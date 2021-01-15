« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 64158 times)

Offline Avens

Re: Those chants
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 08:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm
When do comms ever mention the chanting? Journalists maybe, but I almost never hear comms doing it.

Embarrassingly on the international feed last week the commentator did mention the chanting. When City fans starting signing "Championes"  :butt
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online DangerScouse

Re: Those chants
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 09:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm
Thats no surprise but what theyre doing is what every set of opposition fans do when we play them. Only fanbase I cant recall any Hillsborough chanting from is Arsenal, Brentford, Southampton. Might be wrong.

Palace and Brighton too?
Offline number 168

Re: Those chants
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 09:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 08:51:55 pm
Embarrassingly on the international feed last week the commentator did mention the chanting. When City fans starting signing "Championes"  :butt

It means mushrooms in Spanish. Of course they are too thick to know that or that the real chant is 'Campiones'.
Online oojason

Re: Those chants
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 10:24:53 pm »

'Now Chelsea fans respond with 'always the victims'. It's so grim.' - around 31 mins - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1643335405700251649


'Club statement on offensive chanting' - www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/club-statement-on-offensive-chanting

'Chelsea FC condemns the inappropriate chants heard from some home fans during this evenings game. Hateful chanting has no place in football and we apologise to anyone who has been offended by them.'


^ but isn't going to do anything about it whatsoever.... TV commentators also silent on the chants... yet again.


Edit: Sky then have the audacity to post this up - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1643366328726609922 - despite their complicity in suppressing or acknowledging these chants live on air - which have taken place on Sky broadcasts for many, many years. And they still remain silent on it when these vile chants occur...


Edit 2: 'The Premier League condemns the tragedy chanting heard at tonights match between Chelsea and Liverpool. We continue to treat this as an unacceptable issue and are seeking to address it as a priority.' - https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1643361177316065283

^ and yet the Premier League have continued to do nothing about this 'unacceptable issue' for years - let alone actually take any action that would even attempt to 'address it as a priority'.

Offline Avens

Re: Those chants
« Reply #924 on: Today at 12:06:04 am »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65184314

At least it's being mentioned. It's a start, I guess.
Offline simplyred84

Re: Those chants
« Reply #925 on: Today at 02:09:51 am »
Disgusting. But we expect nothing less from these classless, entitled idiots.

As an aside, Roma played Sampdoria at the weekend and the Roma Ultras were chanting racist abuse towards Sampdoria's Manager, Dejan Stankovic (an ex-Mourinho player at Inter). Jose pleaded with them to stop, that's utterly commendable, as discrimination of any kind is despicable.

Though, without being inflammatory, this is very much an open question... he was supporting a former player/friend of his. Do you think he would have responded the same way to that abuse from his own club's fans if the opposition manager was black man he had no previous history with?

There is a painstaking and continuous culture of silence when it comes to challenging abuse on all levels. I don't condone any level of abuse but those chants will happen year in, year out. It's not about being offended by those chants but collectively challenging abuse in general that will mute the idiots in public spaces. It's a societal problem that needs firmer condemning and sanctions when displayed.

Us being pissed off with these chants falls on deaf ears if particular groups aren't offended. It needs to be called out by external parties who are of no particular persuasion. Much like racism in football, you can't keep wheeling out black footballers to say enough is enough if the perpetrators are not being actively called out by white players who are publicly too passive in such instances.

PR goes out of the window when it comes to justice and equality for all. As I mentioned earlier, more robust language is needed to combat these types of behaviour. Merely saying "we find it abhorrent" or "we have a zero tolerance stance" blah blah blah is pathetic. We should be saying, "These chants don't represent all of the Chelsea fanbase, though through our research, our fans have never (en masse) had a tendency to abuse an entire city with their songs, they invariably show a level of fandom that supports the team. It is evident that fans of clubs like x/y/z seem to routinely channel their energies into abusing us". Can we address or have a conversation about that with the prime aim of eradicating it from the game?
Online JRed

Re: Those chants
« Reply #926 on: Today at 07:51:59 am »
It is unforgivable from sky tv and its commentators to not call out these chants. They are complicit in broadcasting them into peoples homes on a regular basis. As we saw with Che Neville and the peaceful protests tho, they have their own agendas.
However, with Liverpool and the clubs of the vile fans who are singing these songs, plus the PL, now openly condemning it and calling for an end to it, sky will have to be seen to be doing something.
Online carling

Re: Those chants
« Reply #927 on: Today at 07:53:04 am »
Never thought I'd see the day where real conversations take place about the chants.  Usually we just get whataboutery and both-sideism type discussions in the media regardless of how clearly audible they are from our opposing fans.  Not holding my breath just yet but it seems like the tide might finally be turning.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Those chants
« Reply #928 on: Today at 08:37:35 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:51:59 am
It is unforgivable from sky tv and its commentators to not call out these chants. They are complicit in broadcasting them into peoples homes on a regular basis. As we saw with Che Neville and the peaceful protests tho, they have their own agendas.
However, with Liverpool and the clubs of the vile fans who are singing these songs, plus the PL, now openly condemning it and calling for an end to it, sky will have to be seen to be doing something.

Why doesnt Carragher mention it? Dont get it.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Those chants
« Reply #929 on: Today at 08:41:33 am »
Chelsea fans are the worst of the worst always been that way, theyre the posh Millwall.
Online JRed

Re: Those chants
« Reply #930 on: Today at 08:58:39 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:37:35 am
Why doesnt Carragher mention it? Dont get it.
Because he only says what Sky allow him to. Prob part of his agreement to keep his job after the  spitting incident. 
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Those chants
« Reply #931 on: Today at 09:29:11 am »
I'm glad it's being talked about, and it's long overdue. One slight thing that bothers me though is I've seen multiple people on social media putting the "sign on" shit in the same category as always the victims. It's a small time, idiotic chant but it goes firmly in the shit football banter category imo. I don't think it helps us to be over sensitive about essentially harmless stuff like that when at the same time they're singing about actual football disasters.

Singing duh duh duh fuck the Tories 100 times a game is just a bit humourless for a fanbase that has always had wit at its core as well, isn't it? Why can't we have a go back?
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Those chants
« Reply #932 on: Today at 09:29:31 am »
The only way to stop it is to dock points off clubs whose fans are chanting.

It might not fully stop it but it would make the neanderthals think twice you would hope and make clubs take it seriously and start banning the knobheads rather than posting empty messages on Social Media
Online Dim Glas

Re: Those chants
« Reply #933 on: Today at 09:56:09 am »
https://twitter.com/nohatechants/status/1642880015086891008?s

Forest fans deserve a nod of appreciation for joining in with this. Seems a class and progressive initiative.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Those chants
« Reply #934 on: Today at 11:26:06 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm
When do comms ever mention the chanting? Journalists maybe, but I almost never hear comms doing it.

Maybe they should start?
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Those chants
« Reply #935 on: Today at 11:26:29 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm
Thats no surprise but what theyre doing is what every set of opposition fans do when we play them. Only fanbase I cant recall any Hillsborough chanting from is Arsenal, Brentford, Southampton. Might be wrong.

You are, Arsenal fans have done it recently.
Online ScottScott

Re: Those chants
« Reply #936 on: Today at 11:37:05 am »
1st thing that needs to be done is Chelsea and City have to have no fans at Anfield next season. They've both come out and accepted that the fans were chanting, so now we need to come out and say they are banned for a season, no excuses. Then we need to do the same for every club who does it home or away. Hit the fans where it hurts, that'll impact the club. Have a full Anfield with Liverpool fans, give the away section seats to loads of young reds from around the city instead
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Those chants
« Reply #937 on: Today at 11:44:56 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:37:57 pm
Just mentioned it on the comms thread. Incredible the commentators just sit there and say nothing:

Yet they will be quick to apologise for their microphones picking up any swearing. The chants are far more offensive to far more people than the odd fan screaming "fucking hell ref" within earshot.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Those chants
« Reply #938 on: Today at 11:47:19 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:06:04 am
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65184314

At least it's being mentioned. It's a start, I guess.

Absolute fucking belter from that article:

"This season has seen a rise in tragedy chanting."

Screams volumes about the media and everyone trying to excuse themselves for the last few decades or so when it's been happening the whole time.

As others have said though, shite excuses aside at least it looks like the wheels are starting to turn on this now.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #939 on: Today at 12:11:30 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:37:05 am
1st thing that needs to be done is Chelsea and City have to have no fans at Anfield next season. They've both come out and accepted that the fans were chanting, so now we need to come out and say they are banned for a season, no excuses. Then we need to do the same for every club who does it home or away. Hit the fans where it hurts, that'll impact the club. Have a full Anfield with Liverpool fans, give the away section seats to loads of young reds from around the city instead
I've said this previously and I stand by it. We have bereaved families in the stadium. Survivors in the stadium. Still traumatised witnesses in the stadium. Yet these vermin are allowed to turn up and sing Hillsborough songs en masse season after season. It's simple. Drag individual scumbags out where possible and ban them from retuning to our ground. Also, reduce away allocations by a third every season they continue with it. Three strikes and they have no allocation left, and they'll have done it to themselves.

We have hundreds of thousands of fans who struggle to get tickets, so let our own fans have those seats rather than those utter scumbags. I know some talk about needing away fans for the atmosphere, but these abhorrent morons offer nothing to the occasion. Many do not even bother supporting their own team, instead preferring to sing about human tragedy, bereavement and poverty all game. Reduced allocations for the likes of Chelsea, Man United, Abu Dhabi, Everton and plenty of others is long overdue.

The media, well they are a disgrace on the whole. Absolutely complicit in allowing this to continue. It tells you everything you need to know when a lone voice picked up on a microphone swearing brings an immediate on-air apology, yet 50,000 morons at Old Trafford singing about Hillsborough, Heysel and poverty goes unaddressed while the puppets on commentary bleat on about how 'great' the atmosphere is.

The game has encouraged all this with its apathy towards it. Now, the game needs to enter the 21st century and take some responsibility and some long overdue action.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Those chants
« Reply #940 on: Today at 12:25:10 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:37:05 am
1st thing that needs to be done is Chelsea and City have to have no fans at Anfield next season. They've both come out and accepted that the fans were chanting, so now we need to come out and say they are banned for a season, no excuses. Then we need to do the same for every club who does it home or away. Hit the fans where it hurts, that'll impact the club. Have a full Anfield with Liverpool fans, give the away section seats to loads of young reds from around the city instead


100%....and great idea about filling the Annie with young fans...id rather the club give away seats for fuckall every game than allow it to be polluted by poisonous cnuts
Offline Pistolero

Re: Those chants
« Reply #941 on: Today at 12:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:11:30 pm
I've said this previously and I stand by it. We have bereaved families in the stadium. Survivors in the stadium. Still traumatised witnesses in the stadium. Yet these vermin are allowed to turn up and sing Hillsborough songs en masse season after season. It's simple. Drag individual scumbags out where possible and ban them from retuning to our ground. Also, reduce away allocations by a third every season they continue with it. Three strikes and they have no allocation left, and they'll have done it to themselves.

We have hundreds of thousands of fans who struggle to get tickets, so let our own fans have those seats rather than those utter scumbags. I know some talk about needing away fans for the atmosphere, but these abhorrent morons offer nothing to the occasion. Many do not even bother supporting their own team, instead preferring to sing about human tragedy, bereavement and poverty all game. Reduced allocations for the likes of Chelsea, Man United, Abu Dhabi, Everton and plenty of others is long overdue.

The media, well they are a disgrace on the whole. Absolutely complicit in allowing this to continue. It tells you everything you need to know when a lone voice picked up on a microphone swearing brings an immediate on-air apology, yet 50,000 morons at Old Trafford singing about Hillsborough, Heysel and poverty goes unaddressed while the puppets on commentary bleat on about how 'great' the atmosphere is.

The game has encouraged all this with its apathy towards it. Now, the game needs to enter the 21st century and take some responsibility and some long overdue action.


Couldn't agree more SoS. Great post
Offline Circa1892

Re: Those chants
« Reply #942 on: Today at 12:27:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:37:05 am
1st thing that needs to be done is Chelsea and City have to have no fans at Anfield next season. They've both come out and accepted that the fans were chanting, so now we need to come out and say they are banned for a season, no excuses. Then we need to do the same for every club who does it home or away. Hit the fans where it hurts, that'll impact the club. Have a full Anfield with Liverpool fans, give the away section seats to loads of young reds from around the city instead

Yep.

Here it is. The chants happen - the clubs admit it. They have a reduced/removed allocation instantly (without the opportunity to react pettily in kind). They need to produce an action plan for how they will address this, including fan education, lifetime bans etc. The following fixture happens - if there's no chanting they're allowed back on a trial basis for the following season - if the chanting happens again then the ban is extended.
Online JRed

Re: Those chants
« Reply #943 on: Today at 12:35:43 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:37:05 am
1st thing that needs to be done is Chelsea and City have to have no fans at Anfield next season. They've both come out and accepted that the fans were chanting, so now we need to come out and say they are banned for a season, no excuses. Then we need to do the same for every club who does it home or away. Hit the fans where it hurts, that'll impact the club. Have a full Anfield with Liverpool fans, give the away section seats to loads of young reds from around the city instead
Fully agree with this.
Great idea.

Hopefully now the clubs and the PL are openly condemning it, something will be done.
Some football fans are just despicable human beings and should never be allowed inside a ground.
A lot of Abu Dhabi fans are trying to convince people that their songs are not about Hillsborough, so they can continue singing them. They are some of the worst scum on the planet.
Banning all away fans for any club that doesnt stop their fans who do this from attending, aswell as jailing anyone caught doing so, is the only way to go.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Those chants
« Reply #944 on: Today at 12:50:10 pm »
Fan groups / Spirit of Shankly - and Head of club and supporter liaison Tony Barrett (assuming he's still at the club?) should be all over this ....... just don't see why the club continue to allow its own supporters to be taunted and abused at every home game - to the extent that its now become normalized behaviour for the majority of away teams fans .....changes are coming at LFC on the pitch.....off field business needs an equally big shake-up....
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #945 on: Today at 04:52:58 pm »
I've just saw the back pages of the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star. Both lead with headlines regarding the tragedy chanting. The Star with "VILE, blues shame at sick Hillsborough chants" and The Mirror with "SHAMEFUL, crisis club Chelsea apologise after vile Hillsborough chanting by fans marred the draw with Liverpool."

It's a start at least. Hopefully momentum is gathering on this issue now.
Online Fromola

Re: Those chants
« Reply #946 on: Today at 04:58:53 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:29:11 am
I'm glad it's being talked about, and it's long overdue. One slight thing that bothers me though is I've seen multiple people on social media putting the "sign on" shit in the same category as always the victims. It's a small time, idiotic chant but it goes firmly in the shit football banter category imo. I don't think it helps us to be over sensitive about essentially harmless stuff like that when at the same time they're singing about actual football disasters.

Singing duh duh duh fuck the Tories 100 times a game is just a bit humourless for a fanbase that has always had wit at its core as well, isn't it? Why can't we have a go back?

Because someone will take it too far and it ends up getting the false equivalence and get lumped together as 'both sets of fans condemned for inappropriate chants'. It only needed a group to come back with the rent boys shout (which i'm assuming they didn't) and then that's the headline. Just get behind Liverpool and leave them to it.

Even in the City home game we had the muddied waters of "Liverpool fans throw coin at bench" or the City cup game where the absolute scumbag threw the bottle of coins which hit a girl. Our fans should behave and rise above it. United and Chelsea fans are probably the worst for genuinely enjoying being as horrible as they can be , that's the culture of their vocal support, we don't need to stoop to that.

Fuck the Tories is the only response you need to the poverty stuff.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Those chants
« Reply #947 on: Today at 05:03:19 pm »
For the beginning of next season, the PL should just announce that any form of mass offensive chanting (i.e about tragedies, homophobic, racist etc) results in a sliding scale of punishments (fines, games played behind closed doors, points deductions etc). Outline what chants constitute such punishments and explain that it isn't 'banter'. It's not fucking rocket science and won't dilute any atmosphere. I guarantee by the time a club is forced to play behind closed doors or without any away allocation this shit will start to stop.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Those chants
« Reply #948 on: Today at 05:06:26 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:03:19 pm
For the beginning of next season, the PL should just announce that any form of mass offensive chanting (i.e about tragedies, homophobic, racist etc) results in a sliding scale of punishments (fines, games played behind closed doors, points deductions etc). Outline what chants constitute such punishments and explain that it isn't 'banter'. It's not fucking rocket science and won't dilute any atmosphere. I guarantee by the time a club is forced to play behind closed doors or without any away allocation this shit will start to stop.

Precisely but there seems to be hesitancy to deal with these things head on, inexplicably.
