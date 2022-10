The BBC reporting on City is usually nauseating, and this is no exception. The main match report focuses on them and Haaland rather than how good we were, and even has the nerve to say 'City's four titles in five seasons have firmly and deservedly established them as the pre-eminent domestic force'. How can these cheats 'deserve' anything'? How can anyone with a shred of conscience or journalistic integrity write that for a national institution funded by the public?



He goes on to say 'Guardiola was left with a familiar feeling, believing City were victims of an injustice'. The irony of suggesting City feel hard done by and are victims - makes me sick that journalists with this much reach and exposure write such utter drivel. Probably another shill on the payroll.



They also refer to 'Alissons clearance' and 'Cancelo's slip', as if it was simply a punt upfield and Mo somehow capitalised on a mistake. The reality is Alisson saw Mo in space, played a flat 70 yard pass out of his hands, which Mo anticipated, then brilliantly turned Cancelo, outmuscled him, and left him on his sorry arse before running through to calmly score - even lifting the ball slightly so Ederson couldn't repeat his earlier save. Garth Crooks called it 'schoolboy defending' and questioned why Cancelo was marking him and not Dias. Dumb as fuck.



The terrible standard of journalism in this country is matched only by the standard of refereeing.



This absolutely sums up my feelings. I couldn't have put it better myself.I think it is time for us to play them at their own game. We should be accusing the referees of anti-Egyptian and anti-Islamic racism for the way that Mo fails to get fouls given against him. The graph from TTT supports that narrative strongly and even supports an accusation of institutional racism at PGMOL and the FA. The unwarranted attacks on Jürgen today are textbook attempts from the media to frame what should be outrage at the appalling treatment of the best player in the PL by referees as unrighteous indignation from his manager. We need to fight back.