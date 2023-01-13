I think youre in danger of missing the point, its about us as fans applying pressure to make it unacceptable to chant about disasters not an interesting academic debate. Laws and regulations arent just objective codes that exist in a complete vacuum Moral and political/social pressure have an effect on their interpretation and application just like financial interests do on the other side.





As a fanbase still effected by these chants our starting point is, this is unacceptable and the football authorities should do something about it, not lets look for an objective interpretation of the legal and regulatory framework, thats exactly what the football authorities would love because it ends up with inaction and them being de facto unaccountable



This every day of the week. Law changes sometimes have to be campaigned for - I mean, how long has the Hillsborough Law been campaigned for, without apparent success (yet our lawmakers are happy to try and make striking nurses and teachers into criminals in a week)?We need to pressurise the FA, the EPL, UEFA, FIFA, our media, and our government to accept that chants mocking the deaths of citizens (which have been incontrovertibly proven to be to have been caused by the very authorities meant to be protecting them) is now legally off limits.It doesn't need a moebius-strip-style twisting of current anti-discrimination legislation to accommodate that either - it can (and should) be separated.So - who's up for a fight? One thing I'd like to do is to collate actual evidence of all the chants that fall under the above category, document them, transcribe the words, capture the gestures and actions, and then launch a campaign. I'm up for that.