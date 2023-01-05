Just been a report on these chants on BBC news, specifically the chants aimed towards Hillsborough and a call to impose harsher punishments on clubs. It showed large groups of Everton and Man Utd fans chanting about it at Anfield. It went on to mention chants against Rangers, Spurs and Man Utd as well. I thought I wonder if they'll show the 1000's of Leeds fans who still chant about Munich or the City fans who do it. No, it showed a clip of about 10 Liverpool fans chanting it outside the ground at Old Trafford 4 years ago after we'd suffered a barrage of vile chanting throughout the day from Utd fans. While these fans were completely wrong to chant anything about Munich, you have to wonder why they picked this clip of Liverpool fans when there are videos on social media from the last 12 months of the likes of Leeds singing about it in large numbers. I can see what other fans are saying already, we cry when people chant about Hillsborough, but we still chant about Munich etc etc.



You don't have to wonder at all, though. It's because they are desperate to make out that we are as bad as them, so they pick out footage of a few gobshites and post it as though it represents us all, which it absolutely doesn't.I had the misfortune to catch that utter gobshite Mike Parry on the Jeremy Vine show recently. The topic of the conversation being the Forest chants towards Chelsea. He then went on to bring up the so-called LFC - Abu Dhabi rivalry and how ''terrible things'' happen at this fixture such as buses getting attacked. Not once did he mention the Hillsborough / Heysel chants by big sections of opposition fans, including far too many from Everton, the club he has a season ticket for. No mention of the genuinely horrific stuff both sets of Mancs chant.Thing is, as far as sick chanting and hooliganism is concerned these days, Liverpool fans barely register on the radar. Despite that, there is a concerted effort in the media to make out that we have similar problems to a lot of other clubs, when we simply do not in reality. To help further their preferred narrative they will always highlight the comparatively tiny section of arseholes we have then make out they are representative of us all.