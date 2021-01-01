That joint release simply made me want to puke. Shame on the club. I fucking hate this fixture.



I see what you mean and it annoyed me - making out that 'both sets of fans are as bad as each other' when I haven't heard it sang at Anfield for years now and you can hear Manchester United fans singing about Heysel, Hillsborough, feed the scousers and all the rest in every single game they play.However, I have heard shit sung in the past. I occasionally hear shit sung in pubs. And although I don't go to Old Trafford often thesedays, when I have been, I've heard it there as well.That doesn't excuse the bollocks that they sing every fucking game, but it should now be beyond point scoring and 'revenge singing' and whatever.It's been highlighted by both clubs and it should stop on both sides. I think we have the easier job as it's barely heard, and people need to have a word when it is.They have a much, much, much bigger problem. I'd estimate that usually 90-95% of their fans sing about both disasters and other shite in EVERY single game EVERY single Week. Week in. Week out.They are fucked. The media has been desperately trying to hide and pretend it doesn't happen - the Guardian was banning people off their comments section for mentioning the disgusting chants as recently as 2 or 3 months ago. The media are complicit and are as much to blame as the idiots singing the shit, but the media has decided now and then to keep quiet about it and ban people for trying to bring it to light. So what do the media do now? They always mention when shit about Munich is sung (Quite rightly) and are eerily quiet when they hear shite about Hillsborough and Heysel and people not being able to eat in a cost of living crisis.So if the media are now, finally, guilted into giving a fuck (Which I don't believe, they've had fucking three decades not to be fucking c*nts) then the media need to pull the Manchester United fans up on it.But they won't. They'll find some fucking twat in our end doing airplanes or singing shite and concentrate on that, literally ignoring the thousands in the away end that will spend 95% of the game singing shite.So you do you media. You're scum and as fucking bad as the people you allow to get away with this shite.