
Don't give up
It may be too late
I don't even care - right is right

Being selfish (?) I will do what I can
Nothing yet

Nothing changes
That rings loud in my head
And even then I dare not compare myself to the directly affected

I am fed up of it

"They" WANT you to think it is hopeless

It isn't
And even if it was I'd want to try

Watch me get nowhere

But I refuse that to be through lack of trying. I owe everyone that much (as does everyone else - the c*nts in question seem to think they're immune from society )
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1051 on: April 22, 2023, 05:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on April 22, 2023, 05:05:28 pm
Chanting about 97 people losing their lives, and dozens of families heartbroken, what sort of scumcunt goes out of their way to do that?, some people are genuinely and deliberately cruel.

If some of our fans outside the ground reacted to it and filled the bastards in, you can be sure it would make the news.
Exactly and because, rightly we don't, they continue because it's "banter".
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1052 on: April 22, 2023, 05:45:16 pm »
I still think conflating Sign On with Hillsborough chants is a mistake that we need to swerve. Sign on is tasteless at worst. At best it's a relatively harmless if a bit shit bit of football "banter". Lumping that in with chants about actual tragedies isn't going to win people over and will have people labelling us as over sensitive. Important to tackle the real issue here.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1053 on: April 22, 2023, 06:03:03 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on April 22, 2023, 05:45:16 pm
I still think conflating Sign On with Hillsborough chants is a mistake that we need to swerve. Sign on is tasteless at worst. At best it's a relatively harmless if a bit shit bit of football "banter". Lumping that in with chants about actual tragedies isn't going to win people over and will have people labelling us as over sensitive. Important to tackle the real issue here.

Seems some people in the media took more offence about us referring to Chelsea fans as 'rent boys' than Chelsea fans singing sick songs about people dying at a football match.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1054 on: April 22, 2023, 06:08:41 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on April 22, 2023, 05:45:16 pm
I still think conflating Sign On with Hillsborough chants is a mistake that we need to swerve. Sign on is tasteless at worst. At best it's a relatively harmless if a bit shit bit of football "banter". Lumping that in with chants about actual tragedies isn't going to win people over and will have people labelling us as over sensitive. Important to tackle the real issue here.

Yeah agree, Sign On used to be met with  'thank you very much for paying my giro' or 'Sing something simple, you simple twats'

It's an outdated shit chant by thick oppo fans but not a worth getting too wound up about.

We all know where the real problem lies.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1055 on: April 22, 2023, 06:25:37 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on April 22, 2023, 05:45:16 pm
I still think conflating Sign On with Hillsborough chants is a mistake that we need to swerve. Sign on is tasteless at worst. At best it's a relatively harmless if a bit shit bit of football "banter". Lumping that in with chants about actual tragedies isn't going to win people over and will have people labelling us as over sensitive. Important to tackle the real issue here.
I'm not sure anyone is doing that. It's just ridiculously outmoded when the whole economy is broke. They may as well be singing that about themselves. What I do reckon is happening is that some folk are 'switching' to that one to get a rise, cos, you know, singing about dead kids and that is off limits like. It's gaslighting at best, deliberate provocation at worst - and I do hope we can revert to witty retorts and maybe we can come up with something new along those lines.....
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1056 on: April 22, 2023, 06:33:56 pm »
I dont care about bin dipping, never working again or any of that shite, if away fans think thats the way to support their team, get on with it. Dickheads!

Singing about that day though is, for me its akin to a hate crime, its heartbreaking to have to hear that shite and its done deliberately to cause upset. I really wish the club were more strident in confronting this.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1057 on: April 22, 2023, 08:21:53 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 22, 2023, 03:59:33 pm
Indeed

Good fans are good fans

C*nts are c*not

Maybe it's too much to expect them to reprimand their own fanbase but y'know

The banner is good.

Those who went against it are the enemy of anyone. If they don't stand alone - they should

Talking with the Forest fans who were up last week, and they were saying there is an element of their fanbase who are from the areas outside Nottingham. Ex pit villages etc. They go to games looking for trouble. They get right up agains the visitors section. A lot of BNP far right elements apparently,  exploiting the disaffection with Brexit and the rising tide of racism. Nottingham itself is multi cultural  but the outlying places like Bolsover voted Tory mainly on a send them back sentiment. These fans are quite vociferous and aggressive and intimidating towards their own fanbase.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1058 on: April 22, 2023, 08:40:19 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on April 22, 2023, 05:45:16 pm
I still think conflating Sign On with Hillsborough chants is a mistake that we need to swerve. Sign on is tasteless at worst. At best it's a relatively harmless if a bit shit bit of football "banter". Lumping that in with chants about actual tragedies isn't going to win people over and will have people labelling us as over sensitive. Important to tackle the real issue here.

This entirely, to be honest. Chanting about deaths and Hillsborough is a totally different kettle of fish to chanting about poverty.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1059 on: April 22, 2023, 09:49:54 pm »
One thing that really struck me was an interview I saw with Adam Rowe recently (local comediian, is in that not famous but getting TV spots level) about going on Comedy Central's Roast Battle.

He was discussing how they go about preparing for it and how the channel's legal team have to review and approve all the jokes before the show - he wrote some referencing the Yorkshire Ripper (the point of the show is to go for dark jokes) and the legal team shut him down straight away but the writers for it (you have a mix of options to write your own materials or the show's writers will provide some) made reference to Hillsborough and apparently the legal team waved them through as all being above board and not a big enough deal.

Disgusting that anyone would write that sort of material, not least of all people in the arts world which is theoretically a left wing industry.

Shows how far society is away from getting their heads sorted regarding Hillsborough that it is considered appropriate for a TV show
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1060 on: April 22, 2023, 09:54:07 pm »
Any idea who the writers were ?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1061 on: April 22, 2023, 09:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on April 22, 2023, 08:40:19 pm
This entirely, to be honest. Chanting about deaths and Hillsborough is a totally different kettle of fish to chanting about poverty.

I don't think that anybody has done that have they ?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1062 on: April 22, 2023, 09:58:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2023, 09:54:07 pm
Any idea who the writers were ?

Just the staff writers for the show - he didn't name names as presumably it is pool of writers so individual jokes can't be specifically attributed to anyone.

youtube.com/watch?v=P27FlWYAABA

There is the link to it and it gives better context than I can.

He does make clear that the person they were writing the jokes for rejected them instantly and came to him to raise the issue so it is purely the "backroom" staff where the issue was rather than the acts
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1063 on: April 22, 2023, 10:05:21 pm »
We'll always be fighting against the scumbags,it's why we need the Club to take the lead and fight against them with us,starting with banning away fans.

If that means employing a team to do it then that's what they should do.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1064 on: April 23, 2023, 12:31:33 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on April 22, 2023, 09:49:54 pm
One thing that really struck me was an interview I saw with Adam Rowe recently (local comediian, is in that not famous but getting TV spots level) about going on Comedy Central's Roast Battle.

He was discussing how they go about preparing for it and how the channel's legal team have to review and approve all the jokes before the show - he wrote some referencing the Yorkshire Ripper (the point of the show is to go for dark jokes) and the legal team shut him down straight away but the writers for it (you have a mix of options to write your own materials or the show's writers will provide some) made reference to Hillsborough and apparently the legal team waved them through as all being above board and not a big enough deal.

Disgusting that anyone would write that sort of material, not least of all people in the arts world which is theoretically a left wing industry.

Shows how far society is away from getting their heads sorted regarding Hillsborough that it is considered appropriate for a TV show
What was the joke? Who was the humour directed at?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1065 on: April 23, 2023, 12:41:52 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on April 23, 2023, 12:31:33 am
What was the joke? Who was the humour directed at?

So the joke is never shown/aired (which is good)

The concept of the roast battles is two comedians go back and forth ripping the shit out of each other and the topic of some of the jokes was Hillsborough - Adam and the other comedian immediately shut this down due to it being completely inappropriate and tasteless, and that is before thinking about how hurtful it would be.

Adam had written some Yorkshire Ripper themed ones about the other comedian which, rightly in my opinion got shut down, but the shocking bit was that the staff writers would present the jokes and then that the legal team would go "well, the Yorkshire Ripper stuff is a bit far, but 30+ years of pain and suffering for a city and the deaths of 97 people is fair game"

The humour would presumably have been directed at Adam Rowe (someone from the city and, I believe, someone who lost family that day
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1066 on: April 23, 2023, 01:13:28 am »
Thanks for the context. This is a lifelong battle.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1067 on: April 23, 2023, 01:39:40 am »
No worries mate.

It is sad as it didn't feel like it was so common even 10 years ago - I know someone said earlier about Leeds being horrendous for it but I don't recall them doing it in 2009 when we played at their place in the cup for example.

Most people I come across in the pub etc try and justify it with Suarez then double down on us commenting on City's spending as other clubs are convinced we spend shit tonnes. These people tend to be 30 or younger and so whilst they are aware of the connotations they have talked themselves into believing it is banter because they think we are being sensitive or conflating things and they don't get - as with race and homophobia - that it isn't the intent that matters it is the harm caused.

It saddens me that it is becoming normalised as if we should "just get over it" or that a misguided show of support for Suarez is equal to a tragedy where lives were lost and families hurt or even broken.

Honestly, if clubs like Grimsby or Gillingham have fans who want to sing it and act like big billy bollocks at a cup game then it says more about them than us and I almost pity them that on their chance to come to Anfield, play one of the best teams in the land, and try to spur their boys on to cause an upset that they would rather spew hate.

When clubs like Man Utd though who come together with us at the time, whose greatest manager ever (and someone who is almost bigger than the club) showed such solidarity with us as a club, city, and people then you are not just showing how much of a low life you are revelling in other's pain but you are disrespecting your own club and it's principals. Maybe that is the way to change their mindset is to remind them that SAF backed us and when the Munich air disaster happened our club did the same - it is fucking football and to have such a hatred for people because of the team they support and the city they come from that you perpetuate hate and sorrow is abhorrent
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1068 on: April 23, 2023, 08:05:26 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 22, 2023, 03:52:10 pm
Should say that respect where it's due. I've not heard anything of that inside the ground and the banner they unfurled was a lovely touch

The banner was a lovely touch arranged by decent people but there were a fair few boos from some forest fans when it was unfurled and during the applause , youll always get dickheads in all fan bases
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1069 on: April 23, 2023, 11:41:00 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on April 22, 2023, 06:25:37 pm
I'm not sure anyone is doing that. It's just ridiculously outmoded when the whole economy is broke. They may as well be singing that about themselves. What I do reckon is happening is that some folk are 'switching' to that one to get a rise, cos, you know, singing about dead kids and that is off limits like. It's gaslighting at best, deliberate provocation at worst - and I do hope we can revert to witty retorts and maybe we can come up with something new along those lines.....
How many football fans are the slightest bit interested or even aware of the state of the economy though? Certainly in the moment of being at the football it's the very last thing they're thinking about. Footie fans have never been particularly renowned for their self awareness, hence why a Morecambe fan will happily go to a London away and sing "London's a shithole I want to go home" without stopping and thinking for a moment.

We've always been renowned for being a witty, biting fanbase and that's the kind of response shit like sign on requires. I
We're in danger of taking ourselves a bit too seriously when people complain about it. Realistically people are paying 50 quid for a ticket, or thousands a year for a season ticket/to go every week as a member, not to mention the price of going to aways- the poverty chants aren't really hurting anyone.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2023, 09:55:00 pm
I don't think that anybody has done that have they ?
I've seen it loads on twitter and it's here in this very thread on the last page, about hearing forest fans singing sign on and always the victims. One is a Hillsborough chant and the other is a lazy, not very funny but overall harmless chant that'll always be in the songbook for fans on their big day out to Anfield.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1070 on: April 26, 2023, 04:53:41 am »
Many of you may well have just received the same message. The fact they're responding after just 17k signatures is, in my mind, a reflection that they acknowledge the seriousness of the topic (no laughing at the back).

Now we can break down the content and get to the crux of what they'll actually do about it......(my emphasis in bold)......

------------

Youre receiving this email because you signed this petition: Make chanting about tragedies and death at a football match a criminal offence.

Dear Jim,

The Government has responded to the petition you signed  Make chanting about tragedies and death at a football match a criminal offence.

Government responded:

    The Government is committed to tackling all harmful behaviours at football matches. Existing legislation can be used to prosecute those engaging in chanting about tragedies and death at football.

    The Government recognises the hurt and distress caused by abhorrent chanting, shouting and singing about tragedies and deaths at football matches. We know that these are highly sensitive and emotive issues and are clear that there is absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour at football matches.

    We have a strong framework of public order and football-specific legislation in England and Wales that is designed to reduce the risk of disorder at football, underpinned by football banning orders (FBOs) which are designed to deter disorderly behaviours and prevent further offending.

    Existing law can be used to prosecute offenders chanting or shouting about tragedies and death at football matches. The Public Order Act 1986 (POA) provides for situations where threatening or abusive language can meet the threshold for arrest and prosecution. Section 4A of the POA sets out that a person is guilty of an offence if, with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, they use threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress. Section 5 of the POA sets out that a person is guilty of an offence if they use threatening or abusive words or behaviour, within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

    The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has provided guidance to policing on tragedy chanting and the application of the POA. The context of the language used to relate to tragedies and death is clearly important. Certain tragedies are widely known in football. Those engaging in tragedy chanting at football matches use words chosen plainly and deliberately, designed to reference the tragedies and have an impact on those listening. The CPS takes a robust approach to the prosecution of individuals who have used threatening or abusive language at football matches that meets the threshold for arrest and prosecution. Relevant sections of the POA have been used in such prosecutions.

    Accordingly, we believe that no further changes to the law are necessary.
    The hate crime legislative framework would not be an appropriate vehicle for addressing this type of offending. Courts can impose stronger sentences for criminal offences when immediately, before, during or after the offence was committed, the offender demonstrated hostility towards the victim based upon the victims protected characteristic(s)  specifically, the victims actual or perceived race, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or transgender identity - or where the offence was motivated by such hostility. The type of offending referenced in this e-petition would be unlikely to involve hostility directed towards individuals because of their particular protected characteristic(s), but in any case, a court would have the power to impose a stronger sentence for the underlying public order offence if the relevant hostility were present.

    An FBO must be imposed on conviction for both football-related s4A and s5 POA offences unless the court considers that there are particular circumstances relating to the offence or to the offender which would make it unjust in all the circumstances to do so. FBOs are a preventative behavioural order lasting between three and five years (six to ten years if a custodial sentence is also imposed) whereby the recipient must not attend a regulated football match. Additional conditions may also be applied to address offending behaviour. Breaching the conditions of an FBO is a criminal offence.

    The Government will continue to work with the police and the CPS to ensure that the perpetrators of these offences feel the full force of the law and that this vile and distressing behaviour at football matches is stamped out.

    Home Office

Click this link to view the response online:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/636134?reveal_response=yes

The Petitions Committee will take a look at this petition and its response. They can press the government for action and gather evidence. If this petition reaches 100,000 signatures, the Committee will consider it for a debate.

The Committee is made up of 11 MPs, from political parties in government and in opposition. It is entirely independent of the Government. Find out more about the Committee: https://petition.parliament.uk/help#petitions-committee

Thanks,
The Petitions team
UK Government and Parliament

---------------

The bit that stands out for me there is the interpretation of Section 5 and the inference that FBOs are dependent upon the conditions of BOTH Sections 4 AND 5 being met unless the court decides bla bla etc.

We know all too well the Courts' attitudes towards Hillsborough.

Zero successful convictions for unlawfully killing 97 men, women, and children? Zero hope of any smacked up meff from [insert godforesaken shithole here] taunting us on a terrace getting sent down.

We also know all too well how "effective" the CPS is at bringing cases forward - we saw how that panned out before, during and after the Inquest - in spite of the evidence being given to them, most of their work being done for them, and all the dots joined up and presented on a fucking plate!!!!  :wanker

Thanks, Gov, but we'll do it our way........again.

LFC. Step up. Now.

[follow-up email sent to the club requesting a robust response]
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1071 on: April 26, 2023, 10:29:47 am »
Exactly what I expected sadly.

It's on the Club now,ban away fans and give the allocation to local families and charities,that's how we force the hands of the media as it would be impossible to ignore.

And yes they will paint us as the villains but we're used to that.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1072 on: April 26, 2023, 09:49:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on April 22, 2023, 08:21:53 pm
Talking with the Forest fans who were up last week, and they were saying there is an element of their fanbase who are from the areas outside Nottingham. Ex pit villages etc. They go to games looking for trouble. They get right up agains the visitors section. A lot of BNP far right elements apparently,  exploiting the disaffection with Brexit and the rising tide of racism. Nottingham itself is multi cultural  but the outlying places like Bolsover voted Tory mainly on a send them back sentiment. These fans are quite vociferous and aggressive and intimidating towards their own fanbase.

The scab ex pit villages of course.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 03:47:42 am »
Journalist responses have the heart there

But no method.

I asked

Quote
what counts as verification of an incident?

Well,  "nothing" (nobody could provide a specific example) but then tap tap tap something comes up

I will quote this media fellow, who has been most fair and understanding, because I think what I have quoted alters the approach to the horrific normality of antagonising slurs being brought into our city

Don't name and shame
Don't go after
Use this information

I took a small liberty with the below because I didnt ask permission to reproduce it

I think it speaks volumes about the matter

Quote
it's the kind of thing which, though obviously unpleasant, is so widespread that it doesn’t necessarily justify inclusion in an already busy live site. Whether’s that correct, I honestly can’t say. It feels like a broader issue, something for a feature piece (you say it happens a lot)

It does happen a lot I did say that

What say you?

Me, I think I could sit on this a few weeks or any time and give some substance to this. This thread alone is a story to be written

I personally could likely produce a formatted statement of what we as a collective have seen

That's where I am up to
It may mean nothing

I have the heart.

I can do it.

But it needs to be true. Hey, I walked into this world, I don't know if it will even help but I am beyond the point of not having a go

What a shame this is one front
Such an optional front.

But there is a narrative out there. Perhaps we can shape our own
I have zero problem seeing the truth of things. This seems a sympathetic opening

So

I mean, you come to expect this in life

If you want the news media to run a story you have to write it for them.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 09:34:19 am »
What I would say is, after three games of no tragedy chanting by our opponants, we might be on some kind of new record...

This might actually be filtering through finally, after a bit of media exposure and some condemnation from the clubs. Which makes you wander why it has taken so long?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 10:18:04 am »
I'm surprised that there was none at the West Ham game, as a lot of their supporters are just horrible.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 03:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:18:04 am
I'm surprised that there was none at the West Ham game, as a lot of their supporters are just horrible.

It sounded to me like a section got a small sign on chant going but then were drowned out by the rest of them with an Irons chant.  Which makes me think that crowds are starting to self-police a little.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 04:30:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:26:01 pm
It sounded to me like a section got a small sign on chant going but then were drowned out by the rest of them with an Irons chant.  Which makes me think that crowds are starting to self-police a little.
Yeah and it was also useful as fifty odd thousand people shouting "Iron, iron, iron" reminded me that I needed to iron a shirt for work.
