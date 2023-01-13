« previous next »
Those chants

Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 08:47:45 am
Is there any chance we can keep the pressure on for change in attitudes by not singing homophobic chants when Chelsea come to town?
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 09:19:38 am
There's a piece on 5 live this morning with some police guy on about disorder at football. Taking calls/tweets/messages if anyone wants to try to make contact. I'ver sent a tweet but I highly doubt they will air it. They'll only allow Abu Dhabi fans on paint Liverpool fans in a bad light.

Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 10:30:05 am
Quote from: red annie on January 13, 2023, 08:47:45 am
Is there any chance we can keep the pressure on for change in attitudes by not singing homophobic chants when Chelsea come to town?
That would be a start. Anyone claiming it's okay to do it (either cos well, we've always done so an am not gonna change now laaaaaa, or cos well, the other side says nasty stuff so it's tit for tat, like) can fuck off somewhere else now. Change only sticks when it's consistently done on both side of a conflict.
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 10:33:11 am
Quote from: kellan on January 13, 2023, 08:42:23 am
It's not just a new generation that has picked up these chants, it's seeping into the women's game too - where you can't even use the whole 'but they sang X first...' reasoning to 'justify' why anyone sings anything because there's no long-running history behind any of this.
Fuck me, that's one of the most depressing things I've ever read here. Had no idea. Bloody hell. We're doomed.

Record it and post it, maybe? Along with the context you've offered? Present it to some friendly journos (can send you some contacts) maybe? This needs highlighting - the fact it's not just at men's EPL matches and it's not 'banter' any more.
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 10:36:47 am
Quote from: 24/7 on January 13, 2023, 10:33:11 am
Fuck me, that's one of the most depressing things I've ever read here. Had no idea. Bloody hell. We're doomed.

Record it and post it, maybe? Along with the context you've offered? Present it to some friendly journos (can send you some contacts) maybe? This needs highlighting - the fact it's not just at men's EPL matches and it's not 'banter' any more.

It's not like its a shock though, there is a large element in Manchester who absolutely hate Scousers and will drag their poisonous shite into anything they can.
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 10:38:24 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 13, 2023, 10:36:47 am
It's not like its a shock though, there is a large element in Manchester who absolutely hate Scousers and will drag their poisonous shite into anything they can.
Shocked, no. Surprised it's seeped into those matches? Definitely. Christ, would they sing that shite at youth matches? U12 tournaments? Nursery classes?!?! They just don't think - toxicity poisons everything. And it won't change until the people in power enforce change upon clubs and clubs sanction fans and fans grow the fuck up.
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 10:47:32 am
I am at a loss, in this day an age, where racism and hatred is still rife and goes completely unpunished every single week at football games, let alone the wider society.

Until someone of significant power calls out this bullshit and literally points are docked for hate then nothing will ever change I feel. Mind you, then my imagination kicks into overdrive with thoughts of pretend fans going to games, spouting utter shite for all to see, to see another team get punished .. sigh.
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 10:51:22 am
Quote from: 24/7 on January 13, 2023, 10:38:24 am
Shocked, no. Surprised it's seeped into those matches? Definitely. Christ, would they sing that shite at youth matches? U12 tournaments? Nursery classes?!?! They just don't think - toxicity poisons everything. And it won't change until the people in power enforce change upon clubs and clubs sanction fans and fans grow the fuck up.

They probably do, it wouldn't surprise me. My kids were called Scouse bastards by some 11 yr olds when out wearing LFC shirts, its like a badge of honour to hate scousers. Some of them are seriously twisted and soft c*nts like Neville reinforce it.

We played in a work footy tournament, 5 a side at Bowlers. When we play the Mancs, it was all "fucking come on, its the fucking scousers, lets smash them". We just drank our ale then beat them 6-0
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 10:51:25 am
Quote from: has gone odd on January 13, 2023, 10:47:32 am
Mind you, then my imagination kicks into overdrive with thoughts of pretend fans going to games, spouting utter shite for all to see, to see another team get punished .. sigh.
As pessimistic as that sounds, I doubt it'll stick - there'd need to be an investigation and the club would be asked to demonstrate what actions they have taken - you can't silence 40k people but you can act immediately when something's heard, the stewards/police can apprehend/eject/prosecute and the person's background can be checked......
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 10:52:28 am
Quote from: has gone odd on January 13, 2023, 10:47:32 am
I am at a loss, in this day an age, where racism and hatred is still rife and goes completely unpunished every single week at football games, let alone the wider society.

Until someone of significant power calls out this bullshit and literally points are docked for hate then nothing will ever change I feel. Mind you, then my imagination kicks into overdrive with thoughts of pretend fans going to games, spouting utter shite for all to see, to see another team get punished .. sigh.

The Tories and that toad Frottage have a lot to answer for, they stoked the fires of hatred with the whole Brexit thing and its gone right into the knuckledraggers.
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 12:38:28 pm
Just read that the rent boy chant is now in breach of FA rules and is classed as a hate crime by the CPS. Rightly so. Does anyone know if the list of chants directed at Liverpool fans are also classed the same?
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 01:21:57 pm
Quote from: JRed on January 13, 2023, 12:38:28 pm
Just read that the rent boy chant is now in breach of FA rules and is classed as a hate crime by the CPS. Rightly so. Does anyone know if the list of chants directed at Liverpool fans are also classed the same?

Of course. Here's the list of them -























.
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 02:24:57 pm
Has SOS ever mentioned the chants or tried to speak to the club about them?
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 03:57:45 pm
Quote from: the 92A on January 13, 2023, 08:00:32 am
I think youre in danger of missing the point, its about us as fans applying pressure to make it unacceptable to chant about disasters not an interesting academic debate.
Great line Albie.
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 05:46:53 pm
Quote from: the 92A on January 13, 2023, 08:00:32 am
I think youre in danger of missing the point, its about us as fans applying pressure to make it unacceptable to chant about disasters not an interesting academic debate. Laws and regulations arent just objective codes that exist in a  complete vacuum Moral and political/social pressure have an effect on their interpretation and application just like financial interests do on the other side.


As a fanbase still effected by these chants our starting point is, this is unacceptable and the football authorities should do something about it, not lets look for an objective interpretation of the legal and regulatory framework, thats exactly what the football authorities would love because it ends up with inaction and them being de facto unaccountable
This every day of the week. Law changes sometimes have to be campaigned for - I mean, how long has the Hillsborough Law been campaigned for, without apparent success (yet our lawmakers are happy to try and make striking nurses and teachers into criminals in a week)?

We need to pressurise the FA, the EPL, UEFA, FIFA, our media, and our government to accept that chants mocking the deaths of citizens (which have been incontrovertibly proven to be to have been caused by the very authorities meant to be protecting them) is now legally off limits.

It doesn't need a moebius-strip-style twisting of current anti-discrimination legislation to accommodate that either - it can (and should) be separated.

So - who's up for a fight? One thing I'd like to do is to collate actual evidence of all the chants that fall under the above category, document them, transcribe the words, capture the gestures and actions, and then launch a campaign. I'm up for that.
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 08:54:06 pm
At no point did I say that we should do nothing or not fight for changes. I was making a contrastive point about the current situations, regarding different kinds of chanting, which incidentally is why we need to speak up and campaign and try and forment change, because it probably won't happen on its own given the current legal bases.

Ultimately we all want the same thing. For the vile chanting to stop, but also, hopefully, for people to recognise why it's wrong and vile
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 09:05:40 pm
Quote from: the 92A on January 13, 2023, 08:00:32 am
I think youre in danger of missing the point, its about us as fans applying pressure to make it unacceptable to chant about disasters not an interesting academic debate. Laws and regulations arent just objective codes that exist in a  complete vacuum Moral and political/social pressure have an effect on their interpretation and application just like financial interests do on the other side.


As a fanbase still effected by these chants our starting point is, this is unacceptable and the football authorities should do something about it, not lets look for an objective interpretation of the legal and regulatory framework, thats exactly what the football authorities would love because it ends up with inaction and them being de facto unaccountable

Agreed, you can imagine the vitriol to our fans if we started singing the Munich song when we play United, but it's ok for everyone else to chant at about Hillsborough, & then sing about poverty without any comeback. :butt
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 09:51:54 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 13, 2023, 08:54:06 pm

Ultimately we all want the same thing. For the vile chanting to stop,
Agreed
Re: Those chants
January 13, 2023, 10:33:52 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 13, 2023, 08:54:06 pm
At no point did I say that we should do nothing or not fight for changes. I was making a contrastive point about the current situations, regarding different kinds of chanting, which incidentally is why we need to speak up and campaign and try and forment change, because it probably won't happen on its own given the current legal bases.

Ultimately we all want the same thing. For the vile chanting to stop, but also, hopefully, for people to recognise why it's wrong and vile
Yup - and it's okay, I don't think anyone was suggesting that you were suggesting we do nothing and don't fight and I hope that you haven't felt that that's been the case.

I'd like to see a wide range of interested parties coming together to voice collective concern over the lack of legislative power to address the bile. There are articles in recent times, including today on the Beeb, talking about "ferile atmosphere" at many grounds around the country - vile chanting is not banter - it's contributing to a growing and very worrying trend.

There's a big difference between asking/telling people to stop shouting something nasty and educating them on why it's nasty. Education is always (ultimately) the more powerful tool.
Re: Those chants
January 14, 2023, 08:57:10 am
Its funny you mention education, I sell software to schools, the company owner has a charitable foundation that helps disadvantaged kids and my boss is a former head teacher. So I was in the office on Tuesday and the boss was telling the owner how hilarious it was when he was at old Trafford on Friday for Everton in the cup and the fans were singing Marcus Rashford feeds your kids. 

Pair of c*nts who are supposedly educationalists working to improve outcomes for all kids but that goes out the window in the name of banter.

Edit: for clarity the office is in Macclesfield, the owner is a Man U fan and the boss is a tranmere fan with a Man U supporting son
Re: Those chants
January 14, 2023, 09:01:19 am
Quote from: Jshooters on January 14, 2023, 08:57:10 am
Its funny you mention education, I sell software to schools, the company owner has a charitable foundation that helps disadvantaged kids and my boss is a former head teacher. So I was in the office on Tuesday and the boss was telling the owner how hilarious it was when he was at old Trafford on Friday for Everton in the cup and the fans were singing Marcus Rashford feeds your kids.

Pair of c*nts who are supposedly educationalists working to improve outcomes for all kids but that goes out the window in the name of banter.

To be honest, I'd see that as a fair response if the Manc c*nts were singing their poverty songs.
Re: Those chants
January 14, 2023, 09:02:48 am
Yeah sorry mate not explained that properly. The Man U fans were singing that at Everton
Re: Those chants
January 14, 2023, 09:03:36 am
Quote from: Jshooters on January 14, 2023, 09:02:48 am
Yeah sorry mate not explained that properly. The Man U fans were singing that at Everton

Fuck sake, that's even worse  :butt
Re: Those chants
January 14, 2023, 09:09:04 am
Quote from: Jshooters on January 14, 2023, 08:57:10 am
Its funny you mention education, I sell software to schools, the company owner has a charitable foundation that helps disadvantaged kids and my boss is a former head teacher. So I was in the office on Tuesday and the boss was telling the owner how hilarious it was when he was at old Trafford on Friday for Everton in the cup and the fans were singing Marcus Rashford feeds your kids. 

Pair of c*nts who are supposedly educationalists working to improve outcomes for all kids but that goes out the window in the name of banter.

Edit: for clarity the office is in Macclesfield, the owner is a Man U fan and the boss is a tranmere fan with a Man U supporting son

Marcus Rashford's free school meal policy had been pushed for years by a Liverpool MP but ignored by the government. Rashford spoke up which put more pressure on the government.

Macclesfield a Tory town of course. I think it was Osborne's old base.
Re: Those chants
January 14, 2023, 10:24:48 am
Nicholas Winterton was the MP there for donkeys years. His wife was MP for Congleton at the same time. No idea who it is now. Osborne was Tatton which isnt really a place, but covered Knutsford, Wilmslow and the like.
Re: Those chants
January 14, 2023, 12:18:42 pm
Just put the Manc Derby on "we all hate Leeds scum" sing the 6 fingered mob. The Liverpool songs will start soon.
Re: Those chants
January 16, 2023, 08:19:15 pm
Quote from: kellan on January 13, 2023, 08:42:23 am
It's not just a new generation that has picked up these chants, it's seeping into the women's game too - where you can't even use the whole 'but they sang X first...' reasoning to 'justify' why anyone sings anything because there's no long-running history behind any of this.

The first game between us and United at United's place had their fans giving it the full repertoire right from the whistle. Zero provocation, we had only a handful of scattered fans there who weren't singing anything full stop. The United fans started not as a response, but purely because these songs are felt the done thing. At one early point they were even singing the Park Ji Sung chant, of all the things, just for the scouse line that it contains. That's the level of intelligence that kicked off meetings between ourselves and them... them singing the racist song of a long-exited men's team player at a women's team match, all because of the flimsy relevance to scousers. They sang worse songs too. I don't need to say which. We reported all of it to the FA. It resulted in the typical brush off from both them and United, despite it being clearly evident in the moment due to the small crowd size, as well as widely known to all who follow the women's game in England, exactly which people make up the song singing section of United's fanbase.

Reason I bring it up is because our promotion back to the WSL restarts the meetings between us. We go to their place on Sunday. I have zero confidence in it passing without the standard airings of the same chants we had to report last time we were there. And I have zero confidence that any repeat airing will lead to anything of note.

The women's game was/is effectively a blank slate for the FA and clubs to mould a match day atmosphere into something civilised. Or in other words, not let the unsavoury shit of men's football take root. But isn't happening, and it's probably too late to course correct now because I already see no difference between the online spaces of the men's and women's game. In some ways, fans of the latter are actually coming out with the worst of it. The nature of it differs somewhat to what is often seen on men's football twitter for example, on account of both sides of the game having their own particulars, but women's football twitter is no less toxic a place. I've been around it for over a decade, the change in vibe has happened almost overnight. I couldn't say exactly why. But the worst elements of men's football, that are now a norm on women's football internet communities, will, and already are, starting to walk through the turnstiles also.

You would think 'new sport' could equal new approach to fan management, nip it in the bud style. Zero tolerance, right from the off. A clear distinction between behaviour that's allowed to slide in some places 'because that's just how it has always been' and behaviour that isn't going to be given the chance to become a norm in other places because 'we don't do that here'. I'm seeing little evidence of any effort to attempt this. And if all involved parties aren't trying to be proactive with women's football, then I can't see them being particularly interested in fixing the problems that now run especially deep in men's football.
Great post. Any feedback from yesterdays game? Other than the awful result.
Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 08:34:32 pm

27-28 minutes in and Wolves giving it the 'Always the Victims' chant.

Edit: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001h9mn/the-fa-cup-202223-motd-live-wolverhampton-wanderers-v-liverpool (at 27 mins, 18 seconds)

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 08:40:21 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:34:32 pm
27-28 minutes in and Wolves giving it the 'Always the Victims' chant.

They're the ones always complaining.

I didn't hear that though, every song they have is nicked from us.
Re: Those chants
Today at 04:23:00 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:34:32 pm
27-28 minutes in and Wolves giving it the 'Always the Victims' chant.

Edit: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001h9mn/the-fa-cup-202223-motd-live-wolverhampton-wanderers-v-liverpool (at 27 mins, 18 seconds)



correct...and 'sign on' for good measure...left a comment on the Guardian match report that this occurred...nothing else ....immediately deleted...hmmm!

Re: Those chants
Today at 04:24:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:40:21 pm

... every song they have is nicked from us.

I expect Wolves to break out with ' Scouser Tommy' at any moment
Re: Those chants
Today at 04:44:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on January 14, 2023, 09:09:04 am
Macclesfield a Tory town of course. I think it was Osborne's old base.

It isn't, it wasn't
Re: Those chants
Today at 04:48:31 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 04:44:11 pm
It isn't, it wasn't

It's always been a Tory seat.

Yeah, Osborne was Tatton.
Re: Those chants
Today at 04:50:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:48:31 pm
It's always been a Tory seat.

Yeah, Osborne was Tatton.

I inagine thatll be all the rural villages that surround it rather than the town itself. Guessing Macc77 will know better than both of us though. :D
