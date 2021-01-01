« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 73756 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,607
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 03:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:20:20 pm
:butt

Should say that respect where it's due. I've not heard anything of that inside the ground and the banner they unfurled was a lovely touch
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 03:54:47 pm »
Quote
Their fans already in the pubs on Hanover street giving it out with Sign on and always the victim chants. Hope we destroy them and send them back to the championship where they belong

Fired off a couple emails to "trusted" media sources (not GBNews or the Mail lmao) about this to see if they would mention it. Still awaiting more info. - seems to be that they would mention it but needs to be more than word of mouth

If I can figure out an exact set of instructions that at least get these things published to the nation I'll of course post it. Strongly thinking about smartphone videos - in day to day life I find no place for videos but it's hard to dispute and YouTube is right there (I've got a bootleg La's channel running 10+ years now and while I've had a few things yanked that's copyright.)

No promises but I am not sitting on me hands

I am basically some bloke who can ask for things politely - even when perhaps politeness is beyond the pale
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:57:22 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 03:55:47 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:52:10 pm
Should say that respect where it's due. I've not heard anything of that inside the ground and the banner they unfurled was a lovely touch


No mate,it doesn't work like that,they can get to fuck.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,886
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 03:57:27 pm »
We can praise the banner and the absence of tragedy chanting inside the ground AND condemn/record/report c*nts outside the ground. Truth and momentum are on our side.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 03:59:33 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 03:57:27 pm
We can praise the banner and the absence of tragedy chanting inside the ground AND condemn/record/report c*nts outside the ground. Truth and momentum are on our side.

Indeed

Good fans are good fans

C*nts are c*not

Maybe it's too much to expect them to reprimand their own fanbase but y'know

The banner is good.

Those who went against it are the enemy of anyone. If they don't stand alone - they should
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,607
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 03:59:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:54:47 pm
Fired off a couple emails to trusted media sources. Still awaiting more info. - seems to be that they would mention it but needs to be more than word of mouth

If I can figure out an exact set of instructions that at least get published to the nation I'll of course post it

No promises but I am not sitting on me hands

I am basically some bloke who can ask for things politely - even when perhaps politeness is beyond the pale

Unfortunately I didn't record it but it was outside The Irish House on Hanover street at approx 1pm
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 04:04:01 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:59:35 pm
Unfortunately I didn't record it but it was outside The Irish House on Hanover street at approx 1pm

Thanks. I'll see what flies

There is sympathy, a will even

In the other direction at the Paris final lots of suggestions later proven untrue flew in about OUR fans - total double edged sword

We are all friends on here but to the outside world we are just peons on the street. Yet we have voices and we are right...

When I know what verification looks like I will post it

I hope it isn't circular - a media source need a media source need a media source


BTW all I am doing is emailing the dudes doing coverage today - the individual journalists

I am literally nobody
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 04:18:58 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 03:57:27 pm
We can praise the banner and the absence of tragedy chanting inside the ground AND condemn/record/report c*nts outside the ground. Truth and momentum are on our side.

But that's all people will talk about if we let them.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,886
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:18:58 pm
But that's all people will talk about if we let them.
We can - and should - still do both.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,104
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm »
Chanting about 97 people losing their lives, and dozens of families heartbroken, what sort of scumcunt goes out of their way to do that?, some people are genuinely and deliberately cruel.

If some of our fans outside the ground reacted to it and filled the bastards in, you can be sure it would make the news.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 05:22:19 pm »
Don't give up
It may be too late
I don't even care - right is right

Being selfish (?) I will do what I can
Nothing yet

Nothing changes
That rings loud in my head
And even then I dare not compare myself to the directly affected

I am fed up of it

"They" WANT you to think it is hopeless

It isn't
And even if it was I'd want to try

Watch me get nowhere

But I refuse that to be through lack of trying. I owe everyone that much (as does everyone else - the c*nts in question seem to think they're immune from society )
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
  • JFT 97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 05:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm
Chanting about 97 people losing their lives, and dozens of families heartbroken, what sort of scumcunt goes out of their way to do that?, some people are genuinely and deliberately cruel.

If some of our fans outside the ground reacted to it and filled the bastards in, you can be sure it would make the news.
Exactly and because, rightly we don't, they continue because it's "banter".
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:36:36 pm by sheepfest »
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 05:45:16 pm »
I still think conflating Sign On with Hillsborough chants is a mistake that we need to swerve. Sign on is tasteless at worst. At best it's a relatively harmless if a bit shit bit of football "banter". Lumping that in with chants about actual tragedies isn't going to win people over and will have people labelling us as over sensitive. Important to tackle the real issue here.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 06:03:03 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:45:16 pm
I still think conflating Sign On with Hillsborough chants is a mistake that we need to swerve. Sign on is tasteless at worst. At best it's a relatively harmless if a bit shit bit of football "banter". Lumping that in with chants about actual tragedies isn't going to win people over and will have people labelling us as over sensitive. Important to tackle the real issue here.

Seems some people in the media took more offence about us referring to Chelsea fans as 'rent boys' than Chelsea fans singing sick songs about people dying at a football match.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,812
  • kopite
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 06:08:41 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:45:16 pm
I still think conflating Sign On with Hillsborough chants is a mistake that we need to swerve. Sign on is tasteless at worst. At best it's a relatively harmless if a bit shit bit of football "banter". Lumping that in with chants about actual tragedies isn't going to win people over and will have people labelling us as over sensitive. Important to tackle the real issue here.

Yeah agree, Sign On used to be met with  'thank you very much for paying my giro' or 'Sing something simple, you simple twats'

It's an outdated shit chant by thick oppo fans but not a worth getting too wound up about.

We all know where the real problem lies.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,886
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 06:25:37 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:45:16 pm
I still think conflating Sign On with Hillsborough chants is a mistake that we need to swerve. Sign on is tasteless at worst. At best it's a relatively harmless if a bit shit bit of football "banter". Lumping that in with chants about actual tragedies isn't going to win people over and will have people labelling us as over sensitive. Important to tackle the real issue here.
I'm not sure anyone is doing that. It's just ridiculously outmoded when the whole economy is broke. They may as well be singing that about themselves. What I do reckon is happening is that some folk are 'switching' to that one to get a rise, cos, you know, singing about dead kids and that is off limits like. It's gaslighting at best, deliberate provocation at worst - and I do hope we can revert to witty retorts and maybe we can come up with something new along those lines.....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 06:33:56 pm »
I dont care about bin dipping, never working again or any of that shite, if away fans think thats the way to support their team, get on with it. Dickheads!

Singing about that day though is, for me its akin to a hate crime, its heartbreaking to have to hear that shite and its done deliberately to cause upset. I really wish the club were more strident in confronting this.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,297
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 08:21:53 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:59:33 pm
Indeed

Good fans are good fans

C*nts are c*not

Maybe it's too much to expect them to reprimand their own fanbase but y'know

The banner is good.

Those who went against it are the enemy of anyone. If they don't stand alone - they should

Talking with the Forest fans who were up last week, and they were saying there is an element of their fanbase who are from the areas outside Nottingham. Ex pit villages etc. They go to games looking for trouble. They get right up agains the visitors section. A lot of BNP far right elements apparently,  exploiting the disaffection with Brexit and the rising tide of racism. Nottingham itself is multi cultural  but the outlying places like Bolsover voted Tory mainly on a send them back sentiment. These fans are quite vociferous and aggressive and intimidating towards their own fanbase.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 661
  • You Love Us
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 08:40:19 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:45:16 pm
I still think conflating Sign On with Hillsborough chants is a mistake that we need to swerve. Sign on is tasteless at worst. At best it's a relatively harmless if a bit shit bit of football "banter". Lumping that in with chants about actual tragedies isn't going to win people over and will have people labelling us as over sensitive. Important to tackle the real issue here.

This entirely, to be honest. Chanting about deaths and Hillsborough is a totally different kettle of fish to chanting about poverty.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 09:49:54 pm »
One thing that really struck me was an interview I saw with Adam Rowe recently (local comediian, is in that not famous but getting TV spots level) about going on Comedy Central's Roast Battle.

He was discussing how they go about preparing for it and how the channel's legal team have to review and approve all the jokes before the show - he wrote some referencing the Yorkshire Ripper (the point of the show is to go for dark jokes) and the legal team shut him down straight away but the writers for it (you have a mix of options to write your own materials or the show's writers will provide some) made reference to Hillsborough and apparently the legal team waved them through as all being above board and not a big enough deal.

Disgusting that anyone would write that sort of material, not least of all people in the arts world which is theoretically a left wing industry.

Shows how far society is away from getting their heads sorted regarding Hillsborough that it is considered appropriate for a TV show
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 09:54:07 pm »
Any idea who the writers were ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 08:40:19 pm
This entirely, to be honest. Chanting about deaths and Hillsborough is a totally different kettle of fish to chanting about poverty.

I don't think that anybody has done that have they ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 09:58:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:54:07 pm
Any idea who the writers were ?

Just the staff writers for the show - he didn't name names as presumably it is pool of writers so individual jokes can't be specifically attributed to anyone.

youtube.com/watch?v=P27FlWYAABA

There is the link to it and it gives better context than I can.

He does make clear that the person they were writing the jokes for rejected them instantly and came to him to raise the issue so it is purely the "backroom" staff where the issue was rather than the acts
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm »
We'll always be fighting against the scumbags,it's why we need the Club to take the lead and fight against them with us,starting with banning away fans.

If that means employing a team to do it then that's what they should do.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 813
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 12:31:33 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:49:54 pm
One thing that really struck me was an interview I saw with Adam Rowe recently (local comediian, is in that not famous but getting TV spots level) about going on Comedy Central's Roast Battle.

He was discussing how they go about preparing for it and how the channel's legal team have to review and approve all the jokes before the show - he wrote some referencing the Yorkshire Ripper (the point of the show is to go for dark jokes) and the legal team shut him down straight away but the writers for it (you have a mix of options to write your own materials or the show's writers will provide some) made reference to Hillsborough and apparently the legal team waved them through as all being above board and not a big enough deal.

Disgusting that anyone would write that sort of material, not least of all people in the arts world which is theoretically a left wing industry.

Shows how far society is away from getting their heads sorted regarding Hillsborough that it is considered appropriate for a TV show
What was the joke? Who was the humour directed at?
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 12:41:52 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 12:31:33 am
What was the joke? Who was the humour directed at?

So the joke is never shown/aired (which is good)

The concept of the roast battles is two comedians go back and forth ripping the shit out of each other and the topic of some of the jokes was Hillsborough - Adam and the other comedian immediately shut this down due to it being completely inappropriate and tasteless, and that is before thinking about how hurtful it would be.

Adam had written some Yorkshire Ripper themed ones about the other comedian which, rightly in my opinion got shut down, but the shocking bit was that the staff writers would present the jokes and then that the legal team would go "well, the Yorkshire Ripper stuff is a bit far, but 30+ years of pain and suffering for a city and the deaths of 97 people is fair game"

The humour would presumably have been directed at Adam Rowe (someone from the city and, I believe, someone who lost family that day
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 