I have avoided looking at the league table all season ( wonder why ) but we must be a mile of top 4 with city, arsenal and I think spurs all doing well so far.

Early days I know but we are surely a mile of unless everyone has a collapse, or we get 4th ahead of chelsea or possibly the mancs.

City and West Ham up next for us.

Be nice if we could start looking solid again and not look like we are all over the place when anyone attacks us