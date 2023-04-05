In all honesty, I'd be surprised if this gets debated - what's to debate? The issue is known - and is being discussed (behind the scenes, as well as increasingly in the mainstream) - remember, this is a government that has blocked the Hillsborough Law repeatedly - can't see them doing much here.



That said, it's such a hot potato now that what I foresee is a response along the lines of it's already illegal and we'll see which specific piece of legislation it falls under. We could get 250,000 signatures and it probably still won't get debated but should make the relevant folk sit up and think, "Ohshitwe'dbetterdosomethingaboutthis..."



It's a great way to raise awareness of the increasing severity of the issue's occurrence and what we need now is for the relevant authorities to start issuing very public punitive action to individuals and clubs.