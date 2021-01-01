It is a public order offence to use offensive language in the street. Not even AT anybody. You could get nicked for banging your toe on a lamppost and effin and blinding (It's just not everybody is a grass thank god)



I do wonder what the police would say if you rang up and politely and accurately described a large group chanting obscenities that were an incitement to disturbing the peace



I expect they'd fail to take you seriously as soon as they tippled you were at a football match



But has anybody done it?



(I suppose I should mention I have a low opinion of Merseyside police - a recent Private Eye even referenced Phil Scraton's recent findings on the information given to the Paris authorities and it was appalling not least because it didn't trouble traditional newspapers )



The big city police in US are very much beholden to the agendas and directions of the chief of police, or the police commissioner/superintendent of police, a civilian appointed by the mayor, above the chief. You don't get any of those jobs unless you do as you're told by your political masters, who decide which laws get enforced, and which don't.The corruption or dereliction of duty in many big city police departments in the US thus starts at the top. I would not be surprised if it is the same situation in the UK.It is the club that needs to start taking matters into their own hands. They can deputize their stewards to take action, and justify it by reference to public law orders and city ordinances.