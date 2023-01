Is there any chance we can keep the pressure on for change in attitudes by not singing homophobic chants when Chelsea come to town?



That would be a start. Anyone claiming it's okay to do it (either cos well, we've always done so an am not gonna change now laaaaaa, or cos well, the other side says nasty stuff so it's tit for tat, like) can fuck off somewhere else now. Change only sticks when it's consistently done on both side of a conflict.