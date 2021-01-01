« previous next »
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 04:30:07 pm »
collection aswell. fuckin joke waste of time
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 04:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 04:25:25 pm
Is it half term or something?
Ignore him - not for nothing he's called WUM.
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 04:31:09 pm »
Quote from: JACKO_LFC on Yesterday at 04:27:43 pm
Is it same as previous euro aways in that the lead booker can collect all the tickets they've purchased on their account?

From Anfield yeah, in Amsterdam it's individually.
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 04:41:56 pm »
FAQ here https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-away-games-faqs?dm_t=0,0,0,0,0

If I purchase tickets with other supporters in the same booking, will the whole booking be entered into the ballot, or will each supporter within the booking be entered into the ballot individually? 
Supporters who purchase tickets together in the same booking will be entered into the ballot as group. If the booking is randomly selected via the ballot, it will mean that all supporters within that booking will be selected. Supporters who purchase one ticket when making a booking will be entered into the ballot as an individual.

Ticket Collection Process
How will I know if my booking has been selected as part of the collection process?
Every supporter named on the online form as attending the game within each booking selected for ticket collection will be notified via email and SMS on Tuesday October 18.

I have been selected to collect my ticket in Amsterdam, when will I be notified of the collection point details?
Further details will be sent on Friday October 21 to the email address and mobile number of every supporter named on the online form as attending the game and selected for the trial.

I have been selected to collect my ticket in Amsterdam, what documents do I need to bring?
Before we can issue your ticket, you will need to provide all of the following:
  • A copy of the email that will be sent on Friday October 21 (hard copy or on your mobile phone)
    The SMS that will be sent on Friday October 7.
    Photo ID, e.g. Valid Photocard Driver's Licence/Valid Passport/National Identity Card or Citizen Card
    Although not a requirement, a copy of the ticket purchase confirmation email sent to the person that made the booking may be requested.
Please note in the event of any queries or discrepancies you may also be asked to provide us with proof of address.  Tickets will only be issued at the discretion of the Manager.

If I am selected to collect my ticket, can I collect all tickets within the same booking from the collection point?
No, tickets must be collected by each individual supporter whose details have been entered on the online form. For the avoidance of doubt, supporters can only collect their own ticket.  Photo ID must also correspond with the details provided on the online form for the person attending the game when the booking was made. Tickets will not be issued if these details do not match.

There is more than one ticket within my booking, do we all have to turn up together at the collection point?
No, it is not necessary for you to arrive together but each supporter collecting will be required to collect their own ticket and provide the relevant photo ID.
 
What happens if I have been selected to collect my ticket in Amsterdam, but I cannot attend? 
The purchase and match credit will be cancelled from the supporter account the ticket was purchased against, with no refund given.

NFC DIGITAL VERIFICATION TRIAL
What is the digital verification trial?
The club have been encouraged to trial this by supporters as a possible future alternative to collects.
Fans randomly selected for the trial will present their paper ticket at the turnstile for stadium entry but will also be required to scan their NFC pass with LFC stewards who will be in or around the stadium on the night.

How will I know if my booking has been selected as part of the trial?
Every supporter named on the online form as attending the game within each booking selected for NFC trial will be notified via email and SMS on Tuesday October 18.

Ive been selected as part of the trial, when will I receive further information?
Further details will be sent on Friday October 21 to the email address and mobile number of every supporter named on the online form as attending the game and selected for the trial.

There is more than one ticket within my booking, do we all have to turn up to the stadium together?
No, its not necessary for you to arrive together but each supporter will be required to present their own NFC Pass to a LFC steward at the stadium for verification, and provide the relevant photo ID.

What happens if I have been selected to have my NFC pass verified at the stadium, but I cannot attend?
The purchase and match credit will be cancelled from the supporter account the ticket was purchased against, with no refund given.

What happens if I am the person named on the online form as attending the game but do not have an NFC pass?
Supporters without an NFC pass will be emailed a one-off pass for the fixture.
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 05:10:46 pm »
I've got the NFC again..had it for Rangers 🤣🤣🙈
Do they think the first 1500 who qualify are passing them on or something? 🤷‍♂️..
Has the sale even completed in full? so just the early buyers are exposed to their trials? laughable 🙄
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 05:49:41 pm »
Are they strict if the name on the form is misspelt by one letter? Person I know misspelt the surname by 1 letter.
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 06:10:26 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 05:49:41 pm
Are they strict if the name on the form is misspelt by one letter? Person I know misspelt the surname by 1 letter.

They contacted me in the past because I accidentally used the same details twice. Asked for correct details and sorted. So Im sure if you contacted theyd correct. Also sure theyd either not notice (cursory glance at ID in Glasgow) or accept it was a typo in Amsterdam.
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:36:35 pm »
Ive DMd LFC a few times if there have been errors and theyve always sorted it.

https://twitter.com/lfchelp?s=21&t=zNBtyRmjp_2CRsmLT_eJCg
« Reply #128 on: Today at 12:02:16 pm »
See the Ajax game still showing on the site - Wonder what could possibly be happening - It's laughable





Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #129 on: Today at 12:21:34 pm »
Did anyone on 3 try to get one today?
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:21:34 pm
Did anyone on 3 try to get one today?

A mate managed to get 3. Think there was quite a few left, easily at least 100
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:08:18 pm »
3 available in 417  - few tickets still popping up, then disappearing and popping up again. So if anyone missed out keep refreshing.
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:08:18 pm
3 available in 417  - few tickets still popping up, then disappearing and popping up again. So if anyone missed out keep refreshing.
im still trying
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:33:47 pm »
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:37:26 pm »
just sorted
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:55:48 pm »
ANother 11 or so popped up in 416 and 417 incl 3 in a row
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #136 on: Today at 02:17:54 pm »
Def people holding tickets in baskets again.
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #137 on: Today at 02:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 02:17:54 pm
Def people holding tickets in baskets again.

Of course LFC do nowt about it, and haven't solved anything - SHOCK NOT

They'll just hold them and hold them till they force the club into another sale

It shouldn't really be that hard to prove who's doing it if they were the remotest bit bothered
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #138 on: Today at 02:42:06 pm »
it seems the club is clearing baskets semi-regularly, but they should be able to see which account(s) are doing that and remove their access. not an ideal 'solution' really.

haven't seen anyone on here or twitter directly affected complain though weirdly?
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #139 on: Today at 02:47:28 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 05:49:41 pm
Are they strict if the name on the form is misspelt by one letter? Person I know misspelt the surname by 1 letter.

I'm sure you'll be sound, I left a letter out of my mates surname for Inter last season & it wasn't an issue.
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #140 on: Today at 02:57:55 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:42:06 pm
it seems the club is clearing baskets semi-regularly, but they should be able to see which account(s) are doing that and remove their access. not an ideal 'solution' really.

haven't seen anyone on here or twitter directly affected complain though weirdly?

Maybe everyone is sorted. If so the basketing thing is merely prolonging the period til it drops to 2
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 02:57:55 pm
Maybe everyone is sorted. If so the basketing thing is merely prolonging the period til it drops to 2

yeah, maybe. or maybe the less technologically-adept fans have just assumed it's sold out
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:32:34 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:17:20 pm
yeah, maybe. or maybe the less technologically-adept fans have just assumed it's sold out

That's the more likely option
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:53:05 pm »
The selling notice says:
Quote
Buy online from 11am Wednesday October 19 until sold out.

Do not think I have ever seen it say that before. So I doubt adding to baskets during this sale will do anything anyway, looks like they will leave it up at 3.
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:00:14 pm »
11 Tickets still on
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 05:53:05 pm
The selling notice says:
Do not think I have ever seen it say that before. So I doubt adding to baskets during this sale will do anything anyway, looks like they will leave it up at 3.
Im always the 1st to knock them but to stop the selfish c*nts that have been basketing all day to try and force a 2+ sale, the club have played a blinder here. Credit where its due for a change 👏🏻
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:02:30 pm »
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 06:00:14 pm
11 Tickets still on
+ the ones that the Tories have been basketing all day.
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:42:03 pm »
The basket holders mustnt have read the notice, 3 credits until sold out.idiots
