Those chants

Ghost Town

Re: Those chants
Reply #600 on: January 23, 2023, 09:36:09 pm
If it's true then it's good news that the club has ejected culprits. If the songs continue then we would have a good case for saying that we tried ejecting individual miscreants, but as the chanting has continued we have no choice but to reduce away allocations for those clubs who cannot control their fans. Progressive reduction until the chants stop or numbers reduce to zero away fans.
Red_Mist

Re: Those chants
Reply #601 on: January 23, 2023, 09:43:37 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on January 23, 2023, 09:31:05 pm
I sit near the away end row 12 and didnt see anyone escorted out , seen literally them all chanting it . Stewards should have bodycams on and be pointing offenders out and dragging them out , the word wil soon get around when 50 a game our being thrown out
Strange one, as youd think 16 getting thrown out would be very clear to see, even one at a time. Not something that usually passes off quietly, usually at least boos and jeers etc. On the other hand, cant see the club making something like that up!

Couldve happened on the concourse I suppose.
Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
Reply #602 on: January 23, 2023, 09:54:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 23, 2023, 09:28:51 pm
Its Chelsea mate, there's always some c*nt getting thrown out
True.
Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
Reply #603 on: January 23, 2023, 10:01:04 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on January 23, 2023, 09:31:05 pm
I sit near the away end row 12 and didnt see anyone escorted out , seen literally them all chanting it . Stewards should have bodycams on and be pointing offenders out and dragging them out , the word wil soon get around when 50 a game our being thrown out
They should definitely be filmed. I remember going to Old Trafford in the Scoreboard End when it was still a standing section and our fans were routinely filmed there. As you say, offenders should be filmed for evidence then dragged out.

The club have a duty of care for our own fans. Especially those who are bereaved due to Hillsborough or are survivors themselves.
Dim Glas

Re: Those chants
Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm
Quote from: oojason on January 23, 2023, 03:24:51 pm
'Liverpool ejected 16 Chelsea fans after Hillsborough chants as home support praised':-

Liverpool ejected 16 people from the away end during Saturday's Premier League visit of Chelsea as improvement over homophobic chanting praised

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-ejected-16-chelsea-fans-26049053


^ Good and about time. Though it sounded more than 16 Chelsea fans singing it... it is a start. Hope the club continues this for every time one of these vile chants is heard coming from the away end. If it continues... start decreasing away fan allocations.

It'd be helpful and good to see if the media - Sky, BT, Amazon, BBC, ITV, 5 Live, NBC and all the various TV rightsholders around the world etc - called it out and highlighted it too... instead of being complicit in this... by continuing to ignore / stay silent on the issue.

was that reported in the national media? BBC very quick today with a headline about 3 fans being arrested for homophobic chants at that game.

And yes I know, both things wrong and need clamping down on, just the reporting of what LFC fans put up with and what others put up with is often different, and BBC seems one of the worst for skewed reporting.
tubby

Re: Those chants
Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 04:00:58 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64360412

Quote
Merseyside Police arrested three men for alleged homophobic chanting during Liverpool's draw with Chelsea.

One was arrested inside Anfield and two outside the ground for three separate incidents on Saturday.

The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

The 37-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries, and the other two men will attend a voluntary interview.

The Premier League match ended in a goalless draw.

The Football Association (FA) can now charge clubs if their fans use a homophobic chant that has been aimed at Chelsea players and supporters.

In January 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) classed the chant as a homophobic slur and said fans singing it during matches were committing a hate crime.

The chant has allegedly been sung by Manchester City and Nottingham Forest fans in recent matches against Chelsea, while Manchester United fans also allegedly directed the chant at then Everton boss Frank Lampard during their FA Cup match over his links to the Blues.

Earlier this month the FA wrote to all clubs across the Premier League, English Football League, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and steps two to four of the pyramid to remind them it can "pursue formal disciplinary action against any club whose supporters engage in discriminatory behaviour", which now includes this chant.

Writing in his programme notes for the Chelsea game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool fans for trying to stop the derogatory chant that he said "does not fit in with the traits of our city, our club or our people".

"I will not refer to it by name in this column because I think the less we can hear about it and see it the better," he said. "But the really, really positive thing is that fans have come together to try to make it a thing of the past."
Andy82lfc

Re: Those chants
Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 04:04:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:00:58 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64360412

Just infuriating and predictable. Top banner on BBC news. Yet 50 odd thousand all behaved fantastically well and when it's literally thousands on the other side nothing gets said or done.

Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 04:13:06 pm
We need to drag the usual suspects out of the away end every week and publicise how many and what for. Momentum needs to be built with regular ejections and regular reporting of them.
24/7

Re: Those chants
Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 04:40:23 pm
How much do you want to bet that we're the first club to be charged by the FA?  :no
rob1966

Re: Those chants
Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 04:54:04 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 04:04:27 pm
Just infuriating and predictable. Top banner on BBC news. Yet 50 odd thousand all behaved fantastically well and when it's literally thousands on the other side nothing gets said or done.



Expect nothing better from BBC Salford.

Who's the CEO/MD/person in charge on the ground at Anfield these days and anyone got an email address for them?
HomesickRed

Re: Those chants
Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 05:50:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:54:04 pm
Expect nothing better from BBC Salford.

Who's the CEO/MD/person in charge on the ground at Anfield these days and anyone got an email address for them?

Paul Cuttill, VP Stadium Operations.

Don't know email address.
HomesickRed

Re: Those chants
Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 06:01:43 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 21, 2023, 08:19:30 pm
Heard Georges announcement in the first half and at HT, assumed there must have been something heard, but I didnt hear anything where I was and it doesnt sound like there were any CRB chants. Just them going through their scummy repertoire.

Same.
We didn't hear anything were we were, Main Stand Kop end.
Perhaps it would be safer to chant a more generic 'Chelsea sex-workers' in future?
At least that can't be construed as homophobic...... :P

What chance of urging players to tackle by shouting 'cripple him' being similarly criminalised?

Or any of the numerous anti Liverpool chants?
24/7

Re: Those chants
Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 06:44:31 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 05:50:52 pm
Paul Cuttill, VP Stadium Operations.

Don't know email address.
First name dot last name at liverpoolfc.com maybe?
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Those chants
Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
Being an offensive c*nt should not be a criminal matter. LFC should be able to ban people from the ground for being bellends but its preposterous that it has become a police matter.
Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
Reply #614 on: Today at 01:32:49 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
Being an offensive c*nt should not be a criminal matter. LFC should be able to ban people from the ground for being bellends but its preposterous that it has become a police matter.
But what if such behaviour is likely to cause a breach of the peace?

Acting like a twat in a public place and using threatening and/or offensive language can result in a person getting nicked on public order grounds. Why are football grounds and the surrounding areas any different?

We know for a fact that this behaviour does indeed lead to a breach of the peach. Both West Ham and Chelsea have had fans filled in outside Anfield this season for airing Hillsborough and other offensive songs.
