That's fuckin depressing - given how supportive Celtic in particular were to us in '89 and since..........is it a 'new generation' thing or is it arl fellas? Either way, they really should know better and this is precisely why I think a broader brush appeal to campaign for such chants to be criminalised might have a more sympathetic/wider audience.



I really don't know how far the mocking goes back with them. Sadly, I think disasters are seen as a legitimate stick to beat other fanbases with these days. The Mancs are still mocked over Munich, particularly by their neighbours. Leeds have Turkish flags waved at them. The Bradford fire has been mocked, although I don't know how widely. Ibrox is definitely mocked. Heysel is used as a weapon by sections of numerous fanbases. Rangers sing about the potato famine and how Celtic fans should ''go home'' now it's over.Death, disaster, poverty, inequality etc... It all appears to be fair game these days.