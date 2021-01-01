Please
Topic: Those chants
red annie
RAWK Supporter
Kopite
Posts: 910
Re: Those chants
«
Reply #480 on:
Today
at 08:47:45 am
Is there any chance we can keep the pressure on for change in attitudes by not singing homophobic chants when Chelsea come to town?
