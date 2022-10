A few people questioning Nunez not starting, but I can't say I see it. The best thing about his game against Rangers is that he persevered and kept his effort levels high. Because it wasn't a good performance. Did brilliantly to keep his chin up and ultimately cap it off with a goal though, but that isn't enough to justify starting him over Salah as the 9 though in my opinion (I wouldn't play Nunez anywhere else, and with no Trent we aren't progressing the ball on the right flank in the same way, so no need to keep Salah so deep and far from goal).