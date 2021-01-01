^Koplass, thats a great post. I said ages ago that their chants are playground level. About getting the last word, about twisting ours, with nothing off limits.



Theyll debase themselves without a second thought. Most people with a brain know what the sun is and what it stands for, but these pricks lead with it in one of their ditties. Imagine being so lacking in self awareness that you promote a paper that has been identified as a corrupt, law breaking peddler of lies, just to to get the feeling that youve got one over on them scouse bastards.



Beneath contempt. By the way, I know some decent utd fans that cringe about all of this. Ive also met some shameless dickheads that have embarrassed themselves with their anti-scouse bigotry.

