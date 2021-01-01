« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75  (Read 16992 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,315
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
Yes it looked like a foul but I havent seen it back. Wouldnt be surprised if both were holding shirts as they went down and the assistant ref was happy to let it go.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:53:38 pm
Not a foul





There ya go.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,215
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
Yes it looked like a foul but I havent seen it back. Wouldnt be surprised if both were holding shirts as they went down and the assistant ref was happy to let it go.


Fancy siding with the refs on this rather than the boss  ;D

And by the way the pre-game shit here was embarrassing by far too many, but the post match stuff about Taylor and his crew, nothing wrong with that - its a talking point from the game, and then some.  He made it thus by his performance.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Waka on Yesterday at 07:25:03 pm
Our high line didn't seem so high this time and it was our best performance this season. Fabinho was pulled down after he won the ball so it was well spotted. Salah seemed to be given free reign on the right, his best performance too. 

Nunez needs time obviously.

I'm buzzing from this win, it was deserved. No question

Also our press was deeper. Frequently we waited for them to come on to us. It meant we could take more care of KDB in particular as we were more condensed and closer to him. If it was the plan then it was a good one.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,591
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
Yes it looked like a foul but I havent seen it back. Wouldnt be surprised if both were holding shirts as they went down and the assistant ref was happy to let it go.

Not just the pull back, shirt pull and then attempt to roll Salah to the floor... but the kick out at Salah and also an elbow at him just seconds later - all somehow missed by the assistant referee, referee and VAR...

https://v.redd.it/r61ouanxx7u91 & https://twitter.com/hamishpotts/status/1581704331195469825 & the kick out & elbow - https://twitter.com/Aqilbh/status/1581703596084670465


Watching that... it is understandable that Klopp shouted at the assistant referee for not giving any of them - despite the assistant seeing them all...



^ yet a red card to Klopp for that. Some match officials live in a different universe.


Credit to Caramac on TW for the quality gif - as ever

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:43:22 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline touchlineban

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • Nothing Personal
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm »
Intense.intense.intense.intense.intense.intense.intense.

Harvey Elliot looked twice his age,
Ol' Man Milner looked half his age,
Joe Gomez looked like Joe Gomez.

All three of them were superb today.  Stopped City playing in those triangles down our right.

Salah looks like he's back to his best, Jota brillant as well.

Nunez getting better and better. 

We looked far more organized today than I've seen us all season.

Injuries, can't cut a break...

Officials, same old same old.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:37:02 pm by touchlineban »
Logged
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 712
  • ******
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 11:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm
The Alisson one was so marginal. I flip back and forth on whether its a foul. Very hard to judge in real time.

You don't have to judge it in real time, we have this thing called slow motion (and so do VAR):



It's 100% a foul on Alisson as he has two hands on the ball when Haaland makes contact.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 11:38:05 pm »
If we were playing like that, or even close to it, in every game this season, I wouldnt have doubted us today.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,465
  • JFT 97
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 11:09:53 pm
Lost control of his emotion in the moment and has apologised for it.

Also, Taylor let a lot of things go, then got a second look and corrected his mistake. Decent refereeing all things considered.

What did he let go for Liverpool ?

Ironically, the winning goal came from De Bruyne throwing himself to the ground after virtually no contact. Unsurprisingly, Mancthony Taylor couldn't whistle fast enough.

What he let go was Rodri kicking Salah up in the air. Silva dragging Mo to the ground. Ederson clearly getting a touch on Mo's shot and then the goal. Silva makes no attempt to play the ball and barges Fabinho as he is about to head the ball. Then Haaland dragging Fabinho to the ground, followed by Haaland kicking the ball out of Ali's hands.

Mancthonthy Taylor was in a perfect position to everything yet VAR would have intervened twice.

It was as bent a refereeing performance as you will see. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm
Klopp and Milner embarrassing all the fans who have gone way over the top in their criticism. Love to see it.

As per usual, theres a lot of hysterical comments re Taylor.

10 v 7 fouls conceded with only 36.8 per cent of the ball. Seems fair to me. Refs also disallowed their goal.

The complaining from fans on here is comical at times.
Someone let through a City fan.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,558
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 11:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 11:37:20 pm
You don't have to judge it in real time, we have this thing called slow motion (and so do VAR):



It's 100% a foul on Alisson as he has two hands on the ball when Haaland makes contact.
Yep..

If thats a tackle on any other player, its a clean tackle.  But the rules are different for goalkeepers handling the ball.

Easy call that.  Nice video too. Thanks
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,760
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 11:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm
The Alisson one was so marginal. I flip back and forth on whether its a foul. Very hard to judge in real time.

The shirt tug was a foul. Of course, he let a lot go (so was consistent) but corrected it once given the opportunity to see it again. The bigger problem I have is that they went back quite a bit in the phase of play. Not sure I like that but very happy with the decision.
Of course the Alisson one wasn't a foul.
And yes; they went too far back in the phase of play.
Now go and grab your Abu Dhabi wanksock and have a great night.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Henderson19

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm

Fancy siding with the refs on this rather than the boss  ;D

And by the way the pre-game shit here was embarrassing by far too many, but the post match stuff about Taylor and his crew, nothing wrong with that - its a talking point from the game, and then some.  He made it thus by his performance.

I did say it looked a foul. Didnt really matter too much though. Does it warrant that much attention?

Just dont think Taylors performance was that bad. 10 v 7 fouls even though they had a lot of more of the ball. They disallowed the goal. Cant be too mad.

Much more impressed by our defensive solidity. Kept a team like City goalless. Kept Haaland goalless. Superb efforts by the whole team.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,564
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 11:43:26 pm »
Doubted the team before the game.
What a performance!
What a crowd!
MOTM Big Joe. Haaland had no chance.
YNWA!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
if both were holding shirts as they went down and the assistant ref was happy to let it go.

It was just Silva grabbing Salah. And then he did a sort of judo roll to pull Salah over. Theres footage and some very clear stills on here. And Klopps description of hes never seen a more obvious foul.

But you assume Salah was also shirt pulling? You come across as a bit of a crank happy to post mad analysis.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 11:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm

Worth it. The refereeing today was abysmal at best and outright cheating at worst.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm
It was just Silva grabbing Salah. And then he did a sort of judo roll to pull Salah over. Theres footage and some very clear stills on here. And Klopps description of hes never seen a more obvious foul.

But you assume Salah was also shirt pulling? You come across as a bit of a crank happy to post mad analysis.
He's a City WUM, just report him.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,405
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 11:47:59 pm »
he only needs one hand. Any picture of a hand a ball and grass all in contact with each other. Goaltender protection. He leapt on it with both hands just as halland got to it and booted it free. In the old school that's fair play did not injure the goalie, possession was defined as picking it up or cradling it. But now its ball hand grass.

tbf they have probably lost quite a few goalkeeper hands over the years :)   But as far as these clowns on tv, they are stuck with what they know they forgot about the rules. nobody believes the rules. lol
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:53:38 pm by Bobinhood »
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Henderson19

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm
He's a City WUM, just report him.

Haha definitely not a City fan. Dislike everything about them and what they represent in football. Cant stand Pep either.

Just dont think the refereeing was corrupt or bent or cheating or even that bad. Salahs one shouldve been a foul now that Ive seen it back but it didnt really matter in the context of the game.

The Alisson one looked too hard to call. But the shirt tug was a foul and shouldve been called. But I guess he was consistent throughout the game. VAR intervened and Taylor corrected the call. Im happy with that but philosophically I dont like the re-refereeing of the game through VAR. I guess its the inevitable consequence of it though.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,579
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 11:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm
Haha definitely not a City fan. Dislike everything about them and what they represent in football. Cant stand Pep either.

Just dont think the refereeing was corrupt or bent or cheating or even that bad. Salahs one shouldve been a foul now that Ive seen it back but it didnt really matter in the context of the game.

The Alisson one looked too hard to call. But the shirt tug was a foul and shouldve been called. But I guess he was consistent throughout the game. VAR intervened and Taylor corrected the call. Im happy with that but philosophically I dont like the re-refereeing of the game through VAR. I guess its the inevitable consequence of it though.

What do you want VAR to do then? Their job is to "re-referee" the game.......to correct bad offside calls, to look at goals to check for things the referee missed.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Henderson19

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #739 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:56:13 pm
What do you want VAR to do then? Their job is to "re-referee" the game.......to correct bad offside calls, to look at goals to check for things the referee missed.

Thats fair and I agree but Im more referring to the length of time that they go back. At what point do they stop going back? If the phase lasts a while could they go back and pick up a foul that happened at the other end two minutes before?

As I said, Im happy that they did pick it up because it was a foul. Just not sure if thats for the good of the game of football in general.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,641
  • YNWA
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #740 on: Today at 12:02:53 am »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Today at 12:00:21 am
Thats fair and I agree but Im more referring to the length of time that they go back. At what point do they stop going back? If the phase lasts a while could they go back and pick up a foul that happened at the other end two minutes before?

As I said, Im happy that they did pick it up because it was a foul. Just not sure if thats for the good of the game of football in general.

Im not a City fan says the man wondering why they went back to check a foul in the build up of a disallowed Man City goal. Fuck off pal.

If you dont wanna go back that far sure just take the foul immediately before the goal where Haaland kicks the ball out of Alis hands.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,574
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #741 on: Today at 12:06:34 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:40:20 pm
Yep..

If thats a tackle on any other player, its a clean tackle.  But the rules are different for goalkeepers handling the ball.

Easy call that.  Nice video too. Thanks
Easy call really. For me, it's just about the facts- Did Allison have the ball in both hands? Yes.
Was it kicked out of his hands during play by an opposition player- intentionally or not, heat of the moment stuff or otherwise, whether he had a firm grip or not? Yes.

Foul!
The feelings, emotions or opinions around it, don't matter.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:03 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,862
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #742 on: Today at 12:10:58 am »
The Salford Broadcasting Corporation propaganda machine is out in force:

Girth Cocks: "A great game of football refereed brilliantly by Anthony Taylor."

Full McCuntly:. "This outstanding Manchester City side will shrug off the defeat, complete with the sense of injustice that often accompanies them when they leave Anfield, and it will not be long before they are winning again and Haaland is scoring again."
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,574
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #743 on: Today at 12:12:45 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:10:58 am
The Salford Broadcasting Corporation propaganda machine is out in force:

Girth Cocks: "A great game of football refereed brilliantly by Anthony Taylor."

Full McCuntly:. "This outstanding Manchester City side will shrug off the defeat, complete with the sense of injustice that often accompanies them when they leave Anfield, and it will not be long before they are winning again and Haaland is scoring again."
Bitterness is their mark.
They can't handle it when they are punished for their foul play.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,823
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #744 on: Today at 12:12:59 am »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Today at 12:00:21 am
Thats fair and I agree but Im more referring to the length of time that they go back. At what point do they stop going back? If the phase lasts a while could they go back and pick up a foul that happened at the other end two minutes before?

As I said, Im happy that they did pick it up because it was a foul. Just not sure if thats for the good of the game of football in general.
It happened only 8.5 seconds before Foden put the ball in the net, 7 seconds before Haaland knocked the ball out of Alisson's hands (confirmed to MotD that Taylor would also have been shown that incident, if he hadn't decided to rule it out on the first incident). Same phase, two passes. Hardly two minutes from the other end of the pitch.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,574
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #745 on: Today at 12:15:04 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:43:26 pm
Doubted the team before the game.
What a performance!
What a crowd!
MOTM Big Joe. Haaland had no chance.
YNWA!
I had a feeling we'll put in a performance all week and was rightfully laughed at in the office(2 ManU, 1 Arsenal and 4 LFC fans)
I wasn't optimistic about the Arsenal game, but this one- this one I felt was going to be our's, because we were going to be underestimated.
The Arsenal fan didn't bother me much, cause to him, whatever the result, it's win-win. I was trying to make him aware of the fact that they don't have the squad to compete yet(one injury to Jesus and it's done)... but everyone deserves a place in the sun, so I've let it go. ;D

I was calm all game long- just waiting for the goals. :)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:24 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Henderson19

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #746 on: Today at 12:29:57 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:12:59 am
It happened only 8.5 seconds before Foden put the ball in the net, 7 seconds before Haaland knocked the ball out of Alisson's hands (confirmed to MotD that Taylor would also have been shown that incident, if he hadn't decided to rule it out on the first incident). Same phase, two passes. Hardly two minutes from the other end of the pitch.

I know it wasnt that far back but its a legitimate discussion, putting aside this particular decision. I guess Im dealing in hypotheticals but how far back should it go? The panel I watched after the game with Rafa seemed to agree that its a problem.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #747 on: Today at 12:30:27 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:10:58 am
The Salford Broadcasting Corporation propaganda machine is out in force:

Girth Cocks: "A great game of football refereed brilliantly by Anthony Taylor."

Full McCuntly:. "This outstanding Manchester City side will shrug off the defeat, complete with the sense of injustice that often accompanies them when they leave Anfield, and it will not be long before they are winning again and Haaland is scoring again."
Those Abu Dhabian grapes are quite sour, aren't they.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #748 on: Today at 12:37:25 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:10:58 am
The Salford Broadcasting Corporation propaganda machine is out in force:

Girth Cocks: "A great game of football refereed brilliantly by Anthony Taylor."

Full McCuntly:. "This outstanding Manchester City side will shrug off the defeat, complete with the sense of injustice that often accompanies them when they leave Anfield, and it will not be long before they are winning again and Haaland is scoring again."

Plus the main story is Real beating Barca, talk about trying to bury the result! :wanker
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,574
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #749 on: Today at 12:37:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:30:27 am
Those Abu Dhabian grapes are quite sour, aren't they.
Indeed! Reminds me of small-man-syndrome! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,101
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #750 on: Today at 12:45:31 am »
It's quite rare to be watching a game and see what you thought would happen actually play out in real time. Though I should preface it in the fact that I didn't see us keeping a clean sheet and thought a scoring draw would be most realistic. Obviously I'll take what actually happened instead though!

Even though Firmino didn't have a shot on goal that was probably his best overall performance this season and maybe even for last season as well, just was immense in coming back and helping out. Would have liked to see Nunez take one of his chances to seal it but again I think he showed why he will be so dangerous in a setup like this.

Really the only downside is why it took this long and so many lost points to realize the players could no longer play the high wire act that we had our 4-3-3 setup for. Well that and Jota's injury which could be a real problem with our current 4-4-2 setup if it's a major one.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,564
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #751 on: Today at 12:56:27 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:15:04 am
I had a feeling we'll put in a performance all week and was rightfully laughed at in the office(2 ManU, 1 Arsenal and 4 LFC fans)
I wasn't optimistic about the Arsenal game, but this one- this one I felt was going to be our's, because we were going to be underestimated.
The Arsenal fan didn't bother me much, cause to him, whatever the result, it's win-win. I was trying to make him aware of the fact that they don't have the squad to compete yet(one injury to Jesus and it's done)... but everyone deserves a place in the sun, so I've let it go. ;D

I was calm all game long- just waiting for the goals. :)
Were you calm seeing Milly on the right fullback position?  ;)
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Bill Shepherd

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • Works well under constant supervision.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #752 on: Today at 01:12:18 am »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Today at 12:29:57 am
I know it wasnt that far back but its a legitimate discussion, putting aside this particular decision. I guess Im dealing in hypotheticals but how far back should it go? The panel I watched after the game with Rafa seemed to agree that its a problem.

Oh fuck off quantumballs you entanlgled twat.
Logged
On the outskirts of nowhere, on the ring road to somewhere. On the verge of indecision, I'll always take the roundabout way.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,028
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #753 on: Today at 01:15:44 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:38:05 pm
If we were playing like that, or even close to it, in every game this season, I wouldnt have doubted us today.
No offence mate but anyone can 'not doubt' when the team are playing well and winning.

The real test of ones mettle is when things aren't going so well.

Believers not doubters. He said so...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,878
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #754 on: Today at 01:18:06 am »
I would like to note just how blatantly one sided the ref that grew up in Manchester was today.

I'm still perplexed how Bernardo "The Most Vile Player in the PL" Silva wasn't red carded for an American Football tackle on Salah.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 