Those chants

I know Rangers have to put up with a lot off '66 Ha Ha Ha' and 'Too Many Survived' graffiti and I've just seen Celtic singing ''...66 died and it should have been more...'' so they definitely have songs about it.

The Rangers club shop had '66' painted on it too.
That's fuckin depressing - given how supportive Celtic in particular were to us in '89 and since..........is it a 'new generation' thing or is it arl fellas? Either way, they really should know better and this is precisely why I think a broader brush appeal to campaign for such chants to be criminalised might have a more sympathetic/wider audience.
That's fuckin depressing - given how supportive Celtic in particular were to us in '89 and since..........is it a 'new generation' thing or is it arl fellas? Either way, they really should know better and this is precisely why I think a broader brush appeal to campaign for such chants to be criminalised might have a more sympathetic/wider audience.

I really don't know how far the mocking goes back with them. Sadly, I think disasters are seen as a legitimate stick to beat other fanbases with these days. The Mancs are still mocked over Munich, particularly by their neighbours. Leeds have Turkish flags waved at them. The Bradford fire has been mocked, although I don't know how widely. Ibrox is definitely mocked. Heysel is used as a weapon by sections of numerous fanbases. Rangers sing about the potato famine and how Celtic fans should ''go home'' now it's over.

Death, disaster, poverty, inequality etc... It all appears to be fair game these days.  :-\
I'm from Liverpool but have lived in Macclesfield since 2019, it is certainly not some Tory bastion as you lazily generalise it to be.

The seat contains alot more than the town. Macclesfield on its own would not be a Tory seat. There are no Tory councillors representing Macclesfield despite there being 52 of them on Cheshire East council for example. A Tory town that doesn't elect a single Tory councillor?

It's like saying Croydon (one of the most diverse areas in the country) is Tory because it has a Tory MP in Croydon South, when if you actually know anything about the place you know the seat takes in alot of areas that aren't really Croydon. Looking at a name and placing the party of the MP next to it to generalise about the place doesn't get you very far sometimes. Was everyone in Liverpool a Tory in the 60s because they won more seats than Labour in the city and ran the council for a while?

You can take it as literal as you want, but I was referring to the fact the constituency of Macclesfield (there's only one) has had a Tory MP for the last 100+ years. I appreciate it may well be of a suburban vote.
