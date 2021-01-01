« previous next »
Reply #840 on: Today at 10:41:34 am
That joint release simply made me want to puke. Shame on the club. I fucking hate this fixture.
Reply #841 on: Today at 10:49:45 am
Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:41:34 am
That joint release simply made me want to puke. Shame on the club. I fucking hate this fixture.

I see what you mean and it annoyed me - making out that 'both sets of fans are as bad as each other' when I haven't heard it sang at Anfield for years now and you can hear Manchester United fans singing about Heysel, Hillsborough, feed the scousers and all the rest in every single game they play.


However, I have heard shit sung in the past. I occasionally hear shit sung in pubs. And although I don't go to Old Trafford often thesedays, when I have been, I've heard it there as well.


That doesn't excuse the bollocks that they sing every fucking game, but it should now be beyond point scoring and 'revenge singing' and whatever.

It's been highlighted by both clubs and it should stop on both sides. I think we have the easier job as it's barely heard, and people need to have a word when it is.

They have a much, much, much bigger problem. I'd estimate that usually 90-95% of their fans sing about both disasters and other shite in EVERY single game EVERY single Week. Week in. Week out.

They are fucked. The media has been desperately trying to hide and pretend it doesn't happen - the Guardian was banning people off their comments section for mentioning the disgusting chants as recently as 2 or 3 months ago. The media are complicit and are as much to blame as the idiots singing the shit, but the media has decided now and then to keep quiet about it and ban people for trying to bring it to light.  So what do the media do now? They always mention when shit about Munich is sung (Quite rightly) and are eerily quiet when they hear shite about Hillsborough and Heysel and people not being able to eat in a cost of living crisis.

So if the media are now, finally, guilted into giving a fuck (Which I don't believe, they've had fucking three decades not to be fucking c*nts) then the media need to pull the Manchester United fans up on it.

But they won't. They'll find some fucking twat in our end doing airplanes or singing shite and concentrate on that, literally ignoring the thousands in the away end that will spend 95% of the game singing shite.

So you do you media. You're scum and as fucking bad as the people you allow to get away with this shite.
Reply #842 on: Today at 10:53:42 am
Gets me when you hear one fan shout Fuck off you bent twat at the ref, followed immediately by a fulsome, grovelling apology by the commentator yet when 4000 Innsmouth looking, anorak wearing in bred Mancs sign their death songs - not a comment.
Reply #843 on: Today at 11:08:19 am
Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:49:45 am
However, I have heard shit sung in the past. I occasionally hear shit sung in pubs. And although I don't go to Old Trafford often thesedays, when I have been, I've heard it there as well.
In fairness, the only away game I've been to in recent times at Old Trafford was the Europa League when Phil scored just before half time, and didn't hear it then, but I guess it may be more prevalent at away games. I've certainly never heard it at Anfield and I've been sat all over the ground watching us play these wankers. It's the snidey little touches from the likes of the BBC leading with Munich which also does my tree in. Anyway, should calm down, got enough stress coming later today :).
Reply #844 on: Today at 11:21:04 am
Vote For Pedro on Today at 11:08:19 am
In fairness, the only away game I've been to in recent times at Old Trafford was the Europa League when Phil scored just before half time, and didn't hear it then, but I guess it may be more prevalent at away games. I've certainly never heard it at Anfield and I've been sat all over the ground watching us play these wankers. It's the snidey little touches from the likes of the BBC leading with Munich which also does my tree in. Anyway, should calm down, got enough stress coming later today :).

It's very rare and people are told to pack it in very quickly and it's usually just a few and mostly just kids to be honest that don't know any better.

Literally every single time they play, in whatever competition what whatever ground you can hear the majority of their fans singing it. And if you and I can hear them singing it clearly every game then the media can hear them singing it clearly every game.

The media are complicit because they allow it and refuse to report on it when everyone can clearly hear it.
Reply #845 on: Today at 11:44:38 am
The difference is United fans revel in snide chanting and being as nasty as they can, at least their vocal core anyway. It's a big part of their fan culture, they sing about us every week regardless of who they're playing, anyone with a vague connection to us gets the full 'Scouse bastard' treatment and general abuse. They love the poverty stuff and Hillsborough/Heysel/victims/murderers assortment of 'banter'.

United fans genuinely enjoy that side of things, whereas it gets to us (post-Hillsborough). They even cheer loudly if Munich gets sung (which it never should but a lot of them genuinely want you to sing it to them so they can cheer and then up the ante). They loved all the snide back and forth with Leeds the other week.

There are still Liverpool fans who get a kick out of the Munich stuff unfortunately as well, but it's very very rare to hear it in the ground post-Hillsborough (34 years). Our chants in grounds are related to the football for the most part - you might get "Manchester is full of shit" but it's not crossing a line.
Reply #846 on: Today at 12:21:33 pm
Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:21:04 am
It's very rare and people are told to pack it in very quickly and it's usually just a few and mostly just kids to be honest that don't know any better.

Literally every single time they play, in whatever competition what whatever ground you can hear the majority of their fans singing it. And if you and I can hear them singing it clearly every game then the media can hear them singing it clearly every game.

The media are complicit because they allow it and refuse to report on it when everyone can clearly hear it.

Not all the media Andy, the likes of Henry Winter and David Conn has been highlighting it for the last few years, it is something which is now being commented on more often, though I agree it's taken too long. Perhaps it's why the two clubs have decided to tackle this together, we know the bigger problem is the United fans, though I heard the Munich song on the way back from Cardiff once on the train. It never made any sense to me that when you've just won a trophy you sing a shit song like that. But that was back in 2005, I think.
Reply #847 on: Today at 01:12:40 pm
Fromola on Today at 11:44:38 am
The difference is United fans revel in snide chanting and being as nasty as they can, at least their vocal core anyway. It's a big part of their fan culture, they sing about us every week regardless of who they're playing, anyone with a vague connection to us gets the full 'Scouse bastard' treatment and general abuse. They love the poverty stuff and Hillsborough/Heysel/victims/murderers assortment of 'banter'.

United fans genuinely enjoy that side of things, whereas it gets to us (post-Hillsborough). They even cheer loudly if Munich gets sung (which it never should but a lot of them genuinely want you to sing it to them so they can cheer and then up the ante). They loved all the snide back and forth with Leeds the other week.

There are still Liverpool fans who get a kick out of the Munich stuff unfortunately as well, but it's very very rare to hear it in the ground post-Hillsborough (34 years). Our chants in grounds are related to the football for the most part - you might get "Manchester is full of shit" but it's not crossing a line.

Couldn't agree more with this. I said it earlier in the thread, watching United play Palace earlier in the season they were singing for Cantona. It's part of their fan culture to be snide and obnoxious and focus on goading the opposition as much as supporting their own team. I'm not sure how you ever change that and I wouldn't be surprised if we hear even more Hillsborough songs today than usual.
Reply #848 on: Today at 01:59:21 pm
Vote For Pedro on Today at 11:08:19 am
In fairness, the only away game I've been to in recent times at Old Trafford was the Europa League when Phil scored just before half time, and didn't hear it then, but I guess it may be more prevalent at away games. I've certainly never heard it at Anfield and I've been sat all over the ground watching us play these wankers. It's the snidey little touches from the likes of the BBC leading with Munich which also does my tree in. Anyway, should calm down, got enough stress coming later today :).

The 70's and 80's were terrible for the Munich stuff, there were about 3 songs that got sung as well as the chant, but like I've said, that was over 30 years ago. These c*nts are still giving it the Hillsborough and Heysel shite, long after any perceived "justification" in their minds should have passed. They just love it and as Fromola says, they just cannot wait for us to start it again. Well they can fuck off, Leeds and Abu Dhabi can do that, they love to still give that shite out, we've moved well beyond those days.
Reply #849 on: Today at 03:10:50 pm
rob1966 on Today at 01:59:21 pm
The 70's and 80's were terrible for the Munich stuff, there were about 3 songs that got sung as well as the chant, but like I've said, that was over 30 years ago. These c*nts are still giving it the Hillsborough and Heysel shite, long after any perceived "justification" in their minds should have passed. They just love it and as Fromola says, they just cannot wait for us to start it again. Well they can fuck off, Leeds and Abu Dhabi can do that, they love to still give that shite out, we've moved well beyond those days.
We've grown up. Tragedy makes you grow up very quickly because it drives home the reality of what life is all about. The truly sad thing is that it took two tragedies for a lot of ours to grow up, and it will take others to have a tragedy of their own before they also grow up too.

As has been said on here before, Munich is not personal to today's United fan. They bring it up as a point scoring exercise more than anyone else does. They use their own club's tragedy to goad others. If I was part of their club I'd be disgusted and ashamed of how the 'fans' abuse the memory of Munich's dead for those ends.

I suppose they are somewhat detached in that it wasn't their friends, family, neighbours, work colleagues etc that were lost at Munich, so it's not deeply personal to them. Maybe that's why they can do casually desecrate the memories of those lost in that terrible tragedy basically just for vile banter points.
Reply #850 on: Today at 05:18:48 pm
They've 100% turned the mics down on the away end this afternoon. Thought it was odd I hadn't heard one of their favourites but at one stage you could see they were chanting because all their arms were up and clapping but couldn't hear a thing on TV.
Reply #851 on: Today at 05:32:37 pm
alonsoisared on Today at 05:18:48 pm
They've 100% turned the mics down on the away end this afternoon. Thought it was odd I hadn't heard one of their favourites but at one stage you could see they were chanting because all their arms were up and clapping but couldn't hear a thing on TV.

Think it is the right call to do so to avoid gloryifying the chant - if people hear it sung on TV and not called out then they will think it is right to do so especially if commentators aren't calling it out
Reply #852 on: Today at 05:33:31 pm
ianburns252 on Today at 05:32:37 pm
Think it is the right call to do so to avoid gloryifying the chant - if people hear it sung on TV and not called out then they will think it is right to do so especially if commentators aren't calling it out
Carpet, Brush, Under. Muting is not the answer.
Reply #853 on: Today at 05:37:46 pm
ianburns252 on Today at 05:32:37 pm
Think it is the right call to do so to avoid gloryifying the chant - if people hear it sung on TV and not called out then they will think it is right to do so especially if commentators aren't calling it out

I think while its in the spotlight is the time to turn those mics up to the max
Reply #854 on: Today at 05:39:32 pm
semit5 on Today at 05:37:46 pm
I think while its in the spotlight is the time to turn those mics up to the max
Very this.
Reply #855 on: Today at 05:40:14 pm
Didn't turn them down enough,were singing it after the goal and just before we got the 3rd.


3-0 you sister fucking mutants.
