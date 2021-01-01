FAQ here https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-away-games-faqs?dm_t=0,0,0,0,0If I purchase tickets with other supporters in the same booking, will the whole booking be entered into the ballot, or will each supporter within the booking be entered into the ballot individually?
Supporters who purchase tickets together in the same booking will be entered into the ballot as group. If the booking is randomly selected via the ballot, it will mean that all supporters within that booking will be selected. Supporters who purchase one ticket when making a booking will be entered into the ballot as an individual.Ticket Collection ProcessHow will I know if my booking has been selected as part of the collection process?
Every supporter named on the online form as attending the game within each booking selected for ticket collection will be notified via email and SMS on Tuesday October 18.I have been selected to collect my ticket in Amsterdam, when will I be notified of the collection point details?
Further details will be sent on Friday October 21 to the email address and mobile number of every supporter named on the online form as attending the game and selected for the trial.I have been selected to collect my ticket in Amsterdam, what documents do I need to bring?
Before we can issue your ticket, you will need to provide all of the following:
- A copy of the email that will be sent on Friday October 21 (hard copy or on your mobile phone)
The SMS that will be sent on Friday October 7.
Photo ID, e.g. Valid Photocard Driver's Licence/Valid Passport/National Identity Card or Citizen Card
Although not a requirement, a copy of the ticket purchase confirmation email sent to the person that made the booking may be requested.
Please note in the event of any queries or discrepancies you may also be asked to provide us with proof of address. Tickets will only be issued at the discretion of the Manager.If I am selected to collect my ticket, can I collect all tickets within the same booking from the collection point?
No, tickets must be collected by each individual supporter whose details have been entered on the online form. For the avoidance of doubt, supporters can only collect their own ticket. Photo ID must also correspond with the details provided on the online form for the person attending the game when the booking was made. Tickets will not be issued if these details do not match.There is more than one ticket within my booking, do we all have to turn up together at the collection point?
No, it is not necessary for you to arrive together but each supporter collecting will be required to collect their own ticket and provide the relevant photo ID. What happens if I have been selected to collect my ticket in Amsterdam, but I cannot attend?
The purchase and match credit will be cancelled from the supporter account the ticket was purchased against, with no refund given.NFC DIGITAL VERIFICATION TRIALWhat is the digital verification trial?
The club have been encouraged to trial this by supporters as a possible future alternative to collects.
Fans randomly selected for the trial will present their paper ticket at the turnstile for stadium entry but will also be required to scan their NFC pass with LFC stewards who will be in or around the stadium on the night.How will I know if my booking has been selected as part of the trial?
Every supporter named on the online form as attending the game within each booking selected for NFC trial will be notified via email and SMS on Tuesday October 18.Ive been selected as part of the trial, when will I receive further information?
Further details will be sent on Friday October 21 to the email address and mobile number of every supporter named on the online form as attending the game and selected for the trial.There is more than one ticket within my booking, do we all have to turn up to the stadium together?
No, its not necessary for you to arrive together but each supporter will be required to present their own NFC Pass to a LFC steward at the stadium for verification, and provide the relevant photo ID.What happens if I have been selected to have my NFC pass verified at the stadium, but I cannot attend?
The purchase and match credit will be cancelled from the supporter account the ticket was purchased against, with no refund given.What happens if I am the person named on the online form as attending the game but do not have an NFC pass?
Supporters without an NFC pass will be emailed a one-off pass for the fixture.