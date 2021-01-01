One thing that really struck me was an interview I saw with Adam Rowe recently (local comediian, is in that not famous but getting TV spots level) about going on Comedy Central's Roast Battle.



He was discussing how they go about preparing for it and how the channel's legal team have to review and approve all the jokes before the show - he wrote some referencing the Yorkshire Ripper (the point of the show is to go for dark jokes) and the legal team shut him down straight away but the writers for it (you have a mix of options to write your own materials or the show's writers will provide some) made reference to Hillsborough and apparently the legal team waved them through as all being above board and not a big enough deal.



Disgusting that anyone would write that sort of material, not least of all people in the arts world which is theoretically a left wing industry.



Shows how far society is away from getting their heads sorted regarding Hillsborough that it is considered appropriate for a TV show