The BBC reporting on City is usually nauseating, and this is no exception. The main match report focuses on them and Haaland rather than how good we were, and even has the nerve to say 'City's four titles in five seasons have firmly and deservedly established them as the pre-eminent domestic force'. How can these cheats 'deserve' anything'? How can anyone with a shred of conscience or journalistic integrity write that for a national institution funded by the public?
He goes on to say 'Guardiola was left with a familiar feeling, believing City were victims of an injustice'. The irony of suggesting City feel hard done by and are victims - makes me sick that journalists with this much reach and exposure write such utter drivel. Probably another shill on the payroll.
They also refer to 'Alissons clearance' and 'Cancelo's slip', as if it was simply a punt upfield and Mo somehow capitalised on a mistake. The reality is Alisson saw Mo in space, played a flat 70 yard pass out of his hands, which Mo anticipated, then brilliantly turned Cancelo, outmuscled him, and left him on his sorry arse before running through to calmly score - even lifting the ball slightly so Ederson couldn't repeat his earlier save. Garth Crooks called it 'schoolboy defending' and questioned why Cancelo was marking him and not Dias. Dumb as fuck.
The terrible standard of journalism in this country is matched only by the standard of refereeing.
More nuggets of shite from the state broadcaster, this time in an article supposedly about the general off-pitch incidents. The leasder to click is "Coins thrown, 'vile' chants & Klopp sent off at Anfield", yet predominantly focuses on Guardiola's claim about coins being thrown (with his usual snide, pithy way of saying it)
But the real pisser of the article is this bit, where they point a finger of blame at Klopp for daring to make an inference about the sportwashing dictators:
Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp's comments about "three clubs" not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters, igniting passions even more at one of the most toxic fixtures in the Premier League calendar.
There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp's provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse.
BBC Sport is a festering pile of puke.
There's barely a hint of mentioning the sportwashing, the source of the money or the total distortion of transfer funding of squads. Any comment on any of the HYS sections that mention the sportwashing dictatorships gets removed.
They're now blaming a manager for making a mild reference to it, when the sportwashing fans have a tantrum.