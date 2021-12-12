Its not the most offensive song, but calling a fan base shite is poking an angry wasps nest, we have more than enough decent songs to sing which dont provoke a retaliation response. It is a shit song IMO, and it just seems like a bit of a soccer AM chant, and like the poster above says, if it was a better song worth keeping I wouldnt bother writing this.



Well I wont labour the point and, on reflection, as theres regulars in the ground who are obviously very negatively affected by their response, then yes there probably is an argument to not poke the nest. But whether its a shit chant or not though I think is irrelevant. Its never, and never would, be sung to provoke that response. Its sung usually in joy as they are being quiet when were winning. They really need to be able to take being poked without resorting to that. The Kop has always been very good at self-policing, so anything out of order gets shouted down immediately. Other sets of supporters need to follow suit.