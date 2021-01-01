Doubted the team before the game.
What a performance!
What a crowd!
MOTM Big Joe. Haaland had no chance.
YNWA!
I had a feeling we'll put in a performance all week and was rightfully laughed at in the office(2 ManU, 1 Arsenal and 4 LFC fans)
I wasn't optimistic about the Arsenal game, but this one- this one I felt was going to be our's, because we were going to be underestimated.
The Arsenal fan didn't bother me much, cause to him, whatever the result, it's win-win. I was trying to make him aware of the fact that they don't have the squad to compete yet(one injury to Jesus and it's done)... but everyone deserves a place in the sun, so I've let it go.
I was calm all game long- just waiting for the goals.