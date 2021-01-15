Disgusting. But we expect nothing less from these classless, entitled idiots.



As an aside, Roma played Sampdoria at the weekend and the Roma Ultras were chanting racist abuse towards Sampdoria's Manager, Dejan Stankovic (an ex-Mourinho player at Inter). Jose pleaded with them to stop, that's utterly commendable, as discrimination of any kind is despicable.



Though, without being inflammatory, this is very much an open question... he was supporting a former player/friend of his. Do you think he would have responded the same way to that abuse from his own club's fans if the opposition manager was black man he had no previous history with?



There is a painstaking and continuous culture of silence when it comes to challenging abuse on all levels. I don't condone any level of abuse but those chants will happen year in, year out. It's not about being offended by those chants but collectively challenging abuse in general that will mute the idiots in public spaces. It's a societal problem that needs firmer condemning and sanctions when displayed.



Us being pissed off with these chants falls on deaf ears if particular groups aren't offended. It needs to be called out by external parties who are of no particular persuasion. Much like racism in football, you can't keep wheeling out black footballers to say enough is enough if the perpetrators are not being actively called out by white players who are publicly too passive in such instances.



PR goes out of the window when it comes to justice and equality for all. As I mentioned earlier, more robust language is needed to combat these types of behaviour. Merely saying "we find it abhorrent" or "we have a zero tolerance stance" blah blah blah is pathetic. We should be saying, "These chants don't represent all of the Chelsea fanbase, though through our research, our fans have never (en masse) had a tendency to abuse an entire city with their songs, they invariably show a level of fandom that supports the team. It is evident that fans of clubs like x/y/z seem to routinely channel their energies into abusing us". Can we address or have a conversation about that with the prime aim of eradicating it from the game?