It’s not the most offensive song, but calling a fan base shite is poking an angry wasps nest, we have more than enough decent songs to sing which don’t provoke a retaliation response. It is a shit song IMO, and it just seems like a bit of a soccer AM chant, and like the poster above says, if it was a better song worth keeping I wouldn’t bother writing this.



Well I won’t labour the point and, on reflection, as there’s regulars in the ground who are obviously very negatively affected by their response, then yes there probably is an argument to not ‘poke the nest’. But whether it’s a shit chant or not though I think is irrelevant. It’s never, and never would, be sung to provoke that response. It’s sung usually in joy as they are being quiet when we’re winning. They really need to be able to take being poked without resorting to that. The Kop has always been very good at self-policing, so anything out of order gets shouted down immediately. Other sets of supporters need to follow suit.