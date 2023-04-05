« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 66932 times)

Online andy07

Re: Those chants
« Reply #960 on: April 5, 2023, 10:37:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on April  5, 2023, 07:51:59 am
It is unforgivable from sky tv and its commentators to not call out these chants. They are complicit in broadcasting them into peoples homes on a regular basis. As we saw with Che Neville and the peaceful protests tho, they have their own agendas.
However, with Liverpool and the clubs of the vile fans who are singing these songs, plus the PL, now openly condemning it and calling for an end to it, sky will have to be seen to be doing something.

Carragher needs to step up and say something, he knows the significance of the chants and chooses to keep quiet.
Offline JRed

Re: Those chants
« Reply #961 on: April 6, 2023, 07:54:08 am »
Quote from: andy07 on April  5, 2023, 10:37:49 pm
Carragher needs to step up and say something, he knows the significance of the chants and chooses to keep quiet.
Absolutely. There can only be one of two reasons that he doesnt say anything. Either he doesnt want to, in which case he is a c*nt of the highest order, or Sky have told him not to, in which case he is a shit house of the highest order. He absolutely has to call it out now.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Those chants
« Reply #962 on: April 6, 2023, 08:06:08 am »
Sorry if this has been posted elsewhere, but here's the link to Charl Hennessy's Petition.

'Make chanting about tragedies and death at a football match a criminal offence'

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/636134
Offline BCCC

Re: Those chants
« Reply #963 on: April 6, 2023, 11:42:17 am »
Discussing on Talkshite now
Offline 24/7

Re: Those chants
« Reply #964 on: April 6, 2023, 12:38:18 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on April  6, 2023, 08:06:08 am
Sorry if this has been posted elsewhere, but here's the link to Charl Hennessy's Petition.

'Make chanting about tragedies and death at a football match a criminal offence'

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/636134
Remember that your signature will not be counted until you click the confirmation link you'll receive by email!
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Those chants
« Reply #965 on: April 6, 2023, 03:21:55 pm »
Thanks 24/7  :thumbup


First target hit, 10k votes in less than 24 hours.

'At 10,000 signatures, government will respond to this petition'


Make chanting about tragedies and death at a football match a criminal offence

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/636134
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
« Reply #966 on: April 6, 2023, 03:25:09 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on April  5, 2023, 10:37:49 pm
Carragher needs to step up and say something, he knows the significance of the chants and chooses to keep quiet.


We've more chance of growing a spare set of bollocks than him saying anything to defend us or the Club (on Sly).
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
« Reply #967 on: April 6, 2023, 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on April  6, 2023, 08:06:08 am
Sorry if this has been posted elsewhere, but here's the link to Charl Hennessy's Petition.

'Make chanting about tragedies and death at a football match a criminal offence'

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/636134

Never happen as it wouldn't sit with free speech,it's not a Gov problem anyway so lets not give the PL,FA & Clubs an out.
Offline 24/7

Re: Those chants
« Reply #968 on: April 6, 2023, 03:29:21 pm »
In all honesty, I'd be surprised if this gets debated - what's to debate? The issue is known - and is being discussed (behind the scenes, as well as increasingly in the mainstream) - remember, this is a government that has blocked the Hillsborough Law repeatedly - can't see them doing much here.

That said, it's such a hot potato now that what I foresee is a response along the lines of it's already illegal and we'll see which specific piece of legislation it falls under. We could get 250,000 signatures and it probably still won't get debated but should make the relevant folk sit up and think, "Ohshitwe'dbetterdosomethingaboutthis..."

It's a great way to raise awareness of the increasing severity of the issue's occurrence and what we need now is for the relevant authorities to start issuing very public punitive action to individuals and clubs.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Those chants
« Reply #969 on: April 6, 2023, 03:32:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  6, 2023, 03:26:34 pm
Never happen as it wouldn't sit with free speech,it's not a Gov problem anyway so lets not give the PL,FA & Clubs an out.

I get what you're saying, but the more publicity this gets - especially outside the north west - leads to more pressure on the entities you mention.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
« Reply #970 on: April 6, 2023, 03:33:14 pm »
I just want us to ban all allocations from Clubs who chant it,give the whole section for free to locals.

That would get more inches than the actual chants,negative towards us obviously but we're used to that.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Those chants
« Reply #971 on: April 6, 2023, 07:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on April  6, 2023, 08:06:08 am
Sorry if this has been posted elsewhere, but here's the link to Charl Hennessy's Petition.

'Make chanting about tragedies and death at a football match a criminal offence'

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/636134

It's a pity I can't sign it because I'm not a British citizen. I would if I could.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Those chants
« Reply #972 on: April 7, 2023, 10:59:27 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  6, 2023, 03:33:14 pm
I just want us to ban all allocations from Clubs who chant it,give the whole section for free to locals.

That would get more inches than the actual chants,negative towards us obviously but we're used to that.

That's my thought too. The club should give a pre-game warning that if there's any audible chanting from opposition supporters relating to tragedies (Heysel & Hillsborough) they will not receive any allocation for future matches at Anfield. The media would have to make comments on that, & hopefully it should get the ball moving to remove this kind of sick stuff ever happening in the future.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #973 on: April 7, 2023, 04:23:24 pm »
Andy Dunn did virtually a full page on 'Tragedy Chanting' in the Daily Mirror today.

At least it's getting talked about now. The ball is rolling. Hopefully it picks up momentum.
Offline FLRed67

Re: Those chants
« Reply #974 on: April 7, 2023, 05:32:45 pm »
Are there not laws and ordinances against speech that incites hate or violence? Then at home games, the club and the city of Liverpool are the relevant authorities.

Any audible chants and Merseyside police should halt the game, physically remove the vocalists from the stadium, relocate them into a waiting police van and then the nearest jail cell. The touring singers will get to extend their visit to Merseyside, free of charge.

And then the club should immediately terminate all future allocations for the visiting club.

That will get attention. Quite quickly.


Offline Fromola

Re: Those chants
« Reply #975 on: April 7, 2023, 06:13:22 pm »
Problem with pig ignorant football fans is they'll defend and justify 'always the victims' as being about Heysel and therefore fair game. In reality it makes no sense at all regarding Heysel (who claimed to be the victims?) and regardless it's still 'tragedy chanting' even if it was.

I think it's all stepped up a level this season after Paris and we've got UEFA to thank for that (and BT's coverage didn't help).
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Those chants
« Reply #976 on: April 7, 2023, 08:27:55 pm »
Just ban them from coming back to the ground. If it means reducing their allocation then so be it. If they then decide to do the same to us at their ground because of tit for tat then at least its big news but we will have a genuine reason for expelling their moron fans. We cant go on like it is.
Online Speedy Molby

Re: Those chants
« Reply #977 on: April 7, 2023, 11:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on April  7, 2023, 08:27:55 pm
Just ban them from coming back to the ground. If it means reducing their allocation then so be it. If they then decide to do the same to us at their ground because of tit for tat then at least its big news but we will have a genuine reason for expelling their moron fans. We cant go on like it is.
I think too much noise has been made for it to continue without action being taken.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Those chants
« Reply #978 on: April 8, 2023, 08:51:51 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on April  7, 2023, 05:32:45 pm
Are there not laws and ordinances against speech that incites hate or violence? Then at home games, the club and the city of Liverpool are the “relevant authorities”.

Any audible chants and Merseyside police should halt the game, physically remove the vocalists from the stadium, relocate them into a waiting police van and then the nearest jail cell. The touring singers will get to extend their visit to Merseyside, free of charge.

And then the club should immediately terminate all future allocations for the visiting club.

That will get attention. Quite quickly.

It is a public order offence to use offensive language in the street. Not even AT anybody. You could get nicked for banging your toe on a lamppost and effin and blinding (It's just not everybody is a grass thank god)

I do wonder what the police would say if you rang up and politely and accurately described a large group chanting obscenities that were an incitement to disturbing the peace

I expect they'd fail to take you seriously as soon as they tippled you were at a football match

But has anybody done it?

(I suppose I should mention I have a low opinion of Merseyside police - a recent Private Eye even referenced Phil Scraton's recent findings on the information given to the Paris authorities and it was appalling not least because it didn't trouble traditional newspapers )
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Those chants
« Reply #979 on: Today at 11:06:01 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LEBR0aGAqgY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LEBR0aGAqgY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEBR0aGAqgY
