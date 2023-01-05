« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 26745 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,092
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #400 on: January 5, 2023, 05:53:48 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on January  5, 2023, 01:37:39 pm
Just been a report on these chants on BBC news, specifically the chants aimed towards Hillsborough and a call to impose harsher punishments on clubs.  It showed large groups of Everton and Man Utd fans chanting about it at Anfield. It went on to mention chants against Rangers, Spurs and Man Utd as well.  I thought I wonder if they'll show the 1000's of Leeds fans who still chant about Munich or the City fans who do it.  No, it showed a clip of about 10 Liverpool fans chanting it outside the ground at Old Trafford 4 years ago after we'd suffered a barrage of vile chanting throughout the day from Utd fans. While these fans were completely wrong to chant anything about Munich, you have to wonder why they picked this clip of Liverpool fans when there are videos on social media from the last 12 months of the likes of Leeds singing about it in large numbers.  I can see what other fans are saying already, we cry when people chant about Hillsborough, but we still chant about Munich etc etc.

You don't have to wonder at all, though. It's because they are desperate to make out that we are as bad as them, so they pick out footage of a few gobshites and post it as though it represents us all, which it absolutely doesn't.

I had the misfortune to catch that utter gobshite Mike Parry on the Jeremy Vine show recently. The topic of the conversation being the Forest chants towards Chelsea. He then went on to bring up the so-called LFC - Abu Dhabi rivalry and how ''terrible things'' happen at this fixture such as buses getting attacked. Not once did he mention the Hillsborough / Heysel chants by big sections of opposition fans, including far too many from Everton, the club he has a season ticket for. No mention of the genuinely horrific stuff both sets of Mancs chant.

Thing is, as far as sick chanting and hooliganism is concerned these days, Liverpool fans barely register on the radar. Despite that, there is a concerted effort in the media to make out that we have similar problems to a lot of other clubs, when we simply do not in reality. To help further their preferred narrative they will always highlight the comparatively tiny section of arseholes we have then make out they are representative of us all.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #401 on: January 5, 2023, 10:25:25 pm »
I saw the report. I agree it was disappointing and disproportionate to include the footage of our fans Munich chants, but this is the BBC, not RAWK. Thats their way of seeming balanced.
Overall, the report was good, and the beeb are the first to tackle this. The reports general thrust was about Hillsborough chants, it made clear that always the victims is a Hillsborough chant and it included interviews with Margaret Aspinall and Lou Brookes.
Please dont let tribalism muddy the waters. Lets just get rid of this shit.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,057
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #402 on: January 5, 2023, 11:35:36 pm »
Divide & Rule.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 09:07:50 pm »
What I don't get why have chants turned more ugly and sick in recent seasons? Seem to be more of these chants the more successful we became in recent seasons.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,092
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 09:48:32 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:07:50 pm
What I don't get why have chants turned more ugly and sick in recent seasons? Seem to be more of these chants the more successful we became in recent seasons.
Our recent success has a lot to do with it. Also, it's been almost universally ignored as it got sicker and sicker, which encouraged those indulging in it. If you let a sore fester it becomes poisonous. The country itself has also slipped further into the cesspit too, which helps create such toxic people, environment and behaviour.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,647
Re: Those chants
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 09:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:48:32 pm
Our recent success has a lot to do with it. Also, it's been almost universally ignored as it got sicker and sicker, which encouraged those indulging in it. If you let a sore fester it becomes poisonous.

Covid seems to have changed people too, there's more of a I don't give a fuck attitude.

Noticed the Mancs singing Chelsea Rent Boy at Frank before - won't be a peep about that.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,092
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 09:55:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:50:48 pm
Covid seems to have changed people too, there's more of a I don't give a fuck attitude.

Noticed the Mancs singing Chelsea Rent Boy at Frank before - won't be a peep about that.
I've noticed that too. I hoped Covid would change attitudes, encourage empathy and bring people together. There were examples where this was the case too, but overall it seemed to make an awful lot of people even more selfish. Now, society is even worse than it was pre-covid.

The Mancs? I'm sure the media will have had collective hearing loss when the chant was sung.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Those chants
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:48:32 pm
Our recent success has a lot to do with it. Also, it's been almost universally ignored as it got sicker and sicker, which encouraged those indulging in it. If you let a sore fester it becomes poisonous. The country itself has also slipped further into the cesspit too, which helps create such toxic people, environment and behaviour.

Coke'd up fans and the 'banter' culture are two of the reasons.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 10:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:48:32 pm
Our recent success has a lot to do with it. Also, it's been almost universally ignored as it got sicker and sicker, which encouraged those indulging in it. If you let a sore fester it becomes poisonous. The country itself has also slipped further into the cesspit too, which helps create such toxic people, environment and behaviour.

I try to avoid most shit on social media but some try to use a few idiots of ours booing the Queen etc as a fair excuse. I feel its more the younger generation of fans coming through especially with the likes of City.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,092
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm
Coke'd up fans and the 'banter' culture are two of the reasons.
True. Like most problems, I think there are multiple contributing factors coming together.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,529
  • kopite
Re: Those chants
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm
Coke'd up fans and the 'banter' culture are two of the reasons.

Plus, away fans are much more protected these days. They wouldn't dare chant their shit if they knew they would face the consequences inside the ground or leaving it.

Sick, ignorant shithouse behaviour and I can't see it going away.

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,647
Re: Those chants
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 10:27:59 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm
Plus, away fans are much more protected these days. They wouldn't dare chant their shit if they knew they would face the consequences inside the ground or leaving it.

Sick, ignorant shithouse behaviour and I can't see it going away.



You'd think someone from Merseyside Police would twat them with a nightstick when they opened their gobs.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,207
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 10:28:45 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:07:50 pm
What I don't get why have chants turned more ugly and sick in recent seasons? Seem to be more of these chants the more successful we became in recent seasons.

It's society. People are a lot more angry and disrespectful. Same in the 80s when the Tories were fucking the country then. Social media makes fan culture a lot more toxic as well, without the threat of violence that was there in the 80s (CCTV etc/banning orders/criminal records/camera phones etc).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,092
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 10:31:20 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:16:53 pm
I try to avoid most shit on social media but some try to use a few idiots of ours booing the Queen etc as a fair excuse. I feel its more the younger generation of fans coming through especially with the likes of City.
Social media certainly gives it a platform, and that often then spills over into the game itself. I don't have Twitter or Facebook, but I watch a fair bit of stuff on Youtube. Comments on there are stomach-churning enough.

The booing of the Establishment and its figurehead is just an excuse certain opposition use in order to feel ok in themselves about being mindless scumbags and singing about death, grief and suffering. The ironic thing there is that so many of them actually complain in daily life about how the government and establishment screws them over on a daily basis, then they turn up at football grounds waving their Union Flag or Flag of St. George with the name of their run down and socially deprived town painted across the front of it.  :duh
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,771
Re: Those chants
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 10:35:25 pm »
The 'rentboy' song clearly audible tonight. Interesting to see the reaction or lack of, to it. At least our club had the balls to deal with it head on.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Those chants
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:35:25 pm
The 'rentboy' song clearly audible tonight. Interesting to see the reaction or lack of, to it. At least our club had the balls to deal with it head on.

Did we deal with it because there was a big fuss made about it in the press (because it was us)?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm by Aldo1988 »
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm
Coke'd up fans and the 'banter' culture are two of the reasons.


There's always been coked up fans & we just used to call it taking the piss.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Those chants
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 11:32:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm

There's always been coked up fans & we just used to call it taking the piss.

It's got much worse over the last few years.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:32:39 pm
It's got much worse over the last few years.

I'm not so sure it has mate,it's just that every fucker is a reporter with an hd camera in their pocket.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Those chants
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 11:39:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm
I'm not so sure it has mate,it's just that every fucker is a reporter with an hd camera in their pocket.

I've noticed it is more prevalent over the last few years, I also hang around with a lot of young football lads due to that fact I'm still trying to play footie (I'm in my late 40's) who all seem to be on it every weekend.  Not my cup of tea, I'm more of a drinker!
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 11:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:39:49 pm
I've noticed it is more prevalent over the last few years, I also hang around with a lot of young football lads due to that fact I'm still trying to play footie (I'm in my late 40's) who all seem to be on it every weekend.  Not my cup of tea, I'm more of a drinker!

Oh you're on about the beak,maybe like,I always preferred base myself.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Those chants
« Reply #421 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:50:06 pm
Oh you're on about the beak,maybe like,I always preferred base myself.

Haha, stick with the base, just don't do speed  ;D

Sorry for taking this thread way off course!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:58 am by Aldo1988 »
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #422 on: Today at 12:27:34 am »
Sometimes you cant blame the drugs, you just gotta blame the people.
A coked up wanker is a sober wanker come Monday.
I miss the days when some of the opposition chants were funny and clever.

Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Those chants
« Reply #423 on: Today at 12:55:23 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 12:27:34 am
Sometimes you cant blame the drugs, you just gotta blame the people.
A coked up wanker is a sober wanker come Monday.
I miss the days when some of the opposition chants were funny and clever.

This is kind of my point, they'd still be wanker, but the drugs have made them feel like it's acceptable to do it in the herd mentality.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,207
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #424 on: Today at 08:37:31 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 12:27:34 am
Sometimes you cant blame the drugs, you just gotta blame the people.
A coked up wanker is a sober wanker come Monday.
I miss the days when some of the opposition chants were funny and clever.

The thing with coke is it turns even sound people into arseholes.  Filthy habit

I've missed the days of wit from opposition fans but away fans have been like that at Anfield a long time. It's been the same shit like sign on, shall.we sing a song for you, library, feed the Scousers, your support is shit on a loop. Now they just add always the victims to the mix.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:41:08 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,291
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Those chants
« Reply #425 on: Today at 08:41:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:37:31 am
The thing with coke is it turns even sound people into arseholes. Filthy habit

I've missed the days of wit from opposition fans but away fans have been like that at Anfield a long time. It's been the same shut like sign on, shall.we sing a song for you, library, feed the Scousers, your support is shit on a loop. Now they just add always the victims to the mix.

No it doesn't. It allows arseholes to reveal themselves. There's a difference.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,033
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Those chants
« Reply #426 on: Today at 09:33:09 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm
Plus, away fans are much more protected these days. They wouldn't dare chant their shit if they knew they would face the consequences inside the ground or leaving it.

Sick, ignorant shithouse behaviour and I can't see it going away.

The threat of violence shouldn't be what keeps people from behaving this way though, nor should it be considered as as an option from our fans - it is disgusting what is chanted but the solution being to fill people in is hardly the sort of attitude that we should be condoning either.

Society quite simply has changed so much over the last 10 years to encourage more tribal attitudes and more divisions between people. What we have seen is a significant reduction in racist and homophobic chanting at matches - surely there are lessons in how that was combatted to be learned in how to deal with this?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 