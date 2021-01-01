« previous next »
WindUpMerchant

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #80 on: Today at 11:26:58 am
Dear rawkites...... The whole system is a FARCE let's blame the yoooof. Blah blah blah.

£8 postage? Blame the youth
Bad queue number? Blame the youth
Can't get a ticket? Blame the youth

You'll be blaming the youth for the train strikes next.

Rodneyhide

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #81 on: Today at 11:33:39 am
You've totally missed the point about postage haven't you?
RainbowFlick

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #82 on: Today at 12:11:52 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 11:33:39 am
You've totally missed the point about postage haven't you?

Bizarre
James_1906

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:14:12 pm
How many were left after the 4 sale?
ABJ

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:14:46 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:26:34 am
https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1582310966447906816?s=20&t=tZimehp18dWCxC0g79s5AA
LFC blaming the other club after holding a ridiculously late sale themselves, I'm shocked  ::)

If they didn't have loads of history of doing exactly this, I'd believe them, but they have.
Levitz

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:19:00 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 12:14:12 pm
How many were left after the 4 sale?

Prob 40-50
Levitz

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #86 on: Today at 12:20:09 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:14:46 pm
LFC blaming the other club after holding a ridiculously late sale themselves, I'm shocked  ::)

If they didn't have loads of history of doing exactly this, I'd believe them, but they have.

'Oh dear, we didn't have time to send out: have to do full collection in Amsterdam, it's all Ajax's fault.'
Thepooloflife

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #87 on: Today at 12:32:41 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:20:09 pm
'Oh dear, we didn't have time to send out: have to do full collection in Amsterdam, it's all Ajax's fault.'
Yep - especially with postie strikes on 20 & 25th, leaves a very narrow window...
WindUpMerchant

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #88 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 11:33:39 am
You've totally missed the point about postage haven't you?

Dear sir, I don't believe I have. My advise would be to go to the window tomorrow before the game and tell them you want the £16 extra in postage to be put on your account as ticket cash. I'm sure they can do that. But the majority of whom have tickets dropped at the door don't attend mid week home gam s unless it involves foreign teams.
Origi-nal

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #89 on: Today at 12:50:52 pm
Quote from: WindUpMerchant on Today at 12:44:22 pm
Dear sir, I don't believe I have. My advise would be to go to the window tomorrow before the game and tell them you want the £16 extra in postage to be put on your account as ticket cash. I'm sure they can do that. But the majority of whom have tickets dropped at the door don't attend mid week home gam s unless it involves foreign teams.
what's that based on?

I know loads of locals that don't have time to collect before a midweek game, I also know loads of your 'non-locals' that do attend mid week and can collect before.
WindUpMerchant

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #90 on: Today at 01:07:02 pm
Quote from: Origi-nal on Today at 12:50:52 pm
what's that based on?

I know loads of locals that don't have time to collect before a midweek game, I also know loads of your 'non-locals' that do attend mid week and can collect before.

Hello my mate, it's based of the sheer amount of returns for midweek games mostly from STH. They don't fancy the mid week kickoffs. Notice the difference between city returns and westham yourself
Tiz Lad

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #91 on: Today at 01:08:08 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:14:46 pm
LFC blaming the other club after holding a ridiculously late sale themselves, I'm shocked  ::)

If they didn't have loads of history of doing exactly this, I'd believe them, but they have.

Time after time it's always the same mate as many of us will know.

They will do full collection there's no time to get them out if they're not here today, nothing surer
sonofkenny

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #92 on: Today at 01:32:29 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:14:46 pm
LFC blaming the other club after holding a ridiculously late sale themselves, I'm shocked  ::)

If they didn't have loads of history of doing exactly this, I'd believe them, but they have.

When the sale happens is irrelevant if the other club don't send the tickets.  UEFA and PL should be stricter on this, some clubs deliberately make it awkward.
sonofkenny

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #93 on: Today at 01:36:18 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:08:08 pm
Time after time it's always the same mate as many of us will know.

They will do full collection there's no time to get them out if they're not here today, nothing surer

They won't
ABJ

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #94 on: Today at 01:48:27 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:32:29 pm
When the sale happens is irrelevant if the other club don't send the tickets.  UEFA and PL should be stricter on this, some clubs deliberately make it awkward.
It might be irrelevant when the sale happens if the club don't send the tickets but its very relevant for the supporters that follow the team abroad re. booking travel/time off work etc, in particular if you don't know if you'll qualify for a ticket or not. Although ridiculously late sales for euro aways has been an issue for years so that won't change, despite the fact that other clubs don't have the same issue...dare I say it, Man Utd in particular, they have full transparency, something that we'll never have.
Origi-nal

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #95 on: Today at 01:49:22 pm
Quote from: WindUpMerchant on Today at 01:07:02 pm
Hello my mate, it's based of the sheer amount of returns for midweek games mostly from STH. They don't fancy the mid week kickoffs. Notice the difference between city returns and westham yourself
I suspect that the ones wanting to collect for Euro aways would be the ones turning up midweek though, certainly from the people I know
