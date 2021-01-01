« previous next »
PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #840 on: Today at 10:16:34 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:42:41 am
Micah Richards has always been a fucking embarrassment. Like getting your football analysis from an Uber driver.

Yeah but he laughs a lot.  ::)
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #841 on: Today at 10:18:05 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:11:09 am
Feel like I'm being fucking gaslighted this morning. Grabbing a handful of someone's shirt and pulling them to the floor isn't a worthy foul now? What the fuck is going on.

Ronay tends to make sense usually but this article defies all logic. The incident he mentioned was literally two passes before the one on one between Haaland and Alison. Had Fabniho not been cynically dragged off balance and literally off his feet by Haaland (who showed preternatural strength to do so with just one hand), Fabinho would have completed his turn in order to pass the ball up field to start a fresh attack.  There was no way Haaland could reach the ball legally as Fabinho was shielding it with his body.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #842 on: Today at 10:19:17 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:16:09 am
The best bit was Neville claiming hes reached a stage of his career where he can decide to let certain things for or words to that effect.


it's exactly things like that that creates these issues. Refs get massive fucking egos, all of them and they're simply there to interpret the rules in a neutral way, that's it. Any of us can get stuff wrong, that's why VAR is there to help them. It shouldn't be this hard.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #843 on: Today at 10:19:50 am
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 10:08:50 am
The Guardian reaches new depths of absurdity...see Barney Ronay's comment on the match at Anfield...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/17/premier-league-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action

"In real time it looked as though the VAR check for Phil Fodens disallowed goal related to the challenge on Alisson by Erling Haaland. The fact it was for something earlier, Haalands foul on Fabinho, a kind of disdainful toss to the floor which seemed entirely unconnected by the time the ball was put in the net by Foden, emphasised again the oddity and inconsistency of VAR. That challenge had been within the referees eyeline at the time. Was this video tool really intended to allow the officials to re-referee such 50-50 moments? Was there an obvious injustice here that simply had to be corrected? The answer probably depends on which team you support, or how slowly you replay the collision. But again, it was hard to feel the spectacle was improved by this intervention. This has been an unintended consequence of VAR: over-refereeing, and bizarrely excessive prominence for the enforcer of some necessarily subjective laws. Football is entertainment. Bald men looking at screens is not."

That "disdainful toss to the floor" led directly to the ball being spread to the right flank before it is returned to the one on one situation where Halland and Becker fought for the ball. Without Haaland illegally gaining possession of the ball from Fabinho by dragging Fabinho to the ground and causing him to lose possession, Haaland would not have regained possession and the goal would not have happened.

Technically, Haaland should have been booked for pulling a jersey which impacted play.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #844 on: Today at 10:20:34 am
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:15:37 am
I think this whole thing of refs "letting things go" is ridiculous. If Salah's foul led to a City goal 30 - 45 seconds later then the likelihood is commentary would be saying it's too far to go back and probably the refs would see it like that. It's a foul and why can you suddenly just let a foul go. I get playing the advantage if we still have a hold of the ball but not if you lose the ball.

City scored from "letting things go" and then it creates another debate of was it a foul. It was a foul and no one would have mentioned it if the ref blew his whistle at the time.

I know it's a fine line as you sometimes have a ref who is blowing his whistle for everything but surely a good ref can tell the difference.  I think Taylor's approach will create more issues in the end.

The City "non-goal" only happened because a goal kick was given that should have been a corner (because Ederson did not speak up about saving the shot but kept quiet), and because Haaland did not one but two fouls to "win" the ball - first against Fabinho (who has been fouled repeatedly by successsive teams this season without the refs picking up on it at all) and then against Becker.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #845 on: Today at 10:21:40 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:19:50 am
Technically, Haaland should have been booked for pulling a jersey which impacted play.

The replay showed that he pulled so powerfully he pulled Fabinho off his feet and dumped him on his back...
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #846 on: Today at 10:25:58 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:19:17 am
it's exactly things like that that creates these issues. Refs get massive fucking egos, all of them and they're simply there to interpret the rules in a neutral way, that's it. Any of us can get stuff wrong, that's why VAR is there to help them. It shouldn't be this hard.
This is what gets me. Reffing is hard, really hard and VAR should be there to help. But when you get egos that don't like being told they're wrong, it can never work. Just look at the reports about Oliver and England from the Arsenal game. Turned out Mikes ego couldn't handle a suggestion that he got something wrong by someone he perceived to be more junior the previous week, so the VAR kept his mouth shut and we all saw what happened.

If Refs cannot handle being helped to get the right decision by VAR then they shouldn't be refs. Also the culture within needs to reflect the fact that VAR helping is not a weakness.

The officials, as a collective need to be judged on whether they got the big decisions right or not.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #847 on: Today at 10:28:07 am
This whole idea of letting the game flow is so wrong when the person doing the fouling is gaining the advantage.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #848 on: Today at 10:30:14 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:24:11 am
The BBC reporting on City is usually nauseating, and this is no exception. The main match report focuses on them and Haaland rather than how good we were, and even has the nerve to say 'City's four titles in five seasons have firmly and deservedly established them as the pre-eminent domestic force'. How can these cheats 'deserve' anything'? How can anyone with a shred of conscience or journalistic integrity write that for a national institution funded by the public?

He goes on to say 'Guardiola was left with a familiar feeling, believing City were victims of an injustice'. The irony of suggesting City feel hard done by and are victims - makes me sick that journalists with this much reach and exposure write such utter drivel. Probably another shill on the payroll.

They also refer to 'Alissons clearance' and 'Cancelo's slip', as if it was simply a punt upfield and Mo somehow capitalised on a mistake. The reality is Alisson saw Mo in space, played a flat 70 yard pass out of his hands, which Mo anticipated, then brilliantly turned Cancelo, outmuscled him, and left him on his sorry arse before running through to calmly score - even lifting the ball slightly so Ederson couldn't repeat his earlier save. Garth Crooks called it 'schoolboy defending' and questioned why Cancelo was marking him and not Dias. Dumb as fuck.

The terrible standard of journalism in this country is matched only by the standard of refereeing.


More nuggets of shite from the state broadcaster, this time in an article supposedly about the general off-pitch incidents. The leasder to click is "Coins thrown, 'vile' chants & Klopp sent off at Anfield", yet predominantly focuses on Guardiola's claim about coins being thrown (with his usual snide, pithy way of saying it)

But the real pisser of the article is this bit, where they point a finger of blame at Klopp for daring to make an inference about the sportwashing dictators:

Quote
Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp's comments about "three clubs" not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters, igniting passions even more at one of the most toxic fixtures in the Premier League calendar.
There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp's provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse.

BBC Sport is a festering pile of puke.

There's barely a hint of mentioning the sportwashing, the source of the money or the total distortion of transfer funding of squads. Any comment on any of the HYS sections that mention the sportwashing dictatorships gets removed.

They're now blaming a manager for making a mild reference to it, when the sportwashing fans have a tantrum.
