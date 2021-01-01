« previous next »
PL Liverpool vs Man City

Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:10:34 pm »
39 Haaland heads straight at Ali when well positioned. Hes pulling onto Gomez wherever possible
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:12:22 pm »
41 Very frantic, its eventually calmed down when Rodri handballs and we win a free kick in our half
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:14:21 pm »
So many fouls, being allowed here.
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:15:34 pm »
1 minute added
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:17:00 pm »
45 Good break but Fabinho chooses the wrong option with team mates well placed. City attack but Robbo snufs it out. HT 0-0. Some decent half chances nothing hugely clear cut
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:18:04 pm »
Why didn't Fab look there?  :o
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:32:09 pm »
45 back underway as the reds attack the Spion Kop in the second half

Thiago down after Rodri smashes into him hes ok though 
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:36:48 pm »
49 really good interception by Gomez as he steps out of defence into midfield

Match still to get back into its rhythm  yet
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #48 on: Today at 05:37:45 pm »
50. O M G

City nearly score, then the reds break and Salah turns Dias an amazing save by Ederson to push it round the post.
Mind you if Mo had squared it there was a tap in

Ederson now down receiving treatment no idea why though
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:38:27 pm »
So close....
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:39:39 pm »
Literally no idea why hes down  tnere was no contact with anyone one


Oh, and the ref didnt give a corner for that save :lmao
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:40:47 pm »
53 FFS

0-1

Through ball to Haaland. Alisson saves and then Foden tucks it away.

Alisson is clear it was kicked out of his hands

Hang onVAR review Pep doing his nut again

Goal not given .for a foul on Fabinho
..

There was a bigger foul on Alisson though 
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:41:54 pm »
Disallowed.
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:42:35 pm »
Get lost, Guardiola you pathetic idiot.
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:42:53 pm »
Hate VAR but without it there, they get a goal.
What is Jota doing? Has to score.
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #55 on: Today at 05:43:14 pm »
56 up the other end, Mo crosses and Jota heads off the bar

Pep is taunting the crowd, Klopp responds by whipping them up even further


Its turning into one of those ,at hes maybe?
Re: PL Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:44:27 pm »
It's come alive this game, not sure if that is good or not. Apparently, it was disallowed for a foul on Fab by Haaland.
