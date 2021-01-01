« previous next »
Anthony Taylor should never be in charge of a game ever again, what a twat.

Media doesn't help either when barely anyone is talking about the blatant fouls, especially the one by Silva. MoTD just brushed it aside saying they don't have time to talk about everything and Neville on his podcast spent so much time talking about City's disallowed goal as well as saying Fabinho likes to go down and literally a second about the blatant foul on Salah by Silva. The state of these..

Great game by our boys though, would have been great to have got a few more goals but a win is a win!
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
Yes it looked like a foul but I havent seen it back. Wouldnt be surprised if both were holding shirts as they went down and the assistant ref was happy to let it go.

You are definitely trying to wind people up. They were fouling our players all game but the moment one of ours touched them they'd get a foul. Mo was slide tackled from behind the player did not touch the ball, only man the ref called play on and it resulted in a city shot.
What annoyed me the most (I guess other than the rat Silva's two-handed takedown of Mo), was us not getting a corner after Ederson's save on Mo's first breakaway. 

I guess after Ederson faked the injury trying to get something called on Mo, there was enough time passed that the refs and assistant and linesman forgot that City touched the ball last before crossing the end line.  Why can't those be corrected?  Likely their "goal" doesn't even have to be called back if we're playing from our corner kick. 
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 03:02:14 am
What annoyed me the most (I guess other than the rat Silva's two-handed takedown of Mo), was us not getting a corner after Ederson's save on Mo's first breakaway. 

I guess after Ederson faked the injury trying to get something called on Mo, there was enough time passed that the refs and assistant and linesman forgot that City touched the ball last before crossing the end line.  Why can't those be corrected?  Likely their "goal" doesn't even have to be called back if we're playing from our corner kick. 

To be fair to Ederson its not his job to the tell the officials that he made the save, its their job to see it. Also Ake did stand on his ankle after the save, so he didnt fake the injury.

Not excusing the refs or man city in anyway but 
I actually thought early in the game that the refs reluctance to blow for small infringements helped us. We could have had early momentum stunted if he'd blown all the small niggles. But then he let it get away from him and he lost the plot

 
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:12:44 am
To be fair to Ederson its not his job to the tell the officials that he made the save, its their job to see it. Also Ake did stand on his ankle after the save, so he didnt fake the injury.

Not excusing the refs or man city in anyway but 

Where in the world did I suggest it was Ederson's job? 
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 10:53:31 pm
Remember folks this isnt a foul if it happens to Mo



Is that David Coote? Looks like him.
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm
Haha definitely not a City fan. Dislike everything about them and what they represent in football. Cant stand Pep either.

Just dont think the refereeing was corrupt or bent or cheating or even that bad. Salahs one shouldve been a foul now that Ive seen it back but it didnt really matter in the context of the game.

The Alisson one looked too hard to call. But the shirt tug was a foul and shouldve been called. But I guess he was consistent throughout the game. VAR intervened and Taylor corrected the call. Im happy with that but philosophically I dont like the re-refereeing of the game through VAR. I guess its the inevitable consequence of it though.

It should have been a corner to Liverpool anyway.
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 10:53:31 pm
Remember folks this isnt a foul if it happens to Mo



If it involves Bernardo Silva, I am not surprised.
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm
Not just the pull back, shirt pull and then attempt to roll Salah to the floor... but the kick out at Salah and also an elbow at him just seconds later - all somehow missed by the assistant referee, referee and VAR...

https://v.redd.it/r61ouanxx7u91 & https://twitter.com/hamishpotts/status/1581704331195469825 & the kick out & elbow - https://twitter.com/Aqilbh/status/1581703596084670465


Watching that... it is understandable that Klopp shouted at the assistant referee for not giving any of them - despite the assistant seeing them all...



^ yet a red card to Klopp for that. Some match officials live in a different universe.


Credit to Caramac on TW for the quality gif - as ever





Silva really does seem to hate Liverpool so I am not surprised at how he treated Salah. He cynically brought him down with a judo sacrifice type throw when he could not stop him from breaking away anbd he could not keep up with Salah. It reminds me of how Salah was injured by another judo type move done by that Real Madrid player during Klopp's first CL fnal.
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 05:23:48 am
Silva really does seem to hate Liverpool so I am not surprised at how he treated Salah. He cynically brought him down with a judo sacrifice type throw when he could not stop him from breaking away anbd he could not keep up with Salah. It reminds me of how Salah was injured by another judo type move done by that Real Madrid player during Klopp's first CL fnal.
He's a little right wing racist, he's the antithesis of what LFC stands for.
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm
Not just the pull back, shirt pull and then attempt to roll Salah to the floor... but the kick out at Salah and also an elbow at him just seconds later - all somehow missed by the assistant referee, referee and VAR...

https://v.redd.it/r61ouanxx7u91 & https://twitter.com/hamishpotts/status/1581704331195469825 & the kick out & elbow - https://twitter.com/Aqilbh/status/1581703596084670465


Watching that... it is understandable that Klopp shouted at the assistant referee for not giving any of them - despite the assistant seeing them all...



^ yet a red card to Klopp for that. Some match officials live in a different universe.


Credit to Caramac on TW for the quality gif - as ever



bad that what a shithouse

especially the kick out & elbow
