Author Topic: Premier League - October 14-16  (Read 599 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

Premier League - October 14-16
« on: Yesterday at 09:22:28 pm »
How is there not a thread already? 

Brentford 2 up on Brighton
Offline Schmidt

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:23:47 pm »
Was just trying to decide if I should make one, but the effort of listing all of the fixtures and finding out what channel they were on was too much.

Looks like the effort was too much for you too. :D
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:25:17 pm »
How the fuck was that a penalty?
The last time someone touched me on my ribs it didn't make my legs fly up in the air behind me.
Offline btroom

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm »
Brighton season is done after anfield i guess.  :no
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:23:47 pm
Was just trying to decide if I should make one, but the effort of listing all of the fixtures and finding out what channel they were on was too much.

Looks like the effort was too much for you too. :D

On my iPad so yes lol
Offline Robinred

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm »
Enjoyed that; Brighton won all the stats, but Brentford defended stoutly.

Caicedo looks good if unspectacular, hes likely to be sold in January or next summer; wonder if were interested?
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:04:33 pm »
Yeah, it was a good game. Been saying since last year that Frank is a good manager and Brentford are no slouches. Brighton could have got something there, just wasnt their night.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:04:38 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm
Brighton season is done after anfield i guess.  :no

Wondered how long it would take for one of these posts to appear :lmao:
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:04:33 pm
Yeah, it was a good game. Been saying since last year that Frank is a good manager and Brentford are no slouches. Brighton could have got something there, just wasnt their night.

Only saw the last half hour or so when Brentford were content to sit back. Enjoy watching Brighton, they nice the ball well but didnt seem to have a cutting edge tonight. Two of the more watchable other teams in the league though.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:08:02 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 10:04:38 pm
Wondered how long it would take for one of these posts to appear :lmao:

I was thinking of an Ivan Meets GI Joel gag for the penalty.but decided against it as I thought it would be the worst post in the thread. I might have been wrong about that.
Offline dalarr

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:32:18 am »
It was a decent match on a Friday afternoon. Brentfords first goal was impressive, from start to finish.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:19:03 pm »
That might be the worst half of football Ive ever watched.
Online rocco

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:23:26 pm »
Fuck that was boring , except Im eyeballing possible yellows Id turn off :D

Zaha very very poor today
Offline KIFS

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:24:46 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:19:03 pm
That might be the worst half of football Ive ever watched.
Brutal stuff! Hoping for a Palace lat minute winner :)
Online rocco

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:50:20 pm »
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 01:24:46 pm
Brutal stuff! Hoping for a Palace lat minute winner :)

Can see Leicester nicking this

But then palace finally have a shot on target  :o
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:52:48 pm »
Best thing thats happened all game is the commentary being cut off.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League - October 14-16
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:55:35 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:23:26 pm
Fuck that was boring , except Im eyeballing possible yellows Id turn off :D

Zaha very very poor today

So many games in this league now are just unwatchable. Awful product considering the money in it.
