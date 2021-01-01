« previous next »
Those chants

Re: Those chants
Today at 10:49:36 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:33:46 pm
The only way it stops is if we make it totally unacceptable.

As you say scoring against them makes it worse. So what do we do stop scoring against them. It is their problem, not ours and we shouldn't be accepting any blame whatsoever for it happening. It isn't Banter or Bantz it is pure and unadulterated hatred.

The only thing that will stop it is educating their fans to understand that is totally unacceptable. Look at the way that Klopp completely and unequivocally condemned the homophobic chanting from a section of our fanbase.
Al, youre mixing a general opinion, which I agree with, with a specific point thats saying we shouldnt stop singing the Fergie song even though it leads to causing pain to the families. Its a shit song, just bin it.
Re: Those chants
Today at 10:52:57 pm
^Koplass, thats a great post. I said ages ago that their chants are playground level. About getting the last word, about twisting ours, with nothing off limits.

Theyll debase themselves without a second thought. Most people with a brain know what the sun is and what it stands for, but these pricks lead with it in one of their ditties. Imagine being so lacking in self awareness that you promote a paper that has been identified as a corrupt, law breaking peddler of lies, just to to get the feeling that youve got one over on them scouse bastards.

Beneath contempt. By the way, I know some decent utd fans that cringe about all of this. Ive also met some shameless dickheads that have embarrassed themselves with their anti-scouse bigotry.
