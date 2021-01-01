What was the joke? Who was the humour directed at?
So the joke is never shown/aired (which is good)
The concept of the roast battles is two comedians go back and forth ripping the shit out of each other and the topic of some of the jokes was Hillsborough - Adam and the other comedian immediately shut this down due to it being completely inappropriate and tasteless, and that is before thinking about how hurtful it would be.
Adam had written some Yorkshire Ripper themed ones about the other comedian which, rightly in my opinion got shut down, but the shocking bit was that the staff writers would present the jokes and then that the legal team would go "well, the Yorkshire Ripper stuff is a bit far, but 30+ years of pain and suffering for a city and the deaths of 97 people is fair game"
The humour would presumably have been directed at Adam Rowe (someone from the city and, I believe, someone who lost family that day