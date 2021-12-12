« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 47136 times)

Re: Those chants
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm
When youre directelly involved, every recitation hurts. The Fergies right chant prompts it and its a shit chant anyway, it needs binning.

What's City's excuse?

United fans relish being vile.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm
When youre directelly involved, every recitation hurts. The Fergies right chant prompts it and its a shit chant anyway, it needs binning.
I understand what youre saying mate, but theyll just find another one. Do we stop singing Liv-er-pool as well because they come back with murderers? Or is the onus squarely on them to just stop? As I say though I do get your point and of course understand and sympathise with the first part of what you say there.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 11:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:26:35 pm
I understand what youre saying mate, but theyll just find another one. Do we stop singing Liv-er-pool as well because they come back with murderers? Or is the onus squarely on them to just stop? As I say though I do get your point and of course understand and sympathise with the first part of what you say there.
Of course they will. But the Fergie song is shit and increases the frequency of it. If it was a worthwhile song Id agree with you.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #723 on: Today at 08:23:42 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 11:05:53 pm
Of course they will. But the Fergie song is shit and increases the frequency of it. If it was a worthwhile song Id agree with you.
Hopefully things are about to change for the better if theres finally going to be consequences for these sick chants. Theres a principle we should be allowed to sing our own non-offensive songs. Their response is not the Kops responsibility. It cant be. They have to realise that being hit with a pea shooter doesnt justify launching a nuclear weapon. Last night youd have to ask the Kop not to sing you havent won a trophy because of the sick chant they come back with. It only ends with THEM stopping. As long as were not crossing the line ourselves we cant be expected to stop and think, what if they sing x, y or z. If we sang nothing all match theyd sing it anyway.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #724 on: Today at 03:59:46 pm »
The MP tweet specifically referenced Murderers as an unacceptable chant. Saw a video from the Anny Rd last night clearly showing it being chanted.

Over you you MP.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #725 on: Today at 04:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:59:46 pm
The MP tweet specifically referenced Murderers as an unacceptable chant. Saw a video from the Anny Rd last night clearly showing it being chanted.

Over you you MP.

If its the one with the feller in a gimp suit, he should now be getting a visit from Merseyside Police. Clearly identifiable, quite clear what he is saying and his gestures.
As a comment said, as soon as Liverpool scored they come out with this stuff.
« Reply #726 on: Today at 04:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:23:42 am
Hopefully things are about to change for the better if theres finally going to be consequences for these sick chants. Theres a principle we should be allowed to sing our own non-offensive songs. Their response is not the Kops responsibility. It cant be. They have to realise that being hit with a pea shooter doesnt justify launching a nuclear weapon. Last night youd have to ask the Kop not to sing you havent won a trophy because of the sick chant they come back with. It only ends with THEM stopping. As long as were not crossing the line ourselves we cant be expected to stop and think, what if they sing x, y or z. If we sang nothing all match theyd sing it anyway.

Its not the most offensive song, but calling a fan base shite is poking an angry wasps nest, we have more than enough decent songs to sing which dont provoke a retaliation response. It is a shit song IMO, and it just seems like a bit of a soccer AM chant, and like the poster above says, if it was a better song worth keeping I wouldnt bother writing this.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #727 on: Today at 05:01:39 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 04:15:45 pm
Its not the most offensive song, but calling a fan base shite is poking an angry wasps nest, we have more than enough decent songs to sing which dont provoke a retaliation response. It is a shit song IMO, and it just seems like a bit of a soccer AM chant, and like the poster above says, if it was a better song worth keeping I wouldnt bother writing this.

That chant does work in that context in the sense that Ferguson specifically told them to knock that shit on the head after the Hillsborough inquest came through. It winds them up but it should be sung in retaliation to the Sun was right (or always the victims) rather than goad them into it. It's a bit rich when they complain that it's goading them, as that's knowing their own tricks best.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #728 on: Today at 05:02:35 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 04:15:45 pm
Its not the most offensive song, but calling a fan base shite is poking an angry wasps nest, we have more than enough decent songs to sing which dont provoke a retaliation response. It is a shit song IMO, and it just seems like a bit of a soccer AM chant, and like the poster above says, if it was a better song worth keeping I wouldnt bother writing this.
Well I wont labour the point and, on reflection, as theres regulars in the ground who are obviously very negatively affected by their response, then yes there probably is an argument to not poke the nest. But whether its a shit chant or not though I think is irrelevant. Its never, and never would, be sung to provoke that response. Its sung usually in joy as they are being quiet when were winning. They really need to be able to take being poked without resorting to that. The Kop has always been very good at self-policing, so anything out of order gets shouted down immediately. Other sets of supporters need to follow suit.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #729 on: Today at 07:02:26 pm »
What's all this shit about us provoking them into singing it ?

Chance would be a fine fucking thing considering the c*nts are singing it before ko and usually outside the ground.

So the provoking (both sides) shit needs knocking on the head right now.  :butt
Re: Those chants
« Reply #730 on: Today at 07:05:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:02:26 pm
What's all this shit about us provoking them into singing it ?

Chance would be a fine fucking thing considering the c*nts are singing it before ko and usually outside the ground.

So the provoking (both sides) shit needs knocking on the head right now.  :butt

Spot on. I was up beside the c*nts when they were heading into Anfield last season. Zero provocation but all the usual vileness was spouted.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #731 on: Today at 08:33:18 pm »
The point is the Fergie chant prompts, not provokes, the sun song. As its a shit song anyway why not knock it on the head to reduce the pain of families and survivors? I repeat I agree with Red Mists general principle, but this songs not worth it.
« Reply #732 on: Today at 08:38:29 pm »
Our mere existence is apparently provocation enough these days.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #733 on: Today at 08:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 08:33:18 pm
The point is the Fergie chant prompts, not provokes, the sun song. As its a shit song anyway why not knock it on the head to reduce the pain of families and survivors? I repeat I agree with Red Mists general principle, but this songs not worth it.

I suppose the argument is they'll find some other song that they can say goads them in to it. I don't think stopping singing that song will stop their vile chants, they'll just have to find another 'excuse' for using it.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #734 on: Today at 08:40:57 pm »
Again,they sing their shit before,after and when we're not even there.

Re: Those chants
« Reply #735 on: Today at 08:51:15 pm »
And "Liv-er-pool" prompts a response of "mur-der-ers", we'll bin that off too sure.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #736 on: Today at 08:51:35 pm »
Them chanting the sun was right, or murderers, or any other vile shite is fuck all to do with us. It's because they're complete and utter vermin. Nothing else.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #737 on: Today at 08:52:41 pm »
But every single recital of it is painful for those directly involved. So if stopping the Fergie song reduces that pain, why not stop? Five renditions per match would be half as painful as ten.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #738 on: Today at 08:53:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:40:57 pm
Again,they sing their shit before,after and when we're not even there.



Exactly they were filmed singing their filth in their season opener away to Brighton in August. We really need to stop making excuses for their disgusting behaviour. They own their behaviour not us.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #739 on: Today at 08:53:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:51:15 pm
And "Liv-er-pool" prompts a response of "mur-der-ers", we'll bin that off too sure.

Could make the argument that "Liv-er-pool" is incendiary and that we of all people should know better.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #740 on: Today at 08:59:20 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:51:15 pm
And "Liv-er-pool" prompts a response of "mur-der-ers", we'll bin that off too sure.
No, thats a worthwhile chant and thats my point. Bin off a shit song that increases the frequency of their sun song.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #741 on: Today at 09:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 08:59:20 pm
No, thats a worthwhile chant and thats my point. Bin off a shit song that increases the frequency of their sun song.

No.

You're basically saying that we hold some responsibility for what other c*nts sing,just no & it's not like we have a catalogue of songs about other clubs.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #742 on: Today at 09:08:13 pm »
Im really not. Can I ask where you were on 15th April 1989?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #743 on: Today at 09:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 08:59:20 pm
No, thats a worthwhile chant and thats my point. Bin off a shit song that increases the frequency of their sun song.

I think we are going down the road of victim blaming though mate. They have absolutely no excuse for their behaviour.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #744 on: Today at 09:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:10:42 pm
I think we are going down the road of victim blaming though mate. They have absolutely no excuse for their behaviour.
For the third time, when youre directly involved every single rendition hurts. So stopping that shit Fergie song would reduce pain for families and survivors. I understand the principle, but we dont live in an ideal world.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #745 on: Today at 09:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 09:08:13 pm
Im really not. Can I ask where you were on 15th April 1989?


I know exactly where I was and how I first heard the news.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #746 on: Today at 09:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 09:15:01 pm
For the third time, when youre directly involved every single rendition hurts. So stopping that shit Fergie song would reduce pain for families and survivors. I understand the principle, but we dont live in an ideal world.

I am also a Hillsborough survivor and feel the hurt as well mate. We have differing opinions on how to deal with it.

For me, it has to be a zero-tolerance approach. There are no circumstances when it becomes acceptable to chant about disasters.

They sing the song for two reasons firstly because it hurts, and Secondly because they know they have been able to get away with it. Personally, I think it is the second thing that needs addressing. As a society, we have to make it completely socially unacceptable to sing and chant about disasters.

I know it is an emotive subject and deeply effects people so I will leave it there.

Re: Those chants
« Reply #747 on: Today at 09:28:15 pm »
I just feel that there's nothing we could sing that would not get the usual sung back,nothing.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #748 on: Today at 09:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:25:29 pm
I am also a Hillsborough survivor and feel the hurt as well mate. We have differing opinions on how to deal with it.

For me, it has to be a zero-tolerance approach. There are no circumstances when it becomes acceptable to chant about disasters.

They sing the song for two reasons firstly because it hurts, and Secondly because they know they have been able to get away with it. Personally, I think it is the second thing that needs addressing. As a society, we have to make it completely socially unacceptable to sing and chant about disasters.

I know it is an emotive subject and deeply effects people so I will leave it there.
I agree with all this, but why not stop singing some crap song that leads to increased pain?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #749 on: Today at 09:32:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:24:45 pm

I know exactly where I was and how I first heard the news.
I didnt hear the news.
