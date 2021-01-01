« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75  (Read 17797 times)

Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #760 on: Today at 02:43:02 am »
Anthony Taylor should never be in charge of a game ever again, what a twat.

Media doesn't help either when barely anyone is talking about the blatant fouls, especially the one by Silva. MoTD just brushed it aside saying they don't have time to talk about everything and Neville on his podcast spent so much time talking about City's disallowed goal as well as saying Fabinho likes to go down and literally a second about the blatant foul on Salah by Silva. The state of these..

Great game by our boys though, would have been great to have got a few more goals but a win is a win!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:44:39 am by Tokyoite »
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #761 on: Today at 02:46:06 am »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
Yes it looked like a foul but I havent seen it back. Wouldnt be surprised if both were holding shirts as they went down and the assistant ref was happy to let it go.

You are definitely trying to wind people up. They were fouling our players all game but the moment one of ours touched them they'd get a foul. Mo was slide tackled from behind the player did not touch the ball, only man the ref called play on and it resulted in a city shot.
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • American Red since 1986
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #762 on: Today at 03:02:14 am »
What annoyed me the most (I guess other than the rat Silva's two-handed takedown of Mo), was us not getting a corner after Ederson's save on Mo's first breakaway. 

I guess after Ederson faked the injury trying to get something called on Mo, there was enough time passed that the refs and assistant and linesman forgot that City touched the ball last before crossing the end line.  Why can't those be corrected?  Likely their "goal" doesn't even have to be called back if we're playing from our corner kick. 
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,316
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #763 on: Today at 03:12:44 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 03:02:14 am
What annoyed me the most (I guess other than the rat Silva's two-handed takedown of Mo), was us not getting a corner after Ederson's save on Mo's first breakaway. 

I guess after Ederson faked the injury trying to get something called on Mo, there was enough time passed that the refs and assistant and linesman forgot that City touched the ball last before crossing the end line.  Why can't those be corrected?  Likely their "goal" doesn't even have to be called back if we're playing from our corner kick. 

To be fair to Ederson its not his job to the tell the officials that he made the save, its their job to see it. Also Ake did stand on his ankle after the save, so he didnt fake the injury.

Not excusing the refs or man city in anyway but 
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #764 on: Today at 03:46:34 am »
I actually thought early in the game that the refs reluctance to blow for small infringements helped us. We could have had early momentum stunted if he'd blown all the small niggles. But then he let it get away from him and he lost the plot

 
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • American Red since 1986
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #765 on: Today at 04:02:06 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:12:44 am
To be fair to Ederson its not his job to the tell the officials that he made the save, its their job to see it. Also Ake did stand on his ankle after the save, so he didnt fake the injury.

Not excusing the refs or man city in anyway but 

Where in the world did I suggest it was Ederson's job? 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 