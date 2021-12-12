For the third time, when youre directly involved every single rendition hurts. So stopping that shit Fergie song would reduce pain for families and survivors. I understand the principle, but we dont live in an ideal world.
I am also a Hillsborough survivor and feel the hurt as well mate. We have differing opinions on how to deal with it.
For me, it has to be a zero-tolerance approach. There are no circumstances when it becomes acceptable to chant about disasters.
They sing the song for two reasons firstly because it hurts, and Secondly because they know they have been able to get away with it. Personally, I think it is the second thing that needs addressing. As a society, we have to make it completely socially unacceptable to sing and chant about disasters.
I know it is an emotive subject and deeply effects people so I will leave it there.