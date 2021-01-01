it's exactly things like that that creates these issues. Refs get massive fucking egos, all of them and they're simply there to interpret the rules in a neutral way, that's it. Any of us can get stuff wrong, that's why VAR is there to help them. It shouldn't be this hard.



This is what gets me. Reffing is hard, really hard and VAR should be there to help. But when you get egos that don't like being told they're wrong, it can never work. Just look at the reports about Oliver and England from the Arsenal game. Turned out Mikes ego couldn't handle a suggestion that he got something wrong by someone he perceived to be more junior the previous week, so the VAR kept his mouth shut and we all saw what happened.If Refs cannot handle being helped to get the right decision by VAR then they shouldn't be refs. Also the culture within needs to reflect the fact that VAR helping is not a weakness.The officials, as a collective need to be judged on whether they got the big decisions right or not.