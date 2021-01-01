Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Match Day Commentary
Topic:
PL Liverpool vs Man City
Author
Topic: PL Liverpool vs Man City (Read 1356 times)
BobPaisley3
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,595
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 05:10:34 pm »
39 Haaland heads straight at Ali when well positioned. Hes pulling onto Gomez wherever possible
Logged
BobPaisley3
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,595
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 05:12:22 pm »
41 Very frantic, its eventually calmed down when Rodri handballs and we win a free kick in our half
Logged
jillc
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,276
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 05:14:21 pm »
So many fouls, being allowed here.
Logged
BobPaisley3
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,595
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 05:15:34 pm »
1 minute added
Logged
BobPaisley3
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,595
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 05:17:00 pm »
45 Good break but Fabinho chooses the wrong option with team mates well placed. City attack but Robbo snufs it out. HT 0-0. Some decent half chances nothing hugely clear cut
Logged
jillc
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,276
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 05:18:04 pm »
Why didn't Fab look there?
Logged
TepidT2O
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,524
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 05:32:09 pm »
45 back underway as the reds attack the Spion Kop in the second half
Thiago down after Rodri smashes into him hes ok though
Logged
TepidT2O
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,524
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 05:36:48 pm »
49 really good interception by Gomez as he steps out of defence into midfield
Match still to get back into its rhythm yet
TepidT2O
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,524
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 05:37:45 pm »
50. O M G
City nearly score, then the reds break and Salah turns Dias an amazing save by Ederson to push it round the post.
Mind you if Mo had squared it there was a tap in
Ederson now down receiving treatment no idea why though
Logged
jillc
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,276
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 05:38:27 pm »
So close....
Logged
TepidT2O
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,524
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 05:39:39 pm »
Literally no idea why hes down tnere was no contact with anyone one
Oh, and the ref didnt give a corner for that save
Logged
TepidT2O
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,524
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 05:40:47 pm »
53 FFS
0-1
Through ball to Haaland. Alisson saves and then Foden tucks it away.
Alisson is clear it was kicked out of his hands
Hang on VAR review Pep doing his nut again
Goal not given .for a foul on Fabinho
..
There was a bigger foul on Alisson though
Logged
jillc
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,276
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 05:41:54 pm »
Disallowed.
Logged
jillc
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,276
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 05:42:35 pm »
Get lost, Guardiola you pathetic idiot.
Logged
BobPaisley3
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,595
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 05:42:53 pm »
Hate VAR but without it there, they get a goal.
What is Jota doing? Has to score.
Logged
TepidT2O
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,524
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 05:43:14 pm »
56 up the other end, Mo crosses and Jota heads off the bar
Pep is taunting the crowd, Klopp responds by whipping them up even further
Its turning into one of those ,at hes maybe?
Logged
jillc
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,276
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 05:44:27 pm »
It's come alive this game, not sure if that is good or not. Apparently, it was disallowed for a foul on Fab by Haaland.
Logged
Topic:
PL Liverpool vs Man City
