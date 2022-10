If anyone’s looking for a team to get behind in League One. Thought this was a nice touch in light of all the depressing crap we’ve seen and heard recently.Bristol Rovers@Official_BRFCBefore tonight's@SkyBetLeagueOnegame against@swfcthe Rovers players visited the Hillsborough memorial, where midfielder Sam Finley laid flowers in tribute to the 97 who lost their lives in the April 1989 tragedy.#BristolRovers