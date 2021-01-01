« previous next »
Premier League - October 14-16

Premier League - October 14-16
How is there not a thread already? 

Brentford 2 up on Brighton
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Was just trying to decide if I should make one, but the effort of listing all of the fixtures and finding out what channel they were on was too much.

Looks like the effort was too much for you too. :D
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
How the fuck was that a penalty?
The last time someone touched me on my ribs it didn't make my legs fly up in the air behind me.
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Brighton season is done after anfield i guess.  :no
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Was just trying to decide if I should make one, but the effort of listing all of the fixtures and finding out what channel they were on was too much.

Looks like the effort was too much for you too. :D

On my iPad so yes lol
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Enjoyed that; Brighton won all the stats, but Brentford defended stoutly.

Caicedo looks good if unspectacular, hes likely to be sold in January or next summer; wonder if were interested?
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Yeah, it was a good game. Been saying since last year that Frank is a good manager and Brentford are no slouches. Brighton could have got something there, just wasnt their night.
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Brighton season is done after anfield i guess.  :no

Wondered how long it would take for one of these posts to appear :lmao:
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Yeah, it was a good game. Been saying since last year that Frank is a good manager and Brentford are no slouches. Brighton could have got something there, just wasnt their night.

Only saw the last half hour or so when Brentford were content to sit back. Enjoy watching Brighton, they nice the ball well but didnt seem to have a cutting edge tonight. Two of the more watchable other teams in the league though.
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Wondered how long it would take for one of these posts to appear :lmao:

I was thinking of an Ivan Meets GI Joel gag for the penalty.but decided against it as I thought it would be the worst post in the thread. I might have been wrong about that.
It was a decent match on a Friday afternoon. Brentfords first goal was impressive, from start to finish.
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
That might be the worst half of football Ive ever watched.
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Fuck that was boring , except Im eyeballing possible yellows Id turn off :D

Zaha very very poor today
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
That might be the worst half of football Ive ever watched.
Brutal stuff! Hoping for a Palace lat minute winner :)
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Brutal stuff! Hoping for a Palace lat minute winner :)

Can see Leicester nicking this

But then palace finally have a shot on target  :o
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Best thing thats happened all game is the commentary being cut off.
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Fuck that was boring , except Im eyeballing possible yellows Id turn off :D

Zaha very very poor today

So many games in this league now are just unwatchable. Awful product considering the money in it.
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Viera should get some flak for today. Leicester are shipping in goals and he's turned up for a 0-0. So defensive.
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
The only thing I can think while watching this is "Costanza? Can't stand ya."
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Dive but that's given against us.
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Viera should get some flak for today. Leicester are shipping in goals and he's turned up for a 0-0. So defensive.

What's happened to them? Were a decent side last season.

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Leicester really are buried in it. Basically just crossing their fingers and hoping they either scramble some results together or other teams can be worse as theyve no means of ending their torment.
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Boos are a bit harsh, Leicester seemed to do everything they could but just couldn't craft a clear chance.
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Nice goal for Solanke
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Bournemouth currently ahead of us  ;D
Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Fulham 0 - [1] Bournemouth; Dominic Solanke goal on 2' - https://dubz.co/v/r1kg0z & https://streamin.me/v/4f631658

Fulham [1] - 1 Bournemouth; Issa Diop goal on 22' - https://dubz.co/v/jt2wah & https://streamin.me/v/6ac3523a

Fulham 1 - [2] Bournemouth; Jefferson Lerma goal on 29' - https://dubz.co/v/z7zv49 & https://streamin.me/v/cc56a475

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
Bournemouth currently ahead of us  ;D

by 5 points!
