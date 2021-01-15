« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants

Clint Eastwood

Re: Those chants
Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 08:36:38 pm
Up there with the fucking worse fanbases in the country.
Thats no surprise but what theyre doing is what every set of opposition fans do when we play them. Only fanbase I cant recall any Hillsborough chanting from is Arsenal, Brentford, Southampton. Might be wrong.
Avens

Re: Those chants
Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 08:51:55 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm
When do comms ever mention the chanting? Journalists maybe, but I almost never hear comms doing it.

Embarrassingly on the international feed last week the commentator did mention the chanting. When City fans starting signing "Championes"  :butt
DangerScouse

Re: Those chants
Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 09:00:26 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm
Thats no surprise but what theyre doing is what every set of opposition fans do when we play them. Only fanbase I cant recall any Hillsborough chanting from is Arsenal, Brentford, Southampton. Might be wrong.

Palace and Brighton too?
number 168

Re: Those chants
Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 09:00:28 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 08:51:55 pm
Embarrassingly on the international feed last week the commentator did mention the chanting. When City fans starting signing "Championes"  :butt

It means mushrooms in Spanish. Of course they are too thick to know that or that the real chant is 'Campiones'.
oojason

Re: Those chants
Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 10:24:53 pm

'Now Chelsea fans respond with 'always the victims'. It's so grim.' - around 31 mins - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1643335405700251649


'Club statement on offensive chanting' - www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/club-statement-on-offensive-chanting

'Chelsea FC condemns the inappropriate chants heard from some home fans during this evenings game. Hateful chanting has no place in football and we apologise to anyone who has been offended by them.'


^ but isn't going to do anything about it whatsoever.... TV commentators also silent on the chants... yet again.


Edit: Sky then have the audacity to post this up - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1643366328726609922 - despite their complicity in suppressing or acknowledging these chants live on air - which have taken place on Sky broadcasts for many, many years. And they still remain silent on it when these vile chants occur...

Avens

Re: Those chants
Reply #925 on: Today at 12:06:04 am
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65184314

At least it's being mentioned. It's a start, I guess.
simplyred84

Re: Those chants
Reply #926 on: Today at 02:09:51 am
Disgusting. But we expect nothing less from these classless, entitled idiots.

As an aside, Roma played Sampdoria at the weekend and the Roma Ultras were chanting racist abuse towards Sampdoria's Manager, Dejan Stankovic (an ex-Mourinho player at Inter). Jose pleaded with them to stop, that's utterly commendable, as discrimination of any kind is despicable.

Though, without being inflammatory, this is very much an open question... he was supporting a former player/friend of his. Do you think he would have responded the same way to that abuse from his own club's fans if the opposition manager was black man he had no previous history with?

There is a painstaking and continuous culture of silence when it comes to challenging abuse on all levels. I don't condone any level of abuse but those chants will happen year in, year out. It's not about being offended by those chants but collectively challenging abuse in general that will mute the idiots in public spaces. It's a societal problem that needs firmer condemning and sanctions when displayed.

Us being pissed off with these chants falls on deaf ears if particular groups aren't offended. It needs to be called out by external parties who are of no particular persuasion. Much like racism in football, you can't keep wheeling out black footballers to say enough is enough if the perpetrators are not being actively called out by white players who are publicly too passive in such instances.

PR goes out of the window when it comes to justice and equality for all. As I mentioned earlier, more robust language is needed to combat these types of behaviour. Merely saying "we find it abhorrent" or "we have a zero tolerance stance" blah blah blah is pathetic. We should be saying, "These chants don't represent all of the Chelsea fanbase, though through our research, our fans have never (en masse) had a tendency to abuse an entire city with their songs, they invariably show a level of fandom that supports the team. It is evident that fans of clubs like x/y/z seem to routinely channel their energies into abusing us". Can we address or have a conversation about that with the prime aim of eradicating it from the game?
JRed

Re: Those chants
Reply #927 on: Today at 07:51:59 am
It is unforgivable from sky tv and its commentators to not call out these chants. They are complicit in broadcasting them into peoples homes on a regular basis. As we saw with Che Neville and the peaceful protests tho, they have their own agendas.
However, with Liverpool and the clubs of the vile fans who are singing these songs, plus the PL, now openly condemning it and calling for an end to it, sky will have to be seen to be doing something.
carling

Re: Those chants
Reply #928 on: Today at 07:53:04 am
Never thought I'd see the day where real conversations take place about the chants.  Usually we just get whataboutery and both-sideism type discussions in the media regardless of how clearly audible they are from our opposing fans.  Not holding my breath just yet but it seems like the tide might finally be turning.
RedBec1993

Re: Those chants
Reply #929 on: Today at 08:37:35 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:51:59 am
It is unforgivable from sky tv and its commentators to not call out these chants. They are complicit in broadcasting them into peoples homes on a regular basis. As we saw with Che Neville and the peaceful protests tho, they have their own agendas.
However, with Liverpool and the clubs of the vile fans who are singing these songs, plus the PL, now openly condemning it and calling for an end to it, sky will have to be seen to be doing something.

Why doesnt Carragher mention it? Dont get it.
Coolie High

Re: Those chants
Reply #930 on: Today at 08:41:33 am
Chelsea fans are the worst of the worst always been that way, theyre the posh Millwall.
JRed

Re: Those chants
Reply #931 on: Today at 08:58:39 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:37:35 am
Why doesnt Carragher mention it? Dont get it.
Because he only says what Sky allow him to. Prob part of his agreement to keep his job after the  spitting incident. 
alonsoisared

Re: Those chants
Reply #932 on: Today at 09:29:11 am
I'm glad it's being talked about, and it's long overdue. One slight thing that bothers me though is I've seen multiple people on social media putting the "sign on" shit in the same category as always the victims. It's a small time, idiotic chant but it goes firmly in the shit football banter category imo. I don't think it helps us to be over sensitive about essentially harmless stuff like that when at the same time they're singing about actual football disasters.

Singing duh duh duh fuck the Tories 100 times a game is just a bit humourless for a fanbase that has always had wit at its core as well, isn't it? Why can't we have a go back?
Wabaloolah

Re: Those chants
Reply #933 on: Today at 09:29:31 am
The only way to stop it is to dock points off clubs whose fans are chanting.

It might not fully stop it but it would make the neanderthals think twice you would hope and make clubs take it seriously and start banning the knobheads rather than posting empty messages on Social Media
