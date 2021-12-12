« previous next »
Those chants

Reply #680 on: Today at 09:49:00 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:46:34 pm
I know who Jennings is he got his arse handed to him by Miguel Cotto !

He's alright is Mick to be fair to him. As is his brother Dave. Both sound lads.
Reply #681 on: Today at 10:01:36 pm
:lmao His hair.
Reply #682 on: Today at 10:04:52 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:01:07 pm
From The Guardian...



Leeds and Manchester United condemn unacceptable tragedy chants

Premier League says it is treating issue as matter of urgency
   
The Premier League said it was treating tragedy chanting as a matter of urgency after extremely unsavoury behaviour inside Elland Road by Leeds and Manchester United fans prompted a joint statement of condemnation from the clubs.

Although Erik ten Hag praised the atmosphere during Manchester Uniteds 2-0 win, he had apparently not heard the chants just before half-time. Leeds supporters sang about the Munich air disaster in 1958 in which eight Manchester United players were among the 23 who died. Travelling fans responded with a similarly moronic song regarding the events of 2000 in Istanbul when two Leeds supporters died.

The clubs joint statement described the chanting as completely unacceptable and said they would work with their respective fan groups and the Premier League to eradicate it.

The Premier League has a working group on tragedy chanting which also involves clubs, the Football Association, English Football League and Football Supporters Association. The league is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency, it said.





Couldn't make this up...... we've long since been the target of vile abuse from virtually every other club in the league - to the extent that It's now almost become normalized fan behaviour - and not a fuckin dicky bird from the FA or the Guardian, any 'working group'..or indeed, our own club.... would love to see LFC take the opportunity to enter this debate now that its in the public eye....

It's absolutely correct that gets called out and gets media attention. But why the fuck have we had to put up with it almost every week and not a fucking thing said  :no
Reply #683 on: Today at 10:16:57 pm
They mentioned the chanting by both sets of fans during the Five Live commentary in the first half too.
