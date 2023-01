Aye, 'Sign On'. And for some bizarre reason... the national anthem a few times….



The national anthem being sung to us has happened a few times in recent months. Derby did as have a couple of other teams.We are perceived as anti royalty Irish republicans by the supporters of other teams who proudly waive the flag of St George, unlike us. Whilst there is some truth in this, given the relatively high level of local supporters with Irish roots, opposition supporters do not grasp that our local support is more anti establishment than anything else, in my opinion.There is also a story doing the rounds that we loudly disrespected the minute’s silence for the death of the Queen. I was there. This is just untrue. There were no more than a handful of raised voices or noises and they had tailed off before the ref bottled it and drew the silence to a close early. But, never let the truth get in the way of a good story.